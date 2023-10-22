Mario's Seafood Temple
902 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Suite B
Temple, TX 76504
Food
Appetizers
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche on corn tostada
Bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno cheddar sausage and honey chipotle sauce
Crispy fried catfish with chipotle mayo
Shrimp, jalapeno, tomato, onion and chihuahua cheese on flour tortilla with salsa verde
Fried calamari, caramelized peppers, and onions with chipotle mayo
Steamed shell on shrimp, with potato, corn, and smoked sausage, tossed in spicy garlic butter
Fried chicken wings, tossed in Mario's honey chipotle sauce or mild buffalo, with ranch and celery
5 Oyster, 5 Big Shrimp and 1/2 cup to Shrimp Coctail
Nachos
Oysters
Ceviches
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado
Scallop, Octopus, fish, and shrimp marinated with lime, tomato, peppers, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado
Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Oysters, scallop, and shrimp in our aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Fresh shrimp and oyster in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Coctel
Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado
Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado
Tacos y Enchiladas
Guajillo marinated shrimp, creamy chipotle coleslaw, avocado, fresh cilantro and lime with salsa verde
Beer battered fish, chipotle coleslaw, cilantro, lime, and avocado with salsa verde
Soup and Salad
Creamy salvadorian style seafood soup with crab, mussels, shrimp and fish
Spicy seafood stew with crab, shrimp, mussels, octopus, calamari, fish, scallops, and hearty vegetables
Fresh mixed greens, roasted corn and pepper relish, black beans, cucumber, red onion, tomato, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, and citrus southwest vinaigrette
Shrimp
Fresh hand breaded shrimp with chipotle cocktail sauce, served with choice of two sides
Grilled guajillo rubbed shrimp, with caramelized onions chili oil and fresh lime, served with two sides
Crab stuffed jumbo shrimp with citrus serrano cream sauce, served with two sides
Specialties
Grilled marinated skirt steak, roasted nopales, carmelized onion, pico de gallo and chile de arbol sauce
Whole tilapia prepared to your liking, fried or grilled zarandeado style served with a house salad and shrimp fried rice, with corn or flour tortillas
Crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, and smoked sausage over shrimp fried rice
Grilled hamburger, topped with pepperjack cheese, fried egg, avocado, bacon, and spicy mayo, with lettuce, tomato, and carmelized onion, served with french fries
Pan seared flounder filet served with shrimp fried rice and sautéed vegetables with warm tortillas
1 Libra de Crawfish 2 papás y 2 elotes
Shrimp, ceviche, octopus, fish ceviche and 7 jumbo shrimp
Molcajetes
Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Steak, chicken, bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Kids Menu
Fajitas
Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Guajillo marinated shrimp, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Sides
Cover Charge
Buffet
N/A Beverages
Soft drinks
Bar Beverages
Cocktail
Spirits
Margaritas
Liquor Bottles
Imported Beers
Domestic Beers
Micheladas
House Specials
Frozen Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Discover a world of flavor at Mario's Seafood. Our dedication to fresh ingredients and culinary mastery brings you unforgettable Salvadoran-inspired seafood dishes.
