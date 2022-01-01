Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Four-Cheese Pizza$14.00
mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, jack cheese, marinara
Kid Cheese Pizza$6.50
10" Cheese Pizza$13.00
mozzarella, marinara
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese pizza only$8.99
Classic Cheese Pizza
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza
Our house dough with piles of mozzarella cheese and fresh made marinara
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids 5" Cheese Pizza$5.25
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Pizza Kit (Dough, Sauce, Cheese)$5.00
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids 5" Cheese Pizza$5.25
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Southtown Pizzeria image

 

Southtown Pizzeria

728 S Presa St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
12"Cheese Pizza$10.50
16" Cheese Pizza$12.50
More about Southtown Pizzeria
Nico’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Nico’s Pizzeria

25020 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
18' Pizza cheese (base)$19.95
More about Nico’s Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
More about Pesto Ristorante

