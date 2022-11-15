A map showing the location of Jamaica NyammingzView gallery
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Jamaica Nyammingz

1914 East Veterans Memorial Blvd

Killeen, TX 76541

Popular Items

Oxtail Large
Chicken W/ Oxtail
Tropical Rhythm

Breakfast

Ackee &Saltfish

$12.99Out of stock

Liver

$11.99Out of stock

Kidney

$11.99Out of stock

Salt Mackerel Rundown

$12.99Out of stock

Callaloo & Saltfish

$9.99Out of stock

Bok Choy & Saltfish

$9.99Out of stock

Cabbage & Saltfish

$8.99Out of stock

3 Saltfish Fritters

$3.99Out of stock

Porridge

$5.99Out of stock

Baked Bean / Saltfish

$9.99Out of stock

Saltfish

$10.99Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$1.50

Green Plantains

$2.50Out of stock

3 Banana Fritters

$3.99Out of stock

Soup

Chicken Soup Large

$8.99

Chicken Soup Small

$6.99

Red Peas Soup Large

$10.99Out of stock

Goat Soup Small

$8.99Out of stock

Goat Soup Large

$10.99Out of stock

Conch Soup Small

$9.99Out of stock

Conch Soup Large

$11.99Out of stock

Red Peas Soup Small

$8.99Out of stock

Shrimp Soup Small

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Soup Large

$11.99Out of stock

Specials

Cow Foot

$14.99Out of stock

Escoveitch Snapper Fish

$18.99

Brown Stew Snapper Fish

$18.99

Steamed Snapper Fish

$18.99

Roasted Snapper Fish

$18.99Out of stock

Fish Fillet Snapper (Escoveitch, steam, Brown Stew

$18.99Out of stock

Stew Peas

$13.99Out of stock

Curry Chicken Feet

$11.99Out of stock

Shrimp Roti

$17.99Out of stock

Stew Beef

$15.99Out of stock

Sides

(3) Festivals

$3.50

(3) Fried Dumplings

$2.00

Jerk Wings

$8.99Out of stock

(3)Boil Banana

$3.00Out of stock

(2)Boiled Yellow Yam

$3.00Out of stock

(3)boiled Dumplings

$2.00Out of stock

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$4.99

White Rice

$2.99

(6) Fried Ripe Plantains

$2.00

Steamed Cabbage

$2.50

Coco Bread

$2.00

Coco Bread & Cheese

$3.00

Patty, Coco Bread & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Beef Patty

$2.50Out of stock

Chicken Patty

$20.00Out of stock

Beef Patty & Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Jerk Pork

$9.99

Jerk Chicken

$5.99

Brown Stew Chicken

$5.99

Curried Chicken

$5.99

Fried Chicken

$5.99Out of stock

Oxtail

$11.99

Curried Goat

$10.99

Ackee & Saltfish

$9.99Out of stock

Roti

$6.99

Patty & Coco Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Black Container

$1.00

Stew Peas

$7.99Out of stock

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$7.50

Lunch Special All Chicken Plates

Stew Chicken (L,S)

$9.99Out of stock

Curried Chicken (L,S)

$9.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken (L,S)

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken (L,S)

$9.99Out of stock

Barbi - Fried Chicken (L,S)

$9.99Out of stock

Catering

Rice & Peas Small (Pan)

$25.99

Rice & Peas Large (Pan)

$49.99

White Rice Small (Pan)

$20.99

White Rice Large (Pan)

$40.99

Jerk Chicken Small (Pan)

$30.00

Jerk Chicken Large (Pan)

$60.00

Fried Chicken Small (Pan)

$30.00

Fried Chicken Large (Pan)

$60.00Out of stock

Curried Chicken Small (Pan)

$30.00

Curried Chicken Large (Pan)

$60.00

Stew Chicken Small (Pan)

$30.00

Stew Chicken Large (Pan)

$60.00

Jerk Pork per 10lbs

$80.00

Oxtail per 10lbs

$120.00

Curried Goat per 10lbs

$90.00

Barbi Fried Chicken Small (Pan)

$30.00

Barbi Fried Chicken Large (Pan)

$60.00

Mac & Cheese Small (Pan)

$35.00

Mac & Cheese Large (Pan)

$70.00

Cabbage Small (Pan)

$20.00

Cabbage Large (Pan)

$35.00

Plantains Small (Pan)

$15.00

Plantains Large (Pan)

$27.00

Festival Small

$38.00

Party Spot

$200.00

Rent Location

$100.00

Sweet Potato Salad Large (Pan)

$50.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Salad Small (Pan)

$25.00Out of stock

Snapper Fillet( Pan)

$284.81Out of stock

Dessert

Rum Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Potato Pudding

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Rum Cake 1 Whole Pan

$40.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding 1Whole Pan

$29.99Out of stock

Banana Bread 1 Whole Pan

$20.00Out of stock

Beverages

D&G Soft Drinks

$2.50

Sorrel

$4.50Out of stock

Sour Sop Juice

$4.50

Cucumber Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Pineapple Ginger Juice

$4.50

Strawberry Juice

$4.50

Irish Moss

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Pepsi Products

$1.50

Vita Malt Ginger

$3.00

Vita Malt Classic

$3.00

Vita Malt Ginseng

$3.00

Vita Malt Coconut/hibiscus

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Irish Moss

$3.50Out of stock

Supligen Vanilla

$3.50

Supligen Irish Moss

$3.50Out of stock

Supligen Cookies & Cream

$3.50

Supligen Coffee

$3.50

Gallon Of Pine Ginger Juice

$40.00

Pink Ting

$2.80

Green Ting

$2.80

Beer and Wine

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Red Stripe Beer

$5.00

Lunch/Dinner

Jerk Chicken Large

$11.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Small

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Large

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Small

$9.99Out of stock

Curry Chicken Large

$11.99

Curry Chicken Small

$9.99

Stew Chicken Large

$11.99

Stew Chicken Small

$9.99

Barbi - Fried Chicken Large

$11.99Out of stock

Barbi - Fried Chicken Small

$9.99Out of stock

Jerk Pork Large

$15.99

Jerk Pork Small

$13.99

Oxtail Large

$17.99

Oxtail Small

$15.99

Curry Goat Large

$16.99

Curry Goat Small

$14.99

Curry Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Roti & Curry Chicken

$12.99

Roti & Curry Goat

$15.99

Turkey Neck

$13.99Out of stock

Jerk Wings Meal

$14.99Out of stock

Combination Plate

Jerk Pork W/Chicken

$17.99

Jerk Pork W/ Jerk Pork

$18.99

Jerk Pork W/ Oxtail

$21.99

Jerk Pork W/ Curry Goat

$20.99

Jerk Pork W/ Jerk Wings

$18.99Out of stock

Chicken W/ Chicken

$16.99

Chicken W/ Oxtail

$20.99

Oxtail W/ Oxtail

$22.99

Oxtail W/ Curry Goat

$21.99

Oxtail W/ Jerk Wings

$21.99Out of stock

Chicken W/ Curry Goat

$19.99

Curry Goat W/ Curry Goat

$20.99

Curry Goat W/ Jerk Wings

$19.99Out of stock

Chicken W/ Jerk Wings

$17.99Out of stock

Jerk Wings W/ Jerk Wings

$18.99Out of stock

Turkey Neck W/ Turkey Neck

$17.99Out of stock

Ackee W/ Chicken

$17.99

Liver N Kidney

$17.99Out of stock

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1914 East Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX 76541

Directions

