Backporch Drafthouse Killeen 3100 E TEXAS EXPRESSWAY

O.G
Southern Chicken Wrap
12 Count Wings

Starters

10 Count Boneless Wings

10 Count Boneless Wings

$11.00

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of bleu cheese or ranch and celery

10 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

10 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

$13.50

Boneless wings tossed with your choice of sauce, and covered with killer Queso, pickles jalapeños and crispy bacon bits, served with a side of homemade ranch dressing

12 Count Wings

12 Count Wings

$16.50

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/ choice of bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery

15 Count Boneless Wings

$16.50

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of Bleu Cheese or House Made Ranch and celery

15 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

15 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

$18.50
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders

24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders

$13.45

24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns

3 Little Pigs

3 Little Pigs

$11.50

Pulled pork, creamy 57 slaw, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce on 3 slider buns

5 Count Boneless Wings

5 Count Boneless Wings

$5.50

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery

5 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

5 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

$7.50
6 Count Wings

6 Count Wings

$8.25

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of Bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.85

Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with romaine lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard

BP Charred Salsa & Killer Queso

BP Charred Salsa & Killer Queso

$8.80

House Fried Corn Chips with BP Charred Salsa & Our Killer Queso

BP Pimento Dip & Chips

$8.00
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.35

6 Crispy Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce

Chip Refill

$2.50
Crispy Fried Pickles

Crispy Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Pickles served with House Made Ranch

Fried Jalapenos

$8.75
Fried Mushroom Basket

Fried Mushroom Basket

$9.35
Giant Soft Pretzel

Giant Soft Pretzel

$8.50

Served with IPA Whole Grain Mustard and our signature Killer Queso

Half Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.75

French Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of House made ranch

Half Loaded Sweet Fries

$7.25

Sweet Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$11.50

French Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of house made ranch

Loaded Sweet Fries

$12.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$11.50

Fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, fried onion strings, white BBQ sauce garnished with pickles

So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.50

So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites Served with House Made Ranch

The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken

The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken

$13.50

Grilled BBQ Chicken, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa

The Real Deal Nacho Brisket

$14.50

24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, and a side of Charred Salsa

The Real Deal Nacho Pulled Pork

$13.50

House corn chips, Killer queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa

Salads

Americana Chicken Cobb

Americana Chicken Cobb

$13.55

Mixed Greens and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese and house vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Beer Can Chicken Chop

Beer Can Chicken Chop

$13.00

Mixed greens, Diced Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken, Pickled Red Onions, Bacon Bits, Served with House Made Buttermilk Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, tossed in Classic Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Hard-Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, served with House Made Buttermilk Ranch

Farm to Market

Farm to Market

$13.75

Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, fried chicken tenders, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, candied pecans, diced egg, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, sourdough croutons, House Made Ranch

Side Green Salad

$3.50

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, and House vinaigrette

Simple Green Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, and House vinaigrette

Sweet Dixie Pecan Chicken

Sweet Dixie Pecan Chicken

$13.55

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, granny smith apples, chopped bacon, toasted pecans, carrots, fresh avocado, fool’s gold Honey mustard on the side

The Green Machine

The Green Machine

$11.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Shredded carrots, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, pickled red onion, cucumbers, house vinaigrette

Light & Easy

Country Club Wrap

Country Club Wrap

$12.00

Garlic Herb Tortilla, Shaved Ham, Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved White Onions, American and Swiss Cheese, House Made Buttermilk Ranch

Josh Plate

Josh Plate

$9.75

3 Grilled chicken tenders, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, served with Borracho beans

Southern Chicken Wrap

Southern Chicken Wrap

$10.65

Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Your choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Garlic Herb Tortilla, iceberg lettuce, turkey, tomato, crispy bacon, ranch served with side Salad

Craft Burgers

Barnyard Freak

Barnyard Freak

$12.75

Route 66 patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pulled pork, House BBQ sauce, fried egg, Swiss cheese

Crispy Steakhouse

Crispy Steakhouse

$12.55
Double Wide

Double Wide

$14.50

2 Route 66 patties, 2 pieces of American cheese, Secret sauce, Crispy bacon, Pickles, lettuce, Tomato

Gringo

Gringo

$11.25

Route 66 patty, American Cheese, crispy Bacon, pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, mustard, American cheese.

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$12.55

Route 66 Patty, Mayo, Cream cheese, grilled jalapeno, bacon, Mayo, Pickles, lettuce, tomato

Kraken

Kraken

$14.50

Route 66 Cracked black pepper crusted patty cooked with a Shiner Bock Mop, secret sauce, sharp cheddar, house made fried onion ring, and a drizzle of chipotle BBQ sauce

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.00

2 route 66 patties, mayo, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms

O.G

O.G

$10.50

Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$13.75Out of stock

Buttery Brioche Bun, Mustard BBQ, Route 66 Style Patty, Sauteed in Au Jus, PBR Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Fried Mushrooms Tossed in Creole BBQ Dry Rub, Drizzled in House Made Ranch & Mustard BBQ

Smoked Jalapeno Patty Melt

Smoked Jalapeno Patty Melt

$11.85

Route 66 patty, Swiss and American cheese, secret sauce, caramelized PBR onions, smoked jalapenos

The B.O.B

The B.O.B

$12.95
The Big Daddy

The Big Daddy

$14.00

2 route 66 patties, crispy bacon, Roasted jalapeno bacon jam, Swiss cheese, American cheese, and secret sauce served on Butter Brioche Bun

The Legend

The Legend

$15.00

2 Route 66 patties, American and Swiss, secret sauce, fried onion strings with a drizzle of jalapeno ketchup, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Urban Cowboy

Urban Cowboy

$12.95

Patty cooked in Jack Daniels Whiskey glaze, secret sauce, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, sautéed red onions, lettuce tossed in house vinaigrette, tomato, pickles.

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T

B.L.A.T

$10.65

Crispy bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house vinaigrette served on Sourdough

BBQ Brisket Pimento

BBQ Brisket Pimento

$12.35

24- Hour Pepper Brisket, pickles, house made pimento cheese, crispy tobacco fried onion strings and a drizzle of bbq sauce served on a buttery Brioche bun

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Grilled BBQ chicken, crispy bacon, Swiss, French fries, caramelized PBR onions, caramelized jalapenos, with a drizzle of house BBQ and ranch drizzle on a buttery Hoagie

Mother Porker

Mother Porker

$11.75

Shaved ham, pulled pork, Swiss, roasted jalapeno bacon relish, BP house slaw, PBR caramelized onions, secret sauce, and pickle served on a buttery Brioche Bun

Okie Reuben

Okie Reuben

$12.75

Corned Beef, Swiss, jalapeno kraut, secret sauce, and IPA mustard served on Marble Rye

Old-School French Dip

Old-School French Dip

$11.75

Shaved sirloin, Swiss cheese, PBR onions, bad boy creamy mustard served on a toasted hoagie & Au Jus on side

Pepper Brisket Sandwich

Pepper Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

24-Hour Pepper Brisket, Swiss cheese, Secret Sauce, Lettuce tossed in House Vinaigrette, diced tomato, PBR caramelized onions, served on a buttery toasted hoagie

Pollo En Fuego

Pollo En Fuego

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders, smashed avocado, sriracha mayo, pepper jack cheese, caramelized fresh jalapenos served on Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, PBR Caramelized onions, pickles, BP house slaw, and BBQ sauce served on a buttery Brioche Bun

Shaved Sirloin Steak Stack

Shaved Sirloin Steak Stack

$11.25

Garlic mayo, mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette, tomatoes, shaved sirloin, PBR caramelized onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, and White BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

T-Bam

T-Bam

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, mayo, Smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch served on buttery Sourdough

The Club

The Club

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, crispy bacon, Swiss, American, mayo, lettuce tossed in House Vinaigrette, tomato, and ranch served on Buttery toasted sourdough

Ultimate Turkey

Ultimate Turkey

$11.75

Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, Honey Mustard fool’s gold, and mayo served on Sourdough

Chicken Pimento Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Buttery Texas Toast, Mayo, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Fried Chicken Tenders, House Made Pimento Cheese, Drizzle of Chipotle BBQ sauce

Big Bites & Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)

Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)

$11.00

2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.

Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)

$11.00

2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.

BP Tacos

BP Tacos

$10.75

2 Flour Tortillas, Choice of Brisket, Pork or Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese served with BP Charred Salsa and Borracho Beans

Brisket Frito Pie

Brisket Frito Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Fritos, chopped brisket, red river chili, killer Queso, chopped tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, green onions, Baja sauce sauce.

Catfish Platter (Friday Only)

Catfish Platter (Friday Only)

$11.50

1/2 pound Cornmeal battered Catfish, served with French Fries, 2 jalapeño hushpuppies, garnished with BP slaw, pickles, Tarter Sauce and shaved white onions.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.25

Hand Battered cube steak, served with garlic mashed potatoes, Texas toast, and jalapeno cream gravy

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken tenders, served with fries and Buttermilk Ranch dressing

Fish & Chips (Mondays Only)

Fish & Chips (Mondays Only)

$10.50Out of stock

3 pieces of fried Atlantic Cod, served with fries and tarter sauce

Steak Fingers

Steak Fingers

$11.25

Hand cut Steak fingers, served with French fries, Jalapeno cream gravy, and Texas toast

Desserts

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$9.25
Brownie Fudge Sundae

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$9.25

Warm Chocolate brownie topped with Vanilla Bean Ice cream, Hersey Chocolate syrup, Pecans, Whip Cream and a Cherry

Old Fashion Rootbeer Float

$4.50
Peach Cobbler A LA Mode

Peach Cobbler A LA Mode

$9.75

Southern Peach Cobbler, topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Cinnamon Sugar

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$8.50

Spiced Banana Pineapple Cake with Cream Cheese Icing and Pecans

Kids

Kids Catfish (Fridays Only)

$6.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Gouda Bites

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Buttery toast, American Cheese

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Black Angus Beef patty, and pickles

Sides

Borracho Beans

$2.00

BP Slaw

$2.00

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Chili Cup

$4.50

Chips & Queso

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Creamy 57 Slaw

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Onion Strings

$2.00

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Green Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

After Add Ons

Add American Cheese

$1.25

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon (2 Pieces)

$2.50

Add Bacon Bits (2oz)

$0.85

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.55

Add Brisket (4oz)

$3.35

Add Chili (2oz)

$1.25

Add Chili (6oz)

$3.50

Add Cream Cheese

$1.25

Add Croutons

$0.50

Add Cucumber

$0.50

Add Extra Pickles

$0.35

Add Extra Slider

$4.00

Add Fresh Japs

$1.00

Add Fried Chicken (1)

$2.00

Add Fried Chicken (2)

$4.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.50

Add Fried Onion Strings

$1.00

Add Grilled Chicken (1)

$2.00

Add Grilled Chicken (2)

$4.00

Add Grilled Fish Taco (1)

$3.00

Add Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Ham

$2.25

Add Hard Boiled Egg (1)

$1.00

Add Hushpuppies (2)

$1.50

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

Add Jalapeño Kraut

$1.00

Add Lettuce

$0.35

Add Patty

$3.75

Add PBR Onions

$1.00

Add Pecans

$0.75

Add Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.25

Add Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Pickled Red Onions (2oz)

$0.75

Add Pickles

$0.27

Add Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Add Pork (4oz)

$2.50

Add Raw White Onions

$0.55

Add Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Sharp Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Add Shaved Red Onions

$0.45

Add Shaved White Onions

$0.45

Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Add Single Biscuit

$1.75

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.25

Add Toast

$1.00

Add Tomatoes

$0.35

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Lime Wedges

$0.35

S/D Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Sauces

S/D Jalapeno Gravy (2oz)

$0.45

S/D A-1

$0.50

S/D Au Jus (6oz)

$1.00

S/D Bad Boy Mustard

$0.50

S/D Baja Sauce

$0.50

S/D Bleu Cheese

$0.50

S/D Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

S/D Butter

$0.65

S/D Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

S/D Classic

$0.50

S/D Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

S/D Cream Cheese

$0.50

S/D Creole Dry Rub (2oz)

$1.00

S/D Cucumber Wasabi

$0.50

S/D Fool's Gold

$0.50

S/D Horseradish Cream

$0.50

S/D House BBQ

$0.50

S/D House Steak Sauce

$0.50

S/D House Vin

$0.50

S/D IPA Mustard

$0.50

S/D Jalapeno Bacon Jam

$0.55

S/D Jalapeno Gravy (6oz)

$1.50

S/D Jalapeno Ketchup

$0.50

S/D Mayo

$0.50

S/D Mustard

$0.50

S/D Nashville

$0.50

S/D Pico (2oz)

$0.50

S/D Queso (2oz)

$0.50

S/D Queso (6oz)

$3.00

S/D Ranch

$0.50

S/D Salsa (2oz)

$0.45

S/D Salsa (6oz)

$2.00

S/D Secret Sauce

$0.50

S/D Sesame Ginger

$0.50

S/D Sour Cream

$0.50

S/D Sriracha

$0.50

S/D Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

S/D Sweet Garlic Chili

$0.50

S/D Syrup

$0.50

S/D Tarter Sauce

$0.50

S/D Teriyaki

$0.50

S/D Whiskey Glaze

$0.50

S/D White BBQ

$0.50

Fountain

8oz Carafe Grapefruit Juice

$1.75

8oz Carafe Pineapple Juice

$1.75

8oz Carafe Cranberry Juice

$1.75

8oz Carafe Orange Juice

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Half & Half Tea

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice BP Cup

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN, TX 76542

Directions

Backporch Drafthouse Killeen image
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen image

