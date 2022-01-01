Croissants in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham and Cheeze Croissant$13.00
Buttery croissant, grilled v ham, melted v american cheese, romaine, tomato, black garlic veganaise
Almond Croissant$4.75
1/2 Ham and Cheeze Croissant
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Red Runner Coffee

6238 FM 78, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$2.50
More about Red Runner Coffee
Red Runner Coffee

6105 Walzem Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$2.50
More about Red Runner Coffee
BistroQuick

218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Ham & Swiss Cheese on a Croissant
More about BistroQuick
SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Croissant Sandwich$6.99
Sml Croissant Sandwich$5.29
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

