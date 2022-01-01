San Antonio American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in San Antonio
Specht's Texas
112 W Specht Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.95
|Spechts Salmon
|$18.95
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.95
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
|Egg Cloud Sandwich
|$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
|Turkey & Fontina Sandwich
|$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
Broadway 5050
5050 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Royal
|$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
|Philly
|$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$6.25
House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch
|Pepperoni Pizza
You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!
|Mad Mushroom Burger
|$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Waffle Iron Potato Latke
|$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
|Elaine's Big Smoked Turkey Salad
|$15.99
Smoked Turkey. Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Candied Bacon. Gard Boiled Egg. Rye Crouton Dusting. Everything Seasoning. Romaine & Mixed Greens. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$17.99
All Beef Meatloaf. Stewed Tomato Demi. Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans & Carrots.
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Soup & Salad Combo
|$10.50
Pair your favorite soup with a selection of our Gourmet Salads
|Bowl Poblano
|$7.50
Creamy and delicious, an 16oz portion of our signature soup
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$8.50
Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
|Vermont Salad
|$10.00
Field greens, crisp apples, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, feta cheese and our Vermont maple dressing.
|The Ultimate Sandwich
|$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, mayonnaise and cream cheese
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Popular items
|1/2 Rosemary Chicken
|$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Alamo Bowl
|$9.75
Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
|BLTA
|$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with housemade aioli
|Market Bowl
|$10.00
black beans and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chicken fingers homestyle
|$11.50
crispy chicken,mashed potatoes,green beans,gravy
|Steak fingers homestyle
|$12.95
crispy steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy
|Cheeseburger
|$8.35
mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickle,onion.
Grayze
521 E Grayson, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Home on the Range Burger
|$17.50
Bison burger, smoked blue cheese, fried onion strings, whole leaf mixed greens, chipotle roasted tomato, ranch goddess dressing
|Tres Pescas
|$15.00
3 Blackened Mahi tacos, shrimp pineapple salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro slaw
|Beer Braised Beef Short Rib
|$13.00
Boneless short rib, smoked cheddar corn pudding, green chili chamoy
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$3.00
jalapeno ranch, lettuce & tomato
|Queso Fundido Taco
|$3.00
seared panela cheese, chorizo gravy & cilantro
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, crema, roasted salsa, pineapple and red cabbage slaw
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chili Salt Fries
|$6.00
|Esquire Cheeseburger
|$13.00
|Tenderloin Steak
|$36.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, toasted sesame bun, camp fries
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
|Mission Salad
|$12.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, lime vinaigrette, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pressure Fried Half Chicken
|$20.00
Half Bird, served with Tiger sauce and White BBQ sauce.
|Southerleigh Caesar Salads
|$10.00
Pretzel Croutons, Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles.
|Cracker Crusted Redfish
|$38.00
Butter Poached Blue Crab, Lemon Butter Sauce.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|1/2 Rosemary Chicken
|$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Full Caesar Salad
|$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Glass And Plate
4212 McCullough Ave., Olmos Park
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.00
Linguine tossed with grilled chicken breast and a Parmesan cream sauce
|Classic Tuna Sandwich
|$12.00
Albacore tuna mixed with Duke's mayo and pickled vegetable relish. Romaine lettuce and sliced tomato. Accompanied by house pickled vegetables and chips.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar
6728 S Flores St, San Antonio