Tacos in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Avocado Taco
|$2.59
|Puffy Taco & Crispy Taco
|$7.69
One puffy taco and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
|Sunday Taco
|$1.89
Potato & country sausage in ranchera sauce
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Ricky’s special taco plate
|$12.50
2 homemade corn tortillas with seasoned soy meat, avocado, and sautéed red onion. Comes with side of Spanish rice, black beans, and red salsa
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.49
|Picadillo Taco
|$2.59
|Machacado Taco
|$3.49
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Tacos de Camarron
|$9.99
|Single Fish Taco
|$1.99
|Tacos de Pescado
|$9.29
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Single Shrimp Taco
|$2.29
|Single Fish Taco
|$1.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Chicken Fajitas Taco
|$3.29
|TACO MADRE
|$3.99
|Chicarron & Salsa Taco
|$2.29
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Dozen Combination Tacos
|$20.00
3 bacon & egg, 3 potato & egg, 3 bean & cheese, & 3 sausage & egg
|ABC Breakfast Taco
|$4.95
scrambled egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar
|Kid Chkn&chz Taco
|$6.50
grilled chicken, cheddar & jack cheese, on grilled tortillas
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Tacos Suaves Chicken
|$9.95
|Crispy Taco Plate Beef (2)
|$12.25
|Tacos Nortenos Beef (2)
|$9.95
Flour tortillas, thin layer of refried beans, monterry jack cheese, sliced avocado, choice of beef or chicken, folded over and toasted on a flat grill. Server with frijoles a la charra.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|LUN CRISPY TACOS
|$8.99
|LUN ST TACOS
|$10.99
|STREET TACOS FISH DNR
|$15.99
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Farm to Table Tacos
|$12.00
Heirloom corn tortillas, locally sourced mushrooms, black beans
red cabbage fennel slaw, hemp-seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf shells $3
|Farm to Table Tacos
|$12.00
Heirloom corn tortillas, seared mushrooms,
red cabbage fennel slaw, hemp
seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf tortillas $3.00
|Fish Taco (Flounder)
|$16.00
Seasonal fish, heirloom corn tortillas, guacamole, Asian pickled carrot
slaw, hemp seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf shells $3
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Tacos de Pescado
|$14.99
Hand battered and fried tilapia filets wrapped in flour tortillas, served with tartar sauce, 1000 Island dressing, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, rice and your choice of refried or charra beans
|Tacos al Carbon
|$13.99
Two charbroiled beef or chicken fajita tacos, wrapped in flour tortillas and served with cheese and pico de gallo
|Crispy Tacos
|$12.99
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Drip Coffee + Bean & Cheese Taco
|$5.00
|Drip Coffee + Revolucion Street Taco
|$5.00
Made with our housemade jackfruit “meat” simmered in Pibil Sauce on blue corn tortilla
Rev Street Taco (vegano 🌱) ~ Hecho con “carne” de jaca marinada en salsa pibil sobre una tortilla de maíz azul🔸
|Revolucion Street Taco
|$3.75
Made with our housemade jackfruit “meat” simmered in Pibil Sauce on blue corn tortilla
Rev Street Taco (vegano 🌱) ~ Hecho con “carne” de jaca marinada en salsa pibil sobre una tortilla de maíz azul🔸
¡Viva La Birria!
10754 VOLLMER LANE, SAN ANTONIO
|TACOS ORDER (4)
4 Large corn Tortilla Tacos with cheese and your choice of meat.
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Texas Gulf Grilled Shrimp, coleslaw, avocado, wasabi cream sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
fresh organic tilapia, coleslaw & our spicy poblano sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
|Tempeh Taco
|$4.50
Grilled and seasoned tempeh served on white corn tortilla w/ slaw & our vegan chipotle mayo
GF (V)
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Grilled Mahi/Shrimp Taco (Tuesday)
|$9.99
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Fish Tacos (GF)
|$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw, salsa verde on blue corn tortillas
|Fish Tacos (GF)
|$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw & salsa verde on corn tortillas
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Grilled Mahi/Shrimp Taco (Tuesday)
|$9.99
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Spicy Tuna Taco
|$7.99
spicy tuna sashimi chunks served in wonton taco shells (2)
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Rosella Methodist
7700 Floyd Curl, San Antonio
|Chorizo & Egg Taco
|$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
|Bean & Cheese Taco
|$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
|Bacon & Egg Taco
|$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Pork Single Taco
|$3.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Fish Single Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|#3 Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.99
3 tacos on Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Chipotle Crema, Shredded Cabbage, Red Salsa & Lime
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.59
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.99
|Papa Ranchera Taco
|$2.29
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Bean Taco
|$1.09
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.29
|Carne Guisada Taco
|$3.29
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|P. Taco Salad
|$9.59
A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes , cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19
|(1) Puffy Taco Beef
|$3.25
|(1) Beef Soft Taco
|$3.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Habanero Fish Tacos
|$4.99
|Tacos de Pescado
|$9.29
|Single Fish Taco
|$1.99
- 2