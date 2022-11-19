Backporch Drafthouse Killeen 3100 E TEXAS EXPRESSWAY
3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY
KILLEEN, TX 76542
Popular Items
Starters
10 Count Boneless Wings
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of bleu cheese or ranch and celery
10 Count Loaded Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed with your choice of sauce, and covered with killer Queso, pickles jalapeños and crispy bacon bits, served with a side of homemade ranch dressing
12 Count Wings
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/ choice of bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery
15 Count Boneless Wings
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of Bleu Cheese or House Made Ranch and celery
15 Count Loaded Boneless Wings
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns
3 Little Pigs
Pulled pork, creamy 57 slaw, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce on 3 slider buns
5 Count Boneless Wings
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery
5 Count Loaded Boneless Wings
6 Count Wings
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of Bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with romaine lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard
BP Charred Salsa & Killer Queso
House Fried Corn Chips with BP Charred Salsa & Our Killer Queso
BP Pimento Dip & Chips
Cheese Sticks
6 Crispy Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce
Chip Refill
Crispy Fried Pickles
Fried Pickles served with House Made Ranch
Fried Jalapenos
Fried Mushroom Basket
Giant Soft Pretzel
Served with IPA Whole Grain Mustard and our signature Killer Queso
Half Loaded Cheese Fries
French Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of House made ranch
Half Loaded Sweet Fries
Sweet Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of ranch
Loaded Cheese Fries
French Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of house made ranch
Loaded Sweet Fries
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, fried onion strings, white BBQ sauce garnished with pickles
So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites
So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites Served with House Made Ranch
The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken
Grilled BBQ Chicken, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa
The Real Deal Nacho Brisket
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, and a side of Charred Salsa
The Real Deal Nacho Pulled Pork
House corn chips, Killer queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa
Salads
Americana Chicken Cobb
Mixed Greens and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese and house vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Beer Can Chicken Chop
Mixed greens, Diced Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken, Pickled Red Onions, Bacon Bits, Served with House Made Buttermilk Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, tossed in Classic Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Hard-Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, served with House Made Buttermilk Ranch
Farm to Market
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, fried chicken tenders, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, candied pecans, diced egg, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, sourdough croutons, House Made Ranch
Side Green Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, and House vinaigrette
Simple Green Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, and House vinaigrette
Sweet Dixie Pecan Chicken
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, granny smith apples, chopped bacon, toasted pecans, carrots, fresh avocado, fool’s gold Honey mustard on the side
The Green Machine
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Shredded carrots, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, pickled red onion, cucumbers, house vinaigrette
Light & Easy
Country Club Wrap
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Shaved Ham, Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved White Onions, American and Swiss Cheese, House Made Buttermilk Ranch
Josh Plate
3 Grilled chicken tenders, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, served with Borracho beans
Southern Chicken Wrap
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Your choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Garlic Herb Tortilla, iceberg lettuce, turkey, tomato, crispy bacon, ranch served with side Salad
Craft Burgers
Barnyard Freak
Route 66 patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pulled pork, House BBQ sauce, fried egg, Swiss cheese
Crispy Steakhouse
Double Wide
2 Route 66 patties, 2 pieces of American cheese, Secret sauce, Crispy bacon, Pickles, lettuce, Tomato
Gringo
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, crispy Bacon, pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, mustard, American cheese.
Jalapeno Popper
Route 66 Patty, Mayo, Cream cheese, grilled jalapeno, bacon, Mayo, Pickles, lettuce, tomato
Kraken
Route 66 Cracked black pepper crusted patty cooked with a Shiner Bock Mop, secret sauce, sharp cheddar, house made fried onion ring, and a drizzle of chipotle BBQ sauce
Mushroom & Swiss
2 route 66 patties, mayo, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms
O.G
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
Shroom Burger
Buttery Brioche Bun, Mustard BBQ, Route 66 Style Patty, Sauteed in Au Jus, PBR Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Fried Mushrooms Tossed in Creole BBQ Dry Rub, Drizzled in House Made Ranch & Mustard BBQ
Smoked Jalapeno Patty Melt
Route 66 patty, Swiss and American cheese, secret sauce, caramelized PBR onions, smoked jalapenos
The B.O.B
The Big Daddy
2 route 66 patties, crispy bacon, Roasted jalapeno bacon jam, Swiss cheese, American cheese, and secret sauce served on Butter Brioche Bun
The Legend
2 Route 66 patties, American and Swiss, secret sauce, fried onion strings with a drizzle of jalapeno ketchup, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Urban Cowboy
Patty cooked in Jack Daniels Whiskey glaze, secret sauce, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, sautéed red onions, lettuce tossed in house vinaigrette, tomato, pickles.
Sandwiches
B.L.A.T
Crispy bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house vinaigrette served on Sourdough
BBQ Brisket Pimento
24- Hour Pepper Brisket, pickles, house made pimento cheese, crispy tobacco fried onion strings and a drizzle of bbq sauce served on a buttery Brioche bun
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled BBQ chicken, crispy bacon, Swiss, French fries, caramelized PBR onions, caramelized jalapenos, with a drizzle of house BBQ and ranch drizzle on a buttery Hoagie
Mother Porker
Shaved ham, pulled pork, Swiss, roasted jalapeno bacon relish, BP house slaw, PBR caramelized onions, secret sauce, and pickle served on a buttery Brioche Bun
Okie Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, jalapeno kraut, secret sauce, and IPA mustard served on Marble Rye
Old-School French Dip
Shaved sirloin, Swiss cheese, PBR onions, bad boy creamy mustard served on a toasted hoagie & Au Jus on side
Pepper Brisket Sandwich
24-Hour Pepper Brisket, Swiss cheese, Secret Sauce, Lettuce tossed in House Vinaigrette, diced tomato, PBR caramelized onions, served on a buttery toasted hoagie
Pollo En Fuego
Fried chicken tenders, smashed avocado, sriracha mayo, pepper jack cheese, caramelized fresh jalapenos served on Brioche Bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, PBR Caramelized onions, pickles, BP house slaw, and BBQ sauce served on a buttery Brioche Bun
Shaved Sirloin Steak Stack
Garlic mayo, mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette, tomatoes, shaved sirloin, PBR caramelized onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, and White BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun
T-Bam
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, mayo, Smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch served on buttery Sourdough
The Club
Turkey, Ham, crispy bacon, Swiss, American, mayo, lettuce tossed in House Vinaigrette, tomato, and ranch served on Buttery toasted sourdough
Ultimate Turkey
Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, Honey Mustard fool’s gold, and mayo served on Sourdough
Chicken Pimento Grilled Cheese
Buttery Texas Toast, Mayo, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Fried Chicken Tenders, House Made Pimento Cheese, Drizzle of Chipotle BBQ sauce
Big Bites & Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
BP Tacos
2 Flour Tortillas, Choice of Brisket, Pork or Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese served with BP Charred Salsa and Borracho Beans
Brisket Frito Pie
Fritos, chopped brisket, red river chili, killer Queso, chopped tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, green onions, Baja sauce sauce.
Catfish Platter (Friday Only)
1/2 pound Cornmeal battered Catfish, served with French Fries, 2 jalapeño hushpuppies, garnished with BP slaw, pickles, Tarter Sauce and shaved white onions.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered cube steak, served with garlic mashed potatoes, Texas toast, and jalapeno cream gravy
Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk Fried Chicken tenders, served with fries and Buttermilk Ranch dressing
Fish & Chips (Mondays Only)
3 pieces of fried Atlantic Cod, served with fries and tarter sauce
Steak Fingers
Hand cut Steak fingers, served with French fries, Jalapeno cream gravy, and Texas toast
Desserts
Add Ice Cream
Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake
Brownie Fudge Sundae
Warm Chocolate brownie topped with Vanilla Bean Ice cream, Hersey Chocolate syrup, Pecans, Whip Cream and a Cherry
Old Fashion Rootbeer Float
Peach Cobbler A LA Mode
Southern Peach Cobbler, topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Cinnamon Sugar
Hummingbird Cake
Spiced Banana Pineapple Cake with Cream Cheese Icing and Pecans
Kids
Sides
After Add Ons
Add American Cheese
Add Avocado
Add Bacon (2 Pieces)
Add Bacon Bits (2oz)
Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Add Brisket (4oz)
Add Chili (2oz)
Add Chili (6oz)
Add Cream Cheese
Add Croutons
Add Cucumber
Add Extra Pickles
Add Extra Slider
Add Fresh Japs
Add Fried Chicken (1)
Add Fried Chicken (2)
Add Fried Egg
Add Fried Onion Strings
Add Grilled Chicken (1)
Add Grilled Chicken (2)
Add Grilled Fish Taco (1)
Add Grilled Jalapenos
Add Ham
Add Hard Boiled Egg (1)
Add Hushpuppies (2)
Add Ice Cream
Add Jalapeño Kraut
Add Lettuce
Add Patty
Add PBR Onions
Add Pecans
Add Pepper Jack Cheese
Add Pickled Jalapenos
Add Pickled Red Onions (2oz)
Add Pickles
Add Pimento Cheese
Add Pork (4oz)
Add Raw White Onions
Add Sauteed Mushrooms
Add Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Add Shaved Red Onions
Add Shaved White Onions
Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Add Single Biscuit
Add Swiss Cheese
Add Toast
Add Tomatoes
Extra Celery
Extra Lime Wedges
S/D Pickled Jalapenos
Sauces
S/D Jalapeno Gravy (2oz)
S/D A-1
S/D Au Jus (6oz)
S/D Bad Boy Mustard
S/D Baja Sauce
S/D Bleu Cheese
S/D Boom Boom Sauce
S/D Butter
S/D Chipotle BBQ
S/D Classic
S/D Cocktail Sauce
S/D Cream Cheese
S/D Creole Dry Rub (2oz)
S/D Cucumber Wasabi
S/D Fool's Gold
S/D Horseradish Cream
S/D House BBQ
S/D House Steak Sauce
S/D House Vin
S/D IPA Mustard
S/D Jalapeno Bacon Jam
S/D Jalapeno Gravy (6oz)
S/D Jalapeno Ketchup
S/D Mayo
S/D Mustard
S/D Nashville
S/D Pico (2oz)
S/D Queso (2oz)
S/D Queso (6oz)
S/D Ranch
S/D Salsa (2oz)
S/D Salsa (6oz)
S/D Secret Sauce
S/D Sesame Ginger
S/D Sour Cream
S/D Sriracha
S/D Sriracha Mayo
S/D Sweet Garlic Chili
S/D Syrup
S/D Tarter Sauce
S/D Teriyaki
S/D Whiskey Glaze
S/D White BBQ
Fountain
8oz Carafe Grapefruit Juice
8oz Carafe Pineapple Juice
8oz Carafe Cranberry Juice
8oz Carafe Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Half & Half Tea
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice BP Cup
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Root Beer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN, TX 76542