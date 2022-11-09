  • Home
  • /
  • Killeen
  • /
  • iPho Vietnamese Cuisine - 2020 West Stan Schlueter Loop
Restaurant header imageView gallery

iPho Vietnamese Cuisine 2020 West Stan Schlueter Loop

review star

No reviews yet

2020 West Stan Schlueter Loop

Killeen, TX 76549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

A1 - Viet Egg Rolls

A2 - Spring Rolls

$6.50

A3- Pork Skewers

$7.50

A4 - Pot Sticker (4)

$7.25

A5 - Salt and Pepper Tofu (6)

$6.50

PHỞ - BEEF NOODLE SOUP

B1 - Super Bowl

$30.00

B2 - Phở Combo

$16.75

B3 - Phở Tái

$13.25

B4 - Phở Chín

$14.50

B5 - Phở Gà

$13.25

B6 - Phở Seafood

$16.75

B7 - Phở Meatballs

$15.25

B8 - Pho Shrimp

$15.25

MI HOÀNH THÁNH - WONTON NOODLE SOUP

C1 - Wonton Special

$15.25

C2 - Ramen Chicken

$14.25

C3 - Wonton chicken

$15.25

C4 - Egg Noodle With Crispy Chicken

$14.25

Stir Fry

D1 - Seafood Crispy Noodles.

$16.50

D2 - Stir Fry Egg Noodles.

$15.50

Vermicelli

E1 - Bun Thit Nuong Pork

$13.50

E1 - Bun Thit Nuong Chicken

$13.50

E2 - Bun thit bo xao/stir fry beef

$15.50

Com - Rice Dish

F1 - Com Suon Nuong/Pork

$14.75

F2 - Com Ga Nuong/Chicken

$14.25

F3 - Shaking Beef

$15.50

F4 - Fried Rice

$13.50

F5 - Combination Fried Rice

$15.50

F6 - Lemongrass Beef

$14.25

F7 - Lemongrass Chicken

$14.25

F8 - Sweet and Sour Beef

$14.25

Vegetarian dishes

G1 - Vegetarian pho

$16.75

G2 - Vegetarian Vermicelli

$16.75

G3 - Stir fried vegetarian

$15.25

G4 - Vegetarian springrolls

$6.50

Side Of

Side Of Pho Broth

$7.00

Side Of Chicken Broth

$7.00

Add Extra Pho Broth

$3.00

Add Extra Chicken Broth

Add Rice Noodles

$2.50

Add Egg Noodless

$2.00

Add Brisket

$5.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Meatballs

$4.00

Add Rare Beef

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$4.00

Add Tendon

$5.00

Add Tripe

$5.00

Add A Poached Egg

$2.00

Add Imitation Shrimp

$5.50

Add Wontons

$5.00

Veggie Side

$3.00

Side Of Marinated BBQ Pork

$6.00

Side Of Grilled Pork Chop

$6.00

Side Of Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Pho

$9.00

Kids Fried Rice

$9.00

Kids Wonton Soup

$9.00

Kids Chicken Ramen

$9.00

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Specialty Drinks

$2.75

Thai Tea

$5.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Viet Coffee Shot

$2.50

Chef Specials

Bo Ne - Dodging Beef

$15.50

Smoke and Fire Seafood

$16.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Viet Coffee Shot

$2.50

Thai Tea

$5.50

Salads

Beef Salad

$15.25

Shrimp Salad

$15.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2020 West Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76549

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Roll Up
orange starNo Reviews
3101 S. Fort Hood St. Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201
orange starNo Reviews
311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201 Killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Boozy Beans - Clear Creek - 2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101
orange starNo Reviews
2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek
orange starNo Reviews
3905 Clear Creek Rd, 101 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Oreofe African Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3804 West Stan Schlueter Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Tropical Wok - 3807 W Stan Schlueter Loop. #200 - Killeen, TX 76549
orange starNo Reviews
3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Killeen

Menos Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,965
1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop Killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas-Killeen
orange star4.4 • 1,791
1908 E Central Texas Expy b Killeen, TX 76541
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest Rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Main
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Hangover Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 396
104 w elms rd killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Killeen
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston