Cheese fries in
Huntsville
/
Huntsville
/
Cheese Fries
Huntsville restaurants that serve cheese fries
Potato Shack
1229 Josey Street, Huntsville
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries-Large
$11.00
More about Potato Shack
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville
No reviews yet
Fried Cheese Sticks
$6.50
Mozzarella sticks with homemade Buttermilk Ranch or
marinara sauce.
More about City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
