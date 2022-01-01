Tacos in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Taco$2.59
Puffy Taco & Crispy Taco$7.69
One puffy taco and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
Sunday Taco$1.89
Potato & country sausage in ranchera sauce
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Ricky’s special taco plate image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ricky’s special taco plate$12.50
2 homemade corn tortillas with seasoned soy meat, avocado, and sautéed red onion. Comes with side of Spanish rice, black beans, and red salsa
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.49
Picadillo Taco$2.59
Machacado Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Tacos de Camarron$9.99
Single Fish Taco$1.99
Tacos de Pescado$9.29
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Shrimp Taco$2.29
Single Fish Taco$1.99
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas Taco$3.29
TACO MADRE$3.99
Chicarron & Salsa Taco$2.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Combination Tacos$20.00
3 bacon & egg, 3 potato & egg, 3 bean & cheese, & 3 sausage & egg
ABC Breakfast Taco$4.95
scrambled egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar
Kid Chkn&chz Taco$6.50
grilled chicken, cheddar & jack cheese, on grilled tortillas
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos$2.50
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos Suaves Chicken$9.95
Crispy Taco Plate Beef (2)$12.25
Tacos Nortenos Beef (2)$9.95
Flour tortillas, thin layer of refried beans, monterry jack cheese, sliced avocado, choice of beef or chicken, folded over and toasted on a flat grill. Server with frijoles a la charra.
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Pumpers Food Truck image

 

Pumpers Food Truck

2410 N St Mary's st, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
YT Pipo Tacos$7.00
More about Pumpers Food Truck
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
LUN CRISPY TACOS$8.99
LUN ST TACOS$10.99
STREET TACOS FISH DNR$15.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Farm to Table Tacos$12.00
Heirloom corn tortillas, locally sourced mushrooms, black beans
red cabbage fennel slaw, hemp-seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf shells $3
Farm to Table Tacos$12.00
Heirloom corn tortillas, seared mushrooms,
red cabbage fennel slaw, hemp
seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf tortillas $3.00
Fish Taco (Flounder)$16.00
Seasonal fish, heirloom corn tortillas, guacamole, Asian pickled carrot
slaw, hemp seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf shells $3
More about Pharm Table
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos de Pescado$14.99
Hand battered and fried tilapia filets wrapped in flour tortillas, served with tartar sauce, 1000 Island dressing, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, rice and your choice of refried or charra beans
Tacos al Carbon$13.99
Two charbroiled beef or chicken fajita tacos, wrapped in flour tortillas and served with cheese and pico de gallo
Crispy Tacos$12.99
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Item pic

 

Revolución Downtown SA

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drip Coffee + Bean & Cheese Taco$5.00
Drip Coffee + Revolucion Street Taco$5.00
Made with our housemade jackfruit “meat” simmered in Pibil Sauce on blue corn tortilla
Rev Street Taco (vegano 🌱) ~ Hecho con “carne” de jaca marinada en salsa pibil sobre una tortilla de maíz azul🔸
Revolucion Street Taco$3.75
Made with our housemade jackfruit “meat” simmered in Pibil Sauce on blue corn tortilla
Rev Street Taco (vegano 🌱) ~ Hecho con “carne” de jaca marinada en salsa pibil sobre una tortilla de maíz azul🔸
More about Revolución Downtown SA
TACOS ORDER (4) image

 

¡Viva La Birria!

10754 VOLLMER LANE, SAN ANTONIO

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
TACOS ORDER (4)
4 Large corn Tortilla Tacos with cheese and your choice of meat.
More about ¡Viva La Birria!
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Texas Gulf Grilled Shrimp, coleslaw, avocado, wasabi cream sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
Fish Taco$4.50
fresh organic tilapia, coleslaw & our spicy poblano sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
Tempeh Taco$4.50
Grilled and seasoned tempeh served on white corn tortilla w/ slaw & our vegan chipotle mayo
GF (V)
More about The Cove
Item pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Mahi/Shrimp Taco (Tuesday)$9.99
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
More about Sea Island
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (GF)$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw, salsa verde on blue corn tortillas
Fish Tacos (GF)$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw & salsa verde on corn tortillas
More about The Good Kind
Item pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Mahi/Shrimp Taco (Tuesday)$9.99
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
More about Sea Island
Bakudan Ramen image

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Taco$7.99
spicy tuna sashimi chunks served in wonton taco shells (2)
More about Bakudan Ramen
Item pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Rosella Methodist image

 

Rosella Methodist

7700 Floyd Curl, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo & Egg Taco$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
Bean & Cheese Taco$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
Bacon & Egg Taco$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
More about Rosella Methodist
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Single Taco$3.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Fish Single Taco$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
#3 Baja Fish Tacos$8.99
3 tacos on Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Chipotle Crema, Shredded Cabbage, Red Salsa & Lime
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$3.59
Carne Asada Taco$3.99
Papa Ranchera Taco$2.29
More about Tito's Restaurant
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean Taco$1.09
Al Pastor Taco$3.29
Carne Guisada Taco$3.29
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
P. Taco Salad$9.59
A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes , cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19
(1) Puffy Taco Beef$3.25
(1) Beef Soft Taco$3.00
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Habanero Fish Tacos$4.99
Tacos de Pescado$9.29
Single Fish Taco$1.99
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg and Bean Taco$1.79
Bean Taco$0.99
B/C Taco$1.50
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

