San Antonio American restaurants you'll love

Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.95
Spechts Salmon$18.95
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.95
More about Specht's Texas
Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
Egg Cloud Sandwich$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
Turkey & Fontina Sandwich$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Broadway 5050 image

 

Broadway 5050

5050 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Royal$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Philly$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
More about Broadway 5050
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$6.25
House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch
Pepperoni Pizza
You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!
Mad Mushroom Burger$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Waffle Iron Potato Latke$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
Elaine's Big Smoked Turkey Salad$15.99
Smoked Turkey. Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Candied Bacon. Gard Boiled Egg. Rye Crouton Dusting. Everything Seasoning. Romaine & Mixed Greens. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Meatloaf Dinner$17.99
All Beef Meatloaf. Stewed Tomato Demi. Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans & Carrots.
More about The Hayden
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soup & Salad Combo$10.50
Pair your favorite soup with a selection of our Gourmet Salads
Bowl Poblano$7.50
Creamy and delicious, an 16oz portion of our signature soup
Cheeseburger$9.50
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad$8.50
Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Vermont Salad$10.00
Field greens, crisp apples, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, feta cheese and our Vermont maple dressing.
The Ultimate Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, mayonnaise and cream cheese
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Alamo Bowl$9.75
Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
BLTA$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with housemade aioli
Market Bowl$10.00
black beans and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce
More about The Good Kind
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken fingers homestyle$11.50
crispy chicken,mashed potatoes,green beans,gravy
Steak fingers homestyle$12.95
crispy steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy
Cheeseburger$8.35
mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickle,onion.
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Grayze image

 

Grayze

521 E Grayson, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Home on the Range Burger$17.50
Bison burger, smoked blue cheese, fried onion strings, whole leaf mixed greens, chipotle roasted tomato, ranch goddess dressing
Tres Pescas$15.00
3 Blackened Mahi tacos, shrimp pineapple salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro slaw
Beer Braised Beef Short Rib$13.00
Boneless short rib, smoked cheddar corn pudding, green chili chamoy
More about Grayze
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Taco$3.00
jalapeno ranch, lettuce & tomato
Queso Fundido Taco$3.00
seared panela cheese, chorizo gravy & cilantro
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, crema, roasted salsa, pineapple and red cabbage slaw
More about Sangria on the Burg
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
Esquire Cheeseburger$13.00
Tenderloin Steak$36.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Camp Outpost Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, toasted sesame bun, camp fries
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
Mission Salad$12.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, lime vinaigrette, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pressure Fried Half Chicken$20.00
Half Bird, served with Tiger sauce and White BBQ sauce.
Southerleigh Caesar Salads$10.00
Pretzel Croutons, Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles.
Cracker Crusted Redfish$38.00
Butter Poached Blue Crab, Lemon Butter Sauce.
More about Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Full Caesar Salad$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Glass And Plate image

 

Glass And Plate

4212 McCullough Ave., Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Linguine tossed with grilled chicken breast and a Parmesan cream sauce
Classic Tuna Sandwich$12.00
Albacore tuna mixed with Duke's mayo and pickled vegetable relish. Romaine lettuce and sliced tomato. Accompanied by house pickled vegetables and chips.
More about Glass And Plate
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar

6728 S Flores St, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (544 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

103 W GRAYSON STREET, San Antonioi

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (2915 reviews)
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco
Maverick Whiskey image

STEAKS

Maverick Whiskey

115 Broadway St, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maverick Whiskey
Bar Loretta image

 

Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St, San Antonio

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Loretta
Lone Star Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Star Cafe

237 Losoya St., San Antonio

Avg 3 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lone Star Cafe
Restaurant banner

GRILL • STEAKS

Evil Olive

2950 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Evil Olive
Restaurant banner

 

Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

