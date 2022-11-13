EZ's Brick Oven & Grill imageView gallery
American
Pizza

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill Alamo

No reviews yet

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave

San Antonio, TX 78209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Basil Chicken Pasta
1/2 Rosemary Chicken
Kids Chicken Tenders

Salads

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing

Half Caesar

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing

Full Chicken Caesar

$10.75

Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing & grilled chicken

Half Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing & grilled chicken

Full Roma Salad

$8.00

Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives & balsamic vinaigrette

Half Roma Salad

$6.50

Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives & balsamic vinaigrette

Full Chicken Roma

$10.50

Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, balsamic vinaigrette & grilled chicken

Half Chicken Roma

$9.00

Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, balsamic vinaigrette & grilled chicken

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & bleu cheese dressing

Pico Pasta Salad

Pico Pasta Salad

$10.75

Romaine lettuce, rotini pasta with black beans & corn, Cotija cheese, Pico de Gallo, tomato vinaigrette & red corn tortilla chips

Shanghai Salad

Shanghai Salad

$10.75

Spring lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded carrots, cilantro, green onions tossed in honey lime vinaigrette, garnished w/roasted almonds, Chinese noodles, mandarin oranges & oriental dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled Alaskan Salmon

Full Spinach Salad

$10.50

Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette

Half Spinach Salad

$6.50

Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Spinach Salad

Chicken Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$11.50

Spinach tossed in poppyseed dressing, grilled chicken. toasted pecans, red onions, goat cheese and fresh strawberries

Kids Caesar

$2.25

Soups & Chili

Cup Tortilla Soup

$6.25

Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips

Bowl Tortilla soup

$8.00

Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips

Cup Chili

$6.00

Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions

Frito Pie

$8.00

Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Pizza & Calzones

7" Marghertia

$9.00

Olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, kosher salt and cracked pepper

7" Traditional Cheese

$9.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan

7" Four Cheese

$9.00

Marinara, cheddar, mozzarella, feta & parmesan

7" Pepperoni

$9.00

Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella

7" Italian Sausage

$9.00

Marinara, mozzarella, sausage, red onions & green olives

7" Supreme

$9.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onions & black olives

7" The 09'ER

$9.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, sautéed red onions, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, drizzled with ranch dressing and rosemary

7" Hawaiian BBQ

$9.00

Smokey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapples & cilantro

7" Chicken Pesto

$9.00

Basil pesto sauce, sliced tomatoes topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & parmesan

7" Fajita Chicken

$9.00

Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream

11" Marghertia

$12.00

Olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, kosher salt and cracked pepper

11" Traditional Cheese

$12.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan

11" Four Cheese

$12.00

Marinara, cheddar, mozzarella, feta & parmesan

11" Pepperoni

$12.00

Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella

11" Italian Sausage

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella, sausage, red onions & green olives

11" Supreme

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onions & black olives

11" The 09'ER

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, sautéed red onions, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, drizzled with ranch dressing and rosemary

11" Hawaiian BBQ

$12.00

Smokey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapples & cilantro

11" Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Basil pesto sauce, sliced tomatoes topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & parmesan

11" Fajita Chicken

$12.00

Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream

Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.75

Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both

Classic Cheese

$9.50

Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese

Classic Bacon Cheese

$10.00

Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese and bacon

Classic Mushroom Mozzarella

$9.75

Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella cheese and sauteed mushrooms

Jr Classic

$5.75

Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both

Jr Cheese

$6.50

Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese

Jr Bacon Cheese

$6.75

Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese and bacon

Jr Mushroom Mozzarella

$6.75

Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella and sauteed mushrooms

Bean Burger

$9.75

A Texas favorite made with a 1/2 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, house made black beans, Fritos, onions & picante sauce

Poblano Burger

$9.75

Half pound Angus beef patty with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions

Classic Bison

$12.00

Bison patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle mayo, mustard or both

Colorado Bison

$12.50

Bison patty topped w/melted cheddar cheese, smoky BBQ sauce. Served on a wheat bun with chipotle mayo, greens & grilled onions and garnished with pickles and jalapenos

Jr Bean Burger

$6.75

A Texas favorite made with a 1/4 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, house made black beans, Fritos, onions & picante sauce

Jr Poblano Burger

$6.75

Quarter pound Angus patty with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions

Turkey Burger

$9.50

A healthy turkey patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & mayo, mustard or both

Chili Cheese Burger

$9.50

Impossible

Impossible Classic

$12.00

Plant-based patty topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions on a wheat bun

Impossible Bean

$12.75

Plant-based patty topped with our vegetarian black beans, Fritos, onions, picante sauce and cheddar cheese on a wheat bun

Impossible Poblano

$12.75

Plant-based patty topped with our spicy chipotle mayo, sauteed red onions, roasted poblano peppers and pepper jack cheese on a wheat bun

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both

Roasted Poblano Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions

Chicken Bean Burger

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with cheddar cheese, house made black beans, Fritos, onions & picante sauce

Mushroom Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella cheese and sauteed mushrooms

Mozzarella & Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella cheese and bacon

Veggie Burger

$8.00

100% Vegetarian patty, grilled-to-order with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle mayo, mustard or both

Veggie Bean Burger

$8.50

100% vegetarian patty, black beans, Fritos, onion, cheddar cheese & picante sauce

Poblano Veggie Burger

$8.50

100% vegetarian patty, w/roasted poblano peppers, chipotle mayo, sautéed red onions & pepper jack cheese

Greek Veggie Burger

$8.50

100% vegetarian patty, basil pesto, black olives, feta cheese, roasted red pepper & spring lettuce mix

Chipotle Fish Sandwich

$8.75

Fried white fish, chipotle mayo, pickle, tomato & pepper jack cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Crispy fried chicken breast tossed with mild buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun and drizzled with house made ranch dressing.

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$7.75

Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville Spicy sauce on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.

Signature Dishes

1/2 Rosemary Chicken

$14.25

Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread

1/4 Rosemary Chicken

$12.25

Your choice of either white or dark meat oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread

Basil Chicken Pasta

Basil Chicken Pasta

$10.75

– Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, basil pasta sauce, diced Roma Tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread

Grilled Rainbow Trout

$14.50

Grilled rainbow trout, garlic butter, rice, veggies & focaccia bread

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Grilled salmon, rice, veggies & focaccia bread

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$10.75

Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, creamy alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread

Alamo Bowl

$10.75

Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$12.50

Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Fried chicken tenderloins w/choice of honey mustard or gravy. Served w/choice of steamed veggies, rice or curly fries

Focaccia Bread

Lg Rosemary & Salt Focaccia

$3.75

Lg Parmesan & Oregano Focaccia

$3.75

Lg Feta Cheese & Basil Focaccia

$3.75

Sm Parmesan & Oregano Focaccia

$2.75

Sm Rosemary & Salt Focaccia

$2.75

Sm Feta Cheese & Basil Focaccia

$2.75

Fries & Sides

Curly Fries

$2.85

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.65

Onion Rings

$3.50

Half & Half

$3.75

Sampler Basket

$4.00

Large Curly Cheese Fries

$5.50

Regular Curly Cheese Fries

$4.50

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

Steamed Veggies

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Pasta

$2.00

Mac N Cheese

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids 5" Cheese Pizza

$5.75

Kids 5" Pepperoni Pizza

$5.75

Kids 5" Sausage Pizza

$5.75

Kids Hamburger

$5.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Kids Pasta

$5.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Shakes & Desserts

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Strawberry shake

$5.00

Oreo Shake

$5.00

Banana Shake

$5.00

Espresso Shake

$5.00

Peppermint Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Mocha Shake

$5.00

Butterfinger Shake

$5.00

Large Chocolate Shake

$5.75

Large Vanilla Shake

$5.75

Large Strawberry shake

$5.75

Large Oreo Shake

$5.75

Large Banana Shake

$5.75Out of stock

Large Espresso Shake

$5.75

Large Peppermint Shake

$5.75

Large Cherry Shake

$5.75

Large Chocolate Mocha Shake

$5.75

Large Butterfinger Shake

$5.75

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$4.75

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.25

Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Plain Dog

$4.50

BBQ Bacon Dog

$5.75

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.50

Proteins

Extra Meat Patty

$4.50

Extra Chicken Breast

$5.50

Veg Patty

$4.50

Trout Filet

$5.00

Bison Patty

$5.00

Salmon Filet

$6.00

Turkey Patty

$4.50

Impossible Patty

$4.50

1/2 Roaster A la Cart

$8.50

1/4 roaster A la Cart

$6.50

8 oz Dressing

$4.99

16 oz dressing

$7.99

NA Bev

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From fresh baked pizzas out of our wood burning brick ovens, hand-formed charbroiled burgers and house-made dressings EZ’s has been serving up America’s favorite foods since 1989!

Website

Location

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

Gallery
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

Map
