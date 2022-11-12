- Home
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 3011 HWY 30 WEST SUITE 307
No reviews yet
3011 HWY 30 WEST SUITE 307
HUNTSVILLE, TX 77340
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
1/2 Guacamole Perron
Avocado Salad chunks of avocado , tomatoes, onions, jalapeños with lime juice.
Guacamole Perron Order
Avocado Salad chunks of avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, with lime juice.
1/2 guacamole
Guacamole
Small Chile Con Queso
Yellow Cheese Melted with Bell Peppers and onions
Large Chile Con Queso
Yellow Cheese Melted with Bell Peppers and onions
1/2 Quesadillas
Flour Tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, and Beef, Chicken or Vegatables. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Refried Beans
Quesadillas Order
Flour Tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, and Beef, Chicken or Vegatables. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Refried Beans
1/2 Shrimp Nachos
Corn tortilla Chips topped with beans, shrimp, cheese. served with Guacamole ,Sour Cream, Lettuce and tomatoes.
Shrimp Nachos Order
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
1/2 Nachos Rodeo
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Beef or Chicken Fajita, Cheese, Guacamole , Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Nachos Rodeo Order
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Beef or Chicken Fajita, Cheese, Guacamole , Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes
SLOPPY NACHOS
1/2 Nachos Con Todo
, Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Taco meat, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Nachos Con Todo Order
, Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Taco meat, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes
1/2 Bean And Cheese Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
Bean And Cheese Nachos Order
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
CHEESE NACHOS
1/2 CHEESE NACHOS
Papa Nachos
Deep Fried Potatoes Slices, topped with Beef or Chicken, covered with Gravy and Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Wings with Ranch Dressing
Stuffed Jalapenos
Mild Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese
Toro Appetizer
Avocado Salad with (4) Stuffed Jalapenos wrapped with Bacon
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Mix with Fresh Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado and Clamato Juice
SMALL SHRIMP COCTAL
La Botana Mix
Fried Shrimp, (2) Mini Flautas, (2) Quesadillas, (2) Stuffed Jalapenos, (6) Beef and Chicken Nachos covered with Cheese. Served with Guacamol Salad
Queso Flameado
, Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, mixed with your choice of Chicken, Beef, or Chorizo
El Barco De Fajitas
1/2 Papa Nachos
6 Chicken Strips Con Pappas
1/2 Sloppy Nachos
Steaks & Chicken
Rodeo Dinner for One
Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas.
Rodeo Dinner For Two
Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas
Rodeo Dinner For Three
Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas
Rodeo Dinner For Four
Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas
Steak Mexicano
Beef or chicken cooked with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos. Served with Guacamole, Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas
Pollo Borracho
Chicken Breast Sauted in Wine, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Charro Beans, Rice, Guacamole and Tortillas
Tacos De Barbacoa
Soft Corn Tortilla tacos with Barbacoa , Fresh Cilantro and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Soft Corn Tortilla Pork Tacos with fresh Cilantro and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans
Pechuga Mexican
Chicken Steak covered with Mexican Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Charro Beans, rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Guacamole and Tortillas
Tampiquena
Beef or Chicken Steak topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with (1) Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas
Carne Guisada
Beef Stew cooked with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese Puff, Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas
Pollo Cancun
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sliced Bacon, Mexican Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Charro Beans, Rice, Guacamole and Tortillas
Steak Ranchero
14oz Ribeye Steak Grilled and topped with Ranchero Sauce and Cheese. Served with (1) Cheese Enchilada, Charro Beans, Rice and tortillas
Texas Hamburger
grilled burger with Mustard, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon, Jalapenos and French Fries
El Charrito
Beef and Chicken Fajitas with (2) Baby Back Ribs covered with B-B-Q Sauce
Mar-Y-Tierra
Jumbo Shrimp and your choice of Beef or Chicken Steak, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese.
Tacos Al Carbon
(3) BEEF OR CHICKEN TACOS ALL SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, CHARRO BEANS, AND RICE .
Carne Asada
Beef or Chicken Steak topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese .Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans and rice.
Two Pork Chops
Topped with Ranchero Sauce .Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
BBQ Ribs
Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
T-Bone Steak
14oz. Grilled T-Bone Steak Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Vallarta Mix
A tantalizing mix of Beef, chicken and shrimp Fajitas. Served with Pico de Gallo, Rice, and Tortillas
#3 Solo 2 Tacos
Fajitas
Fajitas For One
Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas For Two
Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas For Three
Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas For Four
Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Rodeo For One
Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Rodeo For Two
Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Rodeo For Three
Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Rodeo For Four
Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Poblanas For One
Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Poblanas For Two
Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Poblanas For Three
Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajitas Poblanas For Four
Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.
Fajita Ranchera
Beef or Chicken Steak topped with Ranchero Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese
Healthy
Enchilada Vegetal
(2) Flour Tortillas Filled with a Mix of Grilled Vegetables. Served with Cheese puff, Rice and RefriedBeans
Tostadas
(2) Beef or Chicken Tostadas topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Cheese
Pollo Vegetal
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Grilled Vegetables and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Cheese Puff, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Tortillas
Enchiladas De Espinaca
(3) Spinach Enchiladas topped with Red Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Cheese Puff, Rice and refried Beans
Fajita Vegetal
Mix of Grilled Vegetables. Served with Cheese Puff, rice, Avocado Salad, and Tortillas
Taco Salad
Giant Crispy flour Tortilla filled with Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Summer Plate
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, Chalupa Deluxe, and Cheese Puff
Chalupas
Chalupas Sabrosas
Toasted Tortillas with Refried Beans, Chili Gravy, Lettuce , Tomatoes and Guacamole
Chalupas Deluxe
Toasted Tortillas topped with Taco meat, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Chalupas Surpeme
Chalupas topped with Refried Beans, Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat, lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Guacamole
Kiddie Korner
1. One Enchilada, with rice and refried Beans
2. One Tamale, with Refried Beans and Rice
3. One Crispy Beef Taco, with Refried Beans and
Rice
4. Hamburger, with French Fries
5. Grilled Cheese Sandwich, with French Fries
6. One taco, One Cheese Puff
7. Burrito, with Rice and refried Beans
8. Chicken Fingers, (3) with French Fries
9. Quesadilla, Chicken, Beef or Cheese. Served with
Rice and Beans
10. Slice of Pizza, with French Fries
11. Hot dog, with French Fries
12. Cheese Sticks with French Fries
13. one taco crispy, one cheese puff
Nino Flameado Fajita
Nino Flameado Fajita
Pedazos De Pollo Con Arroz
Burger Sola A La Carta
Nino Taco Al Carbon
Nuggets A La Carta
Breakfast
Huevos con Papas mexicanas
Scrambled Eggs with Potatoes Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos con Camaron
Scrambled Eggs with Shrimp Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos con Fajita
Scrambled Eggs with Beef or Chicken Fajita Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos con Tocino
Scrambled Eggs with Bacon Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs topped with Ranchero Sauce Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled Eggs with Mexican sausage Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Mexican Omelette
Three Egg Omelette, & Mild Ranchero Sauce Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos con Chuleta
Your choice of Eggs with Two Pork Chops Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos A La Mexicana
Scrambled Eggs with Jalapenos, Onions, and Tomatoes Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Chilaquiles
Slices of Corn Tortilla Smothered with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Eggs and Green Sauce Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas.
Migas
Tortilla Slices Smothered with Eggs, Pico De Gallo and Monterrey Jack Cheese Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas.
TORTA
BREAKFAST TACO
BACON
Huevos Revueltos
Burriti Desayuno
Huevos Con Sausage
Side Orders
CHARROS
(1) SOFT TACO
(1)Taco Al Carbon
One beef fajita or chicken fajita taco al carbon in flour tortilla.
(2) Cheese Puffs
(1) CHEESE PUFF
(1) Tamale
Chile Relleno
One poblano pepper filled with beef or chicken.
Grated Cheese
Pico De Gallo
Shrimp Soup
(1) Burrito
One ground beef burrito with Queso on top.
Refried Beans
Rice
Sour Cream
Tortillas (3)
Crispy Taco
One crispy taco with ground beef cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
(1) Enchilada
Pint of Hot Sauce ( Red or Green)
French Fries
Chips
Chile con queso
Shrimp Enchilada
Tostada
chalupa
guacamole
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
sliced Avocado
FAJITA SLICES
CHICKEN SLICES
(1) STREET TACO
(1)GRILLED SHRIMP
(1) CHICKEN DIABLO
(1) SHRIMP DIABLO
(1) TACO RODEO
(1) FRIED AVOCADO
(1) STUFF JALAPENO
(1) STUFF JALAPENO WITH CREAM CHEESE AND WRAPPED WITH BACON
(1) HOMADE TAMALE IN CORN HUSH
TOREADOS (3) GRILLED JALAPENOS
CHICKEN BREAST WITH RICE
CHICKEN BREAST WITH VEGETABLES
GRILLED FISH WITH VEGETABLES
QUESO FRESCO
(1) TOREADO
GRILLED FISH
8OZ GROUND BEEF
SMALL GRILLED SHRIMP
(1) FLAUTA
RICE AND BEANS
CHIPS AND SALSA
grilled oinions
PICKLE JALAPENOS
FRESH JALAPENOS
(1) CEVICHE TOSTADA
(1) CAMARON ENPANIZADO
RICE WITH CHEESE ON TOP
vegetables
(1) PORK CHOP
FRESH ONIONS
CHILI CON CARNE
(1) BARCO
(1)ENCHILADA AL CARBON
(1)ENCHILADA TEJANA
side of queso fresco
grilled onions
cilantro
GRILLED BELL PEPPER
(1) SPINACH ENCHILADA
(1) VEGETABLE ENCHILADA
LETTUCE AND TOMATOES
TOMATOES
LETTUCE
(1) ENCHILADA VERDE
SMALL GRILLED VEGETABLES
MEXICAN POTATOES
(1) SHRIMP TOSTADA
(1) taco de birria
papas mexicanas
SOUR CREAM ENCHILADA
GRILLED MUSHROOMS
1\2 Qesadilla A La Carta
Qesadilla A La Carta
Carne Amburguesa
Vegetales De El Rodeo Dinner Side Order
Pollo Pechuga
(1) Chicken Breast
Adult Fingers Con Pappas
Adult (8) Fingers Con Pappas
Adult (6)Fingers Con Pappas
XL Burrito
Ground Beef
Chicken Strips Con Papas 4*pedazos
Steak Ala Carta
Large Charos
Bowl Of Large Charros
Large Rice With Queso
Rice
Fruit Cup With Chamoy
Side De Carne
(1) Chimichanga
Chili Cheese Fries
Enchilada Plate With Fixing
Big Burrito
1/2 Pan Rice
Burger
Large Charros Bowl De Queso
Spinach 12oz
Torilla Soup Pollo
Papas Beef Chile Con Queso
Papas Mexicanas
Pico Mango
Boiled Egg
Tortillas Maiz
Consome
Eggs With Bacon
Nino Quesadilla A La Carta
Fajita Vegetal Ala Carta
Rice For 10
Refried Beans For 10
Small Salad
(1) Camaron Chico Empanizado
Consome
Crema Mexicana
Large Rice
Nuggets A La Carta
Large Rice And Beans
Rice For 25
Refried Beans For 25
Rice For 20
Refried Beans For 20
Cheese Fries
Rice For 10
Lechuga Tomate Cebolla
6 Oz Ground Beef
Small Dirty Rice
Nuggets A La Carta
Tostada Grande Harina
1 Lb Sliced Tomatoes
1 Lb Of Shreded Lettuce
To Go Order
Quesadilla Plain
16.oz Gravy
Taco Bar Per Person
Omelette A La Carta
Rice. For 40
Soups
Tortilla Soup
Vegetables Soup with Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Rice
Tortilla Soup W Chicken
Vegetable Soup with Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Chicken
Menudo
Beef Tripe. Served with Cilantro, Onions and Tortillas
Shrimp Soup
Vegetables, and Shrimp Soup. Served with Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas