Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Suzy Q's

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

1401 S. 31st Suite E

Temple, TX 76504

Popular Items

bagel$2.25
choose from our delicious flavors!
plain, blueberry, cinnamon raisin, onion, jalapeno, asiago garlic parmesan, wheat & everything!
beignets$4.25
5 house made beignets sprinkled with powdered sugar
mudslide$4.50
ice cream, chocolate sauce & hazelnut syrup blended with espresso shots
9*1*1$2.39
freshly brewed coffee injected with a double espresso shot
french toast plate$8.25
cookie/2 pack$1.25
loaded bagel$6.49
pick your bagel flavor, then add bacon, ham, turkey or corn beef, top with your choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, pepperjack, or white American, the decide how you want your egg!
caramel macchiato$3.79
caramel sauce blended with espresso & frothed milk and topped with caramel sauce
pyramid club$9.75
turkey, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, alfalfa sprouts, avacado, purple onion, cheese, & ranch on a multi-grain bread
chicken salad sandwich$9.75
our delicious chicen salad served on a butter croissant with lettuce, tomato & our homemade guacamole

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1401 S. 31st Suite E, Temple TX 76504

Directions

