American

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering University Heights

review star

No reviews yet

5811 University Heights Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup & Sandwich Combo
Ultimate
Vermont Salad

Soups

Cup Poblano

Cup Poblano

$5.50

Creamy and delicious, an 8 oz portion of our signature soup

Bowl Poblano

Bowl Poblano

$8.50

Creamy and delicious, an 16oz portion of our signature soup

Cup Tomato Basil

$5.50

Fresh Basil and a hint of sherry make this 8 oz portion a fan favorite

Bowl Tomato Basil

$8.50

Fresh Basil and a hint of sherry make this 16 oz portion a fan favorite

Cup Chicken Tortilla

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$5.50

A Texas tradition! loaded with chicken, avocado, cilantro, corn and cheese, this spicy 8 oz portion will be sure to please

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$8.50

A Texas tradition! loaded with chicken, avocado, cilantro, corn and cheese, this spicy 16 oz portion will be sure to please

Bread Service

$1.00

Toasted French Bread

Mac

$10.00Out of stock

Cup Butternut Squash

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Butternut Squash

$7.50Out of stock

Salads

Southwestern Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine, black beans, tomato, red onion, avocado, corn, Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla strips and our cilantro lime dressing. *Gluten free without tortilla strips.

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine, imported Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Asian Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, napa cabbage, carrots, snow peas, green onion, cilantro, edamame, peanuts, crisp wontons and our red chili peanut dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine, field greens, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato and our Mediterranean dressing.

Vermont Salad

Vermont Salad

$12.00

Field greens, crisp apples, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, feta cheese and our Vermont maple dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

crisp romaine, field greens, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, green onion, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST and our sherry vinaigrette dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, field greens, smoked turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber and our ranch dressing.

Medit Pasta

Medit Pasta

$13.00

Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives and a GRILLED CHICKEN BREAS. Served with a side of fresh fruit

Chicken Salad Platter

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.00

Our signature chicken salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado.

Tuna Salad Platter

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.00

Our signature albacore tuna salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado.

Small Vermont

$8.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Salmon

$6.00

Picnikins Pairings

Choose your favorite Items from our Sandwich, Soup and Salad Menu

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$11.50

Pair your favorite Picnikins Soup and Sandwich

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.50

Pair your favorite soup with a selection of our Gourmet Salads

Salad & Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Enjoy the perfect meal with a sandwich and salad pairing!

Gourmet Sandwiches

Ultimate

Ultimate

$11.50

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, mayonnaise and cream cheese

Orchard

Orchard

$12.50

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, creamy brie cheese, crisp apples and field greens on a French roll with our Vermont dressing

Fabulous

$11.50

Roast beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, spicy horseradish, mayonnaise and cream cheese.

Backyard

Backyard

$10.00

Smoked turkey breast, ham, Swiss cheese, black olives, lettuce and mayonnaise

Sunshine

Sunshine

$11.00

Our housemade egg salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cream cheese

Mama's

Mama's

$11.00

Salami, ham, provolone cheese, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing

Garden

Garden

$11.00

Waist Watcher

$11.00

Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, avocado, cucumber, mayonnaise and cream cheese.

Classic Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Our housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Turkey Breast & Swiss

Turkey Breast & Swiss

$9.50

Smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Roast Beef & Provolone

$10.50

Roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$9.00

Our housemade egg salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

House cut Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Field Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion and shredded carrots

Side House Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Field Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, red onions and sherry vin. dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Classic Caesar Salad with shaved warm and house made croutons

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$4.50

Garden rotini, feta cheese, tomato, bell peppers, kalamata olives. Tossed in our Mediterranean Dressing

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50

Side Tuna Salad

$5.50

House Chips

$1.75

House made potato chips

Side Egg Salad

$4.50

Ranch Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli 2 Oz

$0.50

The Grill

Freshly sliced pastrami, aged Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard on marbled rye bread. A classic!

Hamburger

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard

Southwest Burger

$11.00

Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.00

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$11.50

Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our housemade bleu cheese dressing

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Slow-roasted pulled pork and our house made barbecue sauce topped with fresh coleslaw

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and mustard

Grilled Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Beverages

Abita Draft Root Beer

$3.50

ABITA ROOT BEER ON DRAFT

Topo Chico

$3.50

Fiji

$2.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, Delicious and made when you order. Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!

Website

Location

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Directions

Gallery
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

