Brisket in Killeen

Killeen restaurants
Killeen restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Killeen

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Real Deal Nacho Brisket$13.25
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, and a side of Charred Salsa
Pepper Brisket Sandwich$13.50
24-Hour Pepper Brisket, Swiss cheese, Secret Sauce, Lettuce tossed in House Vinaigrette, diced tomato, PBR caramelized onions, served on a buttery toasted hoagie
Add Brisket (4oz)$3.35
More about Backporch Drafthouse Killeen
Bite The Bagel - Killeen image

 

Bite The Bagel - Killeen

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Sandwich$7.49
Slow Cooked Seasoned Brisket topped with our Tangy Coleslaw served on a fresh baked Hard Roll
More about Bite The Bagel - Killeen

