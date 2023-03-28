Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wings Pizza & Things

No reviews yet

2112 SW H. K. Dodgen Loop Ste. 106

Temple, TX 76503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TUESDAY SPECIALS

Tuesday Large 1-topping Pizza

$12.00

Tuesday 15 bone in

$15.00

Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

Tuesday 15 boneless

$15.00

Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

regular or buffalo style

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy fries, add bacon or chili for an additional charge

Cheesy Bacon Queso Tots

tater tots smothered in queso and topped with bacon

Fried Mushrooms

jumbo fried mushrooms

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.00

cream cheese, cheddar cheese or half and half

Pick 3

$20.00

choose any combination of three listed items

Wings Pizza n Things Nachos

beef or chicken taco meat with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Guacamole, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos on the side

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Nachos

$13.00

chicken with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips

Beef Philly Cheesesteak Nachos

$13.00

beef ribeye with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.00

choice of regular or spicy

Fried Pickles

$8.00

choice of chips or spears

Bottomless Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips, Queso & Salsa

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Pepperoni Rolls

4 or 8 rolls

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Celery Sticks

$2.00

COMBO UP

$2.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.50

romaine mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons

Garden Salad

$8.00

romaine mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

romaine mix lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine mix lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Breaded Chicken Salad

$12.00

breaded chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with tomato, cucumber, egg, cheese and croutons

Breaded Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

breaded chicken on top of a bed of romaine mix lettuce with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Burgers and Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$12.00

Our 6 ounce Certified Angus Beef burger is served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo plus your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips. Sub side salad or onion rings for +$2

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

beef ribeye with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

chicken with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken avaialble in all of our wing flavors with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo plus your choice of a side

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

breaded chicken available in all of our wing flavors with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo plus your choice of a side

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$13.00

grilled chicken tenders available in our wing sauce flavors, served with your choice of side.

Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.00

breaded chicken tenders available in our wing sauce flavors, served with your choice of side.

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and cheese wrapped in a spinach wrap plus your choice of sauce for dipping and a side.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Three slices of Texas toast, four slices of bacon and three slices of cheese, your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack or Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Fish Basket

$13.00

Three pieces of fried fish served with hushpuppies and your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips. Tartar sauce or boom boom sauce available for dipping.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

2 pieces of fried fish on a corn dusted Kaiser roll bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo. Served with hushpuppies and your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips. Tartar sauce or boom boom sauce available for dipping.

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

Kids Bone In Wings

$6.00

3 bone in wings served with fries or tots.

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.00

3 boneless wings served with fries or tots.

Kids Mini Corndogs

$5.00

mini corndogs served with fries or tots

Kids Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

$5.00

grilled cheese served with fries or tots.

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$6.00

served with chocolate or caramel for dipping

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

soaked in 3 luscious milks covered with a satiny white creamy topping

Raspberry Cream Cheese Fried Pies

$6.00

2 fried pies

Colossal 3 Layer Carrot Cake

$6.00

moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Double Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Brookie

$6.00

The perfect combination of a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie warmed up.

Cheesecake Waffle Cone

$6.00Out of stock

Wings

6 bone in wings

$9.00

Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

10 bone in wings

$15.00

Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

15 bone in wings

$22.50

Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

20 bone in wings

$30.00

Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

50 bone in wings

$75.00

Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

COMBO UP

$2.00

4 boneless wings

$6.00

Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

8 boneless wings

$12.00

Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

12 boneless wings

$18.00

Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

20 boneless wings

$30.00

Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

50 boneless wings

$75.00

Fried or Grilled - Flavors: plain, crunchy breaded, original buffalo, buffalo medium, wing on fire, sunset bbq, spicy bbq, texas thai, mango habanero, sriracha chile, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, chipolte pepper, raspberry chipolte, teriyaki, ghost *no refunds

COMBO UP

$2.00

Shrimp

5 Piece Shrimp

$10.00

Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!

10 Piece Shrimp

$15.00

Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!

15 Piece Shrimp

$20.00

Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!

20 Piece Shrimp

$27.00

Fried or Grilled - includes your choice of fries, tots or kettle chips & choose your favorite sauce!

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Triple Pepperoni

Triple pepperoni and EXTRA cheese

Supreme

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Super Supreme

$1.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, jalapenos and black olives

White Garlic Chicken & Bacon

Grilled chicken and bacon with garlic white sauce

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and Canadian bacon

Cheeseburger Pizza

Ground beef, bacon and EXTRA cheddar cheese

Veggie Supreme

Green pepper, onions, black olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, jalapenos and sliced tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Grilled chicken, sauted mushrooms and onions, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, Buffalo style pizza sauce, and cheddar cheese

Hawaiian

Double Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

to go

Ranch Bottle

$8.00

Refill Ranch

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Water

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2112 SW H. K. Dodgen Loop Ste. 106, Temple, TX 76503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

