Cheese pizza in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|10" Four-Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, jack cheese, marinara
|Kid Cheese Pizza
|$6.50
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
mozzarella, marinara
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Cheese pizza only
|$8.99
Classic Cheese Pizza
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Cheese Pizza
Our house dough with piles of mozzarella cheese and fresh made marinara
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Kids 5" Cheese Pizza
|$5.25
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|10" Pizza Kit (Dough, Sauce, Cheese)
|$5.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Kids 5" Cheese Pizza
|$5.25
Southtown Pizzeria
728 S Presa St, San Antonio
|12"Cheese Pizza
|$10.50
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$12.50
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Nico’s Pizzeria
25020 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|18' Pizza cheese (base)
|$19.95