Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 3011 HWY 30 WEST SUITE 307

review star

No reviews yet

3011 HWY 30 WEST SUITE 307

HUNTSVILLE, TX 77340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Guacamole Perron

$6.99

Avocado Salad chunks of avocado , tomatoes, onions, jalapeños with lime juice.

Guacamole Perron Order

Guacamole Perron Order

$8.99

Avocado Salad chunks of avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, with lime juice.

1/2 guacamole

$6.99

Guacamole

$8.99

Small Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Yellow Cheese Melted with Bell Peppers and onions

Large Chile Con Queso

Large Chile Con Queso

$8.99

Yellow Cheese Melted with Bell Peppers and onions

1/2 Quesadillas

$8.99

Flour Tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, and Beef, Chicken or Vegatables. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Refried Beans

Quesadillas Order

Quesadillas Order

$12.99

Flour Tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, and Beef, Chicken or Vegatables. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Refried Beans

1/2 Shrimp Nachos

$8.99

Corn tortilla Chips topped with beans, shrimp, cheese. served with Guacamole ,Sour Cream, Lettuce and tomatoes.

Shrimp Nachos Order

$12.99

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

1/2 Nachos Rodeo

$7.99

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Beef or Chicken Fajita, Cheese, Guacamole , Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Nachos Rodeo Order

Nachos Rodeo Order

$11.99

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Beef or Chicken Fajita, Cheese, Guacamole , Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes

SLOPPY NACHOS

$11.99

1/2 Nachos Con Todo

$7.99

, Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Taco meat, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Nachos Con Todo Order

$11.99

, Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans, Taco meat, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes

1/2 Bean And Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

Bean And Cheese Nachos Order

$6.99

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.99

1/2 CHEESE NACHOS

$4.99

Papa Nachos

$10.99

Deep Fried Potatoes Slices, topped with Beef or Chicken, covered with Gravy and Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Buffalo Wings with Ranch Dressing

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.99

Mild Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese

Toro Appetizer

$7.99

Avocado Salad with (4) Stuffed Jalapenos wrapped with Bacon

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Shrimp Mix with Fresh Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado and Clamato Juice

SMALL SHRIMP COCTAL

$6.99
La Botana Mix

La Botana Mix

$15.99

Fried Shrimp, (2) Mini Flautas, (2) Quesadillas, (2) Stuffed Jalapenos, (6) Beef and Chicken Nachos covered with Cheese. Served with Guacamol Salad

Queso Flameado

$9.99

, Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, mixed with your choice of Chicken, Beef, or Chorizo

El Barco De Fajitas

$5.99

1/2 Papa Nachos

$7.99

6 Chicken Strips Con Pappas

$12.99

1/2 Sloppy Nachos

$8.99

Steaks & Chicken

Rodeo Dinner for One

Rodeo Dinner for One

$15.99

Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas.

Rodeo Dinner For Two

$29.99

Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas

Rodeo Dinner For Three

$45.99

Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas

Rodeo Dinner For Four

$59.99

Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables & Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad, Sour Cream, Cheese, Charro Beans, Tortillas and Sopapillas

Steak Mexicano

$13.99

Beef or chicken cooked with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos. Served with Guacamole, Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas

Pollo Borracho

$14.99

Chicken Breast Sauted in Wine, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Charro Beans, Rice, Guacamole and Tortillas

Tacos De Barbacoa

$11.99

Soft Corn Tortilla tacos with Barbacoa , Fresh Cilantro and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$11.99

Soft Corn Tortilla Pork Tacos with fresh Cilantro and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans

Pechuga Mexican

$11.99

Chicken Steak covered with Mexican Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Charro Beans, rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Guacamole and Tortillas

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$12.99

Beef or Chicken Steak topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with (1) Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$11.99

Beef Stew cooked with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese Puff, Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas

Pollo Cancun

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sliced Bacon, Mexican Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Charro Beans, Rice, Guacamole and Tortillas

Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

14oz Ribeye Steak Grilled and topped with Ranchero Sauce and Cheese. Served with (1) Cheese Enchilada, Charro Beans, Rice and tortillas

Texas Hamburger

$9.99

grilled burger with Mustard, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon, Jalapenos and French Fries

El Charrito

El Charrito

$15.99

Beef and Chicken Fajitas with (2) Baby Back Ribs covered with B-B-Q Sauce

Mar-Y-Tierra

$16.99

Jumbo Shrimp and your choice of Beef or Chicken Steak, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.99

(3) BEEF OR CHICKEN TACOS ALL SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, CHARRO BEANS, AND RICE .

Carne Asada

$13.99

Beef or Chicken Steak topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese .Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans and rice.

Two Pork Chops

Two Pork Chops

$13.99

Topped with Ranchero Sauce .Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

BBQ Ribs

$13.99

Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

T-Bone Steak

T-Bone Steak

$19.99

14oz. Grilled T-Bone Steak Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Vallarta Mix

$16.99

A tantalizing mix of Beef, chicken and shrimp Fajitas. Served with Pico de Gallo, Rice, and Tortillas

#3 Solo 2 Tacos

$9.99

Fajitas

Fajitas For One

$12.99

Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas For Two

$23.99

Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas For Three

$35.99

Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas For Four

$48.99

Beef, Chicken or Pork Fajitas. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Rodeo For One

Fajitas Rodeo For One

$13.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Rodeo For Two

$25.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Rodeo For Three

$38.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Rodeo For Four

$49.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Bacon and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas For One

Fajitas Poblanas For One

$13.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas For Two

$25.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas For Three

$38.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas For Four

$49.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas Grilled with Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Bacon. Served with Guacamole, pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, rice and Tortillas.

Fajita Ranchera

$13.99

Beef or Chicken Steak topped with Ranchero Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese

Healthy

Enchilada Vegetal

$10.99

(2) Flour Tortillas Filled with a Mix of Grilled Vegetables. Served with Cheese puff, Rice and RefriedBeans

Tostadas

Tostadas

$10.99

(2) Beef or Chicken Tostadas topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Cheese

Pollo Vegetal

Pollo Vegetal

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Grilled Vegetables and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Cheese Puff, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Tortillas

Enchiladas De Espinaca

$10.99

(3) Spinach Enchiladas topped with Red Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Cheese Puff, Rice and refried Beans

Fajita Vegetal

$10.99

Mix of Grilled Vegetables. Served with Cheese Puff, rice, Avocado Salad, and Tortillas

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Giant Crispy flour Tortilla filled with Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Summer Plate

$7.99

Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, Chalupa Deluxe, and Cheese Puff

Chalupas

Chalupas Sabrosas

$7.99

Toasted Tortillas with Refried Beans, Chili Gravy, Lettuce , Tomatoes and Guacamole

Chalupas Deluxe

$8.99

Toasted Tortillas topped with Taco meat, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Chalupas Surpeme

$9.99

Chalupas topped with Refried Beans, Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat, lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Guacamole

Kiddie Korner

1. One Enchilada, with rice and refried Beans

2. One Tamale, with Refried Beans and Rice

3. One Crispy Beef Taco, with Refried Beans and

Rice

4. Hamburger, with French Fries

5. Grilled Cheese Sandwich, with French Fries

6. One taco, One Cheese Puff

7. Burrito, with Rice and refried Beans

8. Chicken Fingers, (3) with French Fries

9. Quesadilla, Chicken, Beef or Cheese. Served with

Rice and Beans

10. Slice of Pizza, with French Fries

11. Hot dog, with French Fries

12. Cheese Sticks with French Fries

13. one taco crispy, one cheese puff

Nino Flameado Fajita

$6.99

Nino Flameado Fajita

Pedazos De Pollo Con Arroz

Burger Sola A La Carta

Nino Taco Al Carbon

Nuggets A La Carta

$3.99

Breakfast

Huevos con Papas mexicanas

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs with Potatoes Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos con Camaron

$10.99

Scrambled Eggs with Shrimp Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos con Fajita

$10.99

Scrambled Eggs with Beef or Chicken Fajita Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos con Tocino

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs with Bacon Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Eggs topped with Ranchero Sauce Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs with Mexican sausage Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Mexican Omelette

$7.99

Three Egg Omelette, & Mild Ranchero Sauce Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos con Chuleta

$11.99

Your choice of Eggs with Two Pork Chops Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos A La Mexicana

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs with Jalapenos, Onions, and Tomatoes Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Slices of Corn Tortilla Smothered with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Eggs and Green Sauce Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas.

Migas

$8.99

Tortilla Slices Smothered with Eggs, Pico De Gallo and Monterrey Jack Cheese Served with Refried Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas.

TORTA

TORTA

$8.99

BREAKFAST TACO

$2.25

BACON

$1.99

Huevos Revueltos

$8.99

Burriti Desayuno

$5.99

Huevos Con Sausage

$9.99

Side Orders

CHARROS

$2.99

(1) SOFT TACO

$2.25

(1)Taco Al Carbon

$2.75

One beef fajita or chicken fajita taco al carbon in flour tortilla.

(2) Cheese Puffs

$2.99

(1) CHEESE PUFF

$1.75

(1) Tamale

$1.99

Chile Relleno

$6.99

One poblano pepper filled with beef or chicken.

Grated Cheese

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Shrimp Soup

$3.99

(1) Burrito

$4.99

One ground beef burrito with Queso on top.

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Tortillas (3)

$0.99

Crispy Taco

$1.99

One crispy taco with ground beef cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

(1) Enchilada

$2.25

Pint of Hot Sauce ( Red or Green)

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Chips

$2.99

Chile con queso

$2.99

Shrimp Enchilada

$3.99

Tostada

$4.99

chalupa

$3.99

guacamole

$2.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$3.99

sliced Avocado

$2.50

FAJITA SLICES

$6.99

CHICKEN SLICES

$6.99

(1) STREET TACO

$2.75

(1)GRILLED SHRIMP

$2.50

(1) CHICKEN DIABLO

$2.25

(1) SHRIMP DIABLO

$2.50

(1) TACO RODEO

$3.50

(1) FRIED AVOCADO

$7.99

(1) STUFF JALAPENO

$1.50

(1) STUFF JALAPENO WITH CREAM CHEESE AND WRAPPED WITH BACON

$1.99

(1) HOMADE TAMALE IN CORN HUSH

$1.99

TOREADOS (3) GRILLED JALAPENOS

$1.50

CHICKEN BREAST WITH RICE

$9.99

CHICKEN BREAST WITH VEGETABLES

$9.99

GRILLED FISH WITH VEGETABLES

$8.99

QUESO FRESCO

$4.99

(1) TOREADO

$0.50

GRILLED FISH

$4.99

8OZ GROUND BEEF

$4.99

SMALL GRILLED SHRIMP

$4.99

(1) FLAUTA

$2.25

RICE AND BEANS

$3.99

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.99

grilled oinions

$1.00

PICKLE JALAPENOS

$1.00

FRESH JALAPENOS

$1.00

(1) CEVICHE TOSTADA

$5.99

(1) CAMARON ENPANIZADO

$2.25

RICE WITH CHEESE ON TOP

$3.99

vegetables

$7.99

(1) PORK CHOP

$6.99

FRESH ONIONS

$0.75

CHILI CON CARNE

$6.99

(1) BARCO

$4.99

(1)ENCHILADA AL CARBON

$2.50

(1)ENCHILADA TEJANA

$2.99

side of queso fresco

$1.99

grilled onions

$0.99

cilantro

$0.99

GRILLED BELL PEPPER

$0.99

(1) SPINACH ENCHILADA

$2.50

(1) VEGETABLE ENCHILADA

$2.50

LETTUCE AND TOMATOES

$0.99

TOMATOES

$0.75

LETTUCE

$0.75

(1) ENCHILADA VERDE

$2.50

SMALL GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.99

MEXICAN POTATOES

$3.99

(1) SHRIMP TOSTADA

$5.99

(1) taco de birria

$2.75

papas mexicanas

$3.99

SOUR CREAM ENCHILADA

$2.50

GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$1.99

1\2 Qesadilla A La Carta

$6.99

Qesadilla A La Carta

$9.99

Carne Amburguesa

$2.99

Vegetales De El Rodeo Dinner Side Order

$4.99

Pollo Pechuga

$7.99

(1) Chicken Breast

$7.99

Adult Fingers Con Pappas

$9.99

Adult (8) Fingers Con Pappas

Adult (6)Fingers Con Pappas

$9.99

XL Burrito

$12.99

Ground Beef

$1.99

Chicken Strips Con Papas 4*pedazos

$8.99

Steak Ala Carta

$14.99

Large Charos

$3.99

Bowl Of Large Charros

$8.99

Large Rice With Queso

$7.99

Rice

$45.00

Fruit Cup With Chamoy

$5.99

Side De Carne

$3.99

(1) Chimichanga

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Enchilada Plate With Fixing

$14.00

Big Burrito

$8.99

1/2 Pan Rice

$15.00

Burger

$3.99

Large Charros Bowl De Queso

$4.99

Spinach 12oz

$6.99

Torilla Soup Pollo

$4.99

Papas Beef Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Papas Mexicanas

$2.99

Pico Mango

$4.99

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Tortillas Maiz

$0.99

Consome

$1.00

Eggs With Bacon

$4.99

Nino Quesadilla A La Carta

$2.50

Fajita Vegetal Ala Carta

$8.99

Rice For 10

$10.99

Refried Beans For 10

$13.99

Small Salad

$2.99

(1) Camaron Chico Empanizado

$4.99

Consome

$0.99

Crema Mexicana

$1.99

Large Rice

$7.99

Nuggets A La Carta

$3.99

Large Rice And Beans

$6.99

Rice For 25

$29.99

Refried Beans For 25

$35.99

Rice For 20

$22.99

Refried Beans For 20

$24.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Rice For 10

$13.99

Lechuga Tomate Cebolla

$0.99

6 Oz Ground Beef

$2.99

Small Dirty Rice

$7.99

Nuggets A La Carta

$3.99

Tostada Grande Harina

$8.99

1 Lb Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

1 Lb Of Shreded Lettuce

$4.00

To Go Order

$1.00

Quesadilla Plain

$9.00

16.oz Gravy

$6.99

Taco Bar Per Person

$10.99

Omelette A La Carta

$6.99

Rice. For 40

$48.99

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Vegetables Soup with Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Rice

Tortilla Soup W Chicken

$9.99

Vegetable Soup with Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Chicken

Menudo

Menudo

$10.99

Beef Tripe. Served with Cilantro, Onions and Tortillas

Shrimp Soup

$13.99

Vegetables, and Shrimp Soup. Served with Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas