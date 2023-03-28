Wings Pizza & Things
2112 SW H. K. Dodgen Loop Ste. 106
Temple, TX 76503
TUESDAY SPECIALS
Tuesday Large 1-topping Pizza
Tuesday 15 bone in
Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
Tuesday 15 boneless
Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Calamari
regular or buffalo style
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Fries
Cheesy fries, add bacon or chili for an additional charge
Cheesy Bacon Queso Tots
tater tots smothered in queso and topped with bacon
Fried Mushrooms
jumbo fried mushrooms
Stuffed Jalapenos
cream cheese, cheddar cheese or half and half
Pick 3
choose any combination of three listed items
Wings Pizza n Things Nachos
beef or chicken taco meat with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Guacamole, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos on the side
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Nachos
chicken with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips
Beef Philly Cheesesteak Nachos
beef ribeye with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
choice of regular or spicy
Fried Pickles
choice of chips or spears
Bottomless Chips & Salsa
Chips, Queso & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Pepperoni Rolls
4 or 8 rolls
Bowl of Chili
Salads
Side Salad
romaine mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons
Garden Salad
romaine mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons
Side Caesar Salad
romaine mix lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine mix lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Breaded Chicken Salad
breaded chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons
Breaded Chicken Caesar Salad
breaded chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Burgers and Sandwiches
Classic Burger
Our 6 ounce Certified Angus Beef burger is served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo plus your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips. Sub side salad or onion rings for +$2
Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak
beef ribeye with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
chicken with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken avaialble in all of our wing flavors with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo plus your choice of a side
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
breaded chicken available in all of our wing flavors with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo plus your choice of a side
Grilled Chicken Tenders
grilled chicken tenders available in our wing sauce flavors, served with your choice of side.
Fried Chicken Tenders
breaded chicken tenders available in our wing sauce flavors, served with your choice of side.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and cheese wrapped in a spinach wrap plus your choice of sauce for dipping and a side.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Three slices of Texas toast, four slices of bacon and three slices of cheese, your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack or Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos
Fish Basket
Three pieces of fried fish served with hushpuppies and your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips. Tartar sauce or boom boom sauce available for dipping.
Fish Sandwich
2 pieces of fried fish on a corn dusted Kaiser roll bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo. Served with hushpuppies and your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips. Tartar sauce or boom boom sauce available for dipping.
Kids Meal
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Bone In Wings
3 bone in wings served with fries or tots.
Kids Boneless Wings
3 boneless wings served with fries or tots.
Kids Mini Corndogs
mini corndogs served with fries or tots
Kids Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
grilled cheese served with fries or tots.
Desserts
Funnel Fries
served with chocolate or caramel for dipping
Tres Leches Cake
soaked in 3 luscious milks covered with a satiny white creamy topping
Raspberry Cream Cheese Fried Pies
2 fried pies
Colossal 3 Layer Carrot Cake
moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting.
Double Layer Chocolate Cake
Brookie
The perfect combination of a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie warmed up.
Cheesecake Waffle Cone
Wings
6 bone in wings
Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
10 bone in wings
Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
15 bone in wings
Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
20 bone in wings
Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
50 bone in wings
Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
COMBO UP
4 boneless wings
Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
8 boneless wings
Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
12 boneless wings
Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
20 boneless wings
Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
50 boneless wings
Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds
COMBO UP
Shrimp
5 Piece Shrimp
Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!
10 Piece Shrimp
Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!
15 Piece Shrimp
Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!
20 Piece Shrimp
Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Triple Pepperoni
Triple pepperoni and EXTRA cheese
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Super Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, jalapenos and black olives
White Garlic Chicken & Bacon
Grilled chicken and bacon with garlic white sauce
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and Canadian bacon
Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, bacon and EXTRA cheddar cheese
Veggie Supreme
Green pepper, onions, black olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, jalapenos and sliced tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, sauted mushrooms and onions, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, Buffalo style pizza sauce, and cheddar cheese
Hawaiian
Double Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2112 SW H. K. Dodgen Loop Ste. 106, Temple, TX 76503