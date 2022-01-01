Croissants in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve croissants
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Ham and Cheeze Croissant
|$13.00
Buttery croissant, grilled v ham, melted v american cheese, romaine, tomato, black garlic veganaise
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
|1/2 Ham and Cheeze Croissant
BistroQuick
218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.00
Ham & Swiss Cheese on a Croissant