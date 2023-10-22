Food

Appetizers

Tostada Mazatleca
$8.00+

Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche on corn tostada

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
$13.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno cheddar sausage and honey chipotle sauce

Chicharron de Pescado
$12.00

Crispy fried catfish with chipotle mayo

Quesadillas al Gobernador
$7.00

Shrimp, jalapeno, tomato, onion and chihuahua cheese on flour tortilla with salsa verde

Calamares Fritos
$11.00

Fried calamari, caramelized peppers, and onions with chipotle mayo

Botana Puerto La Libertad
$19.00

Steamed shell on shrimp, with potato, corn, and smoked sausage, tossed in spicy garlic butter

Wings
$10.00+

Fried chicken wings, tossed in Mario's honey chipotle sauce or mild buffalo, with ranch and celery

Mario's Botana
$20.00

5 Oyster, 5 Big Shrimp and 1/2 cup to Shrimp Coctail

Chile con Queso
$10.00
NACHOS
$12.00+

Nachos

camarones para pelar
$10.00+
Botana Familiar
$50.00

Oysters

En su concha
$27.00+

Fresh oysters on the half shell

Culichi style
$31.00+

trio of fresh oysters topped with ceviche, aguachile sauce, and coctel shots

Ceviches

Mazatleco
$14.00+

Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado

Nayarit
$16.00

Scallop, Octopus, fish, and shrimp marinated with lime, tomato, peppers, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado

Camaron en agualchile rojo
$18.00

Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Aguachile mixto rojo
$22.00

Oysters, scallop, and shrimp in our aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Camaron en Aguachile Verde
$18.00

Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Aguachile Verde Mixto
$22.00

Fresh shrimp and oyster in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Torre de mariscos
$25.00

Coctel

Coctel de Camaron
$14.00

Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado

Coctel Vuelve a la Vida
$18.00

Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado

Coctel Grande de Camaron
$25.99
Coctel Grande Vuelve a la Vida
$29.99
Coctel Campechano Chico
$18.00+
Coctel Campechano Grande
$25.99+

Tacos y Enchiladas

Camaron Tacos
$14.00

Guajillo marinated shrimp, creamy chipotle coleslaw, avocado, fresh cilantro and lime with salsa verde

Pescado Tacos
$13.00

Beer battered fish, chipotle coleslaw, cilantro, lime, and avocado with salsa verde

Tacos de Birria
Tacos de Birria
$12.00
Tacos A la Cart
$4.00
Enchiladas
$12.00+
Strik Steak Tacos
$14.00
Chicken tacos
$13.00
enchilada a la carta
$4.00+

Soup and Salad

Mario's Mariscada
$18.00

Creamy salvadorian style seafood soup with crab, mussels, shrimp and fish

Caldo 7 mares
$18.00

Spicy seafood stew with crab, shrimp, mussels, octopus, calamari, fish, scallops, and hearty vegetables

Southwest salad
$8.00

Fresh mixed greens, roasted corn and pepper relish, black beans, cucumber, red onion, tomato, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, and citrus southwest vinaigrette

Caldo De Pescado
$15.00
Caldo De Camaron
$18.00
Caldo de pez y camaron
$16.00

Shrimp

Empanizado
$18.00

Fresh hand breaded shrimp with chipotle cocktail sauce, served with choice of two sides

Zarandeado
$20.00

Grilled guajillo rubbed shrimp, with caramelized onions chili oil and fresh lime, served with two sides

Rellenos
$20.00

Crab stuffed jumbo shrimp with citrus serrano cream sauce, served with two sides

Camarones A la Diabla
$18.00
Camarones al Ajillo
$18.00
Brocheta de Camaron
$12.00+

Specialties

Arrachera Asada
$20.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, roasted nopales, carmelized onion, pico de gallo and chile de arbol sauce

Mojarra
$18.00

Whole tilapia prepared to your liking, fried or grilled zarandeado style served with a house salad and shrimp fried rice, with corn or flour tortillas

Cazuela de Mariscos
$18.00

Crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, and smoked sausage over shrimp fried rice

The Hangover Burger
$15.00

Grilled hamburger, topped with pepperjack cheese, fried egg, avocado, bacon, and spicy mayo, with lettuce, tomato, and carmelized onion, served with french fries

Filete De Pescado
$15.00

Pan seared flounder filet served with shrimp fried rice and sautéed vegetables with warm tortillas

Pescado Empanizado
$15.00
Crawfish
$15.00

1 Libra de Crawfish 2 papás y 2 elotes

Piña de Mariscos
$30.00

Shrimp, ceviche, octopus, fish ceviche and 7 jumbo shrimp

Piña a la Diabla
$25.00
Pulpo Asado
$25.00+
Pescado y Camaron Empanizado
$20.00
Steak con Camarones
$28.00
Salmon
$22.00
Quesadilla Grande
$13.00+
Burrito
$16.00+
Mariscos al vapor
$20.00
Steak Grill
$20.00

Molcajetes

Pollo asado
$24.00

Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Carne asada
$28.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Mar y tierra
$38.00

Steak, chicken, bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla
$6.00
Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.00
Kids breaded Shrimp
$6.00
Kids cheese Burger
$6.00
Kids tenders
$6.00
kids Churro with ice cream
$4.00
Kid fried rice
$6.00
Kids Brownie
$4.00

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajita
$15.00

Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled STEAK Fajita
$20.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Fajita
$22.00

Guajillo marinated shrimp, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Fajita TRIO
$25.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Steak and Chicken Fajita
$20.00

Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp and Chicken fajitas
$20.00

Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas
$20.00

Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Fajitas Buffet
$15.99

Sides

SD RICE
$3.00+
SD BEANS
$3.00+
SD FRIES
$3.00
SD VEGGIES
$3.00
SD SALAD
$3.00
AVOCADO
$2.00
CHIPS
PICO DE GALLO
$2.00
GUACAMOLE
$3.00
Chips and salsa
$4.00
EACH Shrimp per UNIT
$2.00
PROTEIN
$8.00+
Extra Pan 2 SD
$2.00
SD Cheese Per Unit
$2.00
Tostadas (2)
$1.00
Quesadilla
$1.00
Salchicha (2)
$1.00
SD Shredded Mozzarella cheese
$3.00
SD Nopal
$3.00
Side Sour Cream
$1.00
Chile Toreado
$1.50
Parillada Set Up
$6.99
side of chile con queso
$4.00

Cover Charge

Cover Charge Canelo Fight
$20.00+

Buffet

Fajita (Carne o Pollo)
$15.99
Taco Buffet ( Shrimp)
$18.99
Chips, Salsa y Crema
$1.50
Breakfast
$10.00+

N/A Beverages

Soft drinks

Fountain drinks
$3.00
Iced tea
$3.00
Hot beverages
$3.00
Agua Frescas
$3.00
Water
Kids
$2.00
N/A Margarita
$6.00
Agua Mineral
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.00+
jugo de naranja 12 oz
$3.00
jugo de pina 12 oz
$3.00
botella de agua
$3.00Out of stock
jugo de toronja 12 oz
$3.00
Coca Cola Mexicana Botella
$3.00
Coca Cola Lata
$3.00
Jarrito de toronja
$3.00
Topo Chico
$5.00

Bar Beverages

Cocktail

Vampiro
$10.00
Paloma
$10.00
Mojito
$11.00+
House made Sangria
$8.00
Cantarito
$14.00+
Mexican Martini
$12.00
Vegas Bomb
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Blue Hawaian
$12.00

Spirits

Tequila
$8.00+
Vodka
$9.00+
Gin
$9.00+
Wiskey
$6.99+
Rum
$9.00+
Mezcal
$12.00
Buchanan's
$11.00+
Johnnie Walker Red Label
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$12.00
Mexican CANDY
$8.00
jameson
$10.00
Long Island
$12.00

Wine

cabernet
$8.00
chardonnay
$8.00

Margaritas

Frozen House Margarita
$8.00
Rocks Margarita
$8.00
Strawberry Margarita
$10.00
Mango Chamoy Magarita
$10.00
Tamarindo margarita
$10.00
Mango Margarita
$10.00
32oz Margarita House
$22.00

Liquor Bottles

1824 Anejo 750ml
$150.00
1824 Blanco 750ml
$99.00
1824 Reposado 750ml
$120.00
Don Julio Reposado 350ml
$120.00
Don Julio Blanco 350ml
$99.00
Buchanans 750ml
$170.00
Buchanans 1000ml
$190.00
Patron Silver 750ml
$170.00
Don Julio Silver 750ml
$170.00
Herradura Silver 750ml
$150.00
1800 Silver 750ml
$150.00
1800 Reposado 750ml
$170.00
Clase Azul
$425.00
Crown Royal 1liter
$180.00
Don Julio 1942 bottle 750ml
$425.00
Don Julio Reposado 750ml
$210.00
Maestro Dobel Silver
$100.00
Don Julio 70
$280.00
Buchanans 18YR RSV 750 ML
$320.00
1800 cristalino anejo 750 ml bottle
$190.00
Buchanans Pineapple 750 ML
$170.00

Imported Beers

Negra Modelo Draft
$5.00
DFT Modelo Especial
$5.00
DFT Dos XX
$5.00
DFT Pacifico
$5.00Out of stock
DFT Modelo Especial 32onz
$12.00
DFT Dos XX 32onz
$12.00
DFT Pacifico 32onz
$12.00
DFT Negra modelo
$5.00
DFT Negra Modelo 32onz
$12.00
DFT October Fest 32oz
$12.00
DFT October Fest Sm
$5.00
Corona
$5.00
Modelo Especial
$5.00
Dos XX
$5.00
Pacifico
$5.00
Modelo Negra
$5.00
Tecate
$5.00
Familiar Corona
$15.00
Ballena Victoria
$15.00
Grande Pacifico
$15.00Out of stock
Victoria
$5.00
Corona Premier
$4.50
Grande Modelo
$15.00
heineken 0.0
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken silver
$5.00
Negra Modelo
$30.00
Victoria Bucket
$30.00
Pacifico Bucket
$30.00
Tecate Bucket
$30.00
Dos XX Bucket
$30.00
Modelo Especial Bucket
$30.00
Corona Bucket
$30.00
Corona Pitcher
$20.00
Modelo Especial Pitcher
$20.00
Dos XX Pitcher
$20.00
Pacifico Pitcher
$20.00
Chingon Pitcher
$20.00
Lata XX
$4.50
Lata Modelo
$4.50
Lata Tecate
$4.50

Domestic Beers

Domestics 32onz miller
$10.00
Domestics 32onz Michelob
$10.00
White Claw Mango
$4.50
DFT miller light
$4.75
DFT Ultra Michelob
$4.75
Bud Light
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50
Ultra Michelob
$4.50
Miller Light
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Cubetazo Coors Light
$27.00
Cubetazo Miller Light
$27.00
Cubetazo Ultra Michelob
$27.00
Cubetazo Budweiser
$27.00
cubetazo Bud Light
$27.00
Bud Light pitchers
$16.00
Ultra Michelob pitchers
$16.00

Micheladas

Michelada
$8.00
Grande Michelada
$19.00
Caguamon
$28.00
Virgen Michelada
$6.00
Side Michelada
$3.00
Michelada de Topo Chico
$8.00

House Specials

Pura Vida Pack
$40.00
BeerRita
$18.00
1 Lata Pura Vida
$7.00

Frozen Cocktails

Piña Colada
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Piña Colada Virgen
$6.00