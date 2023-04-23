Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Embers Wood Fire Kitchen & Tap 1604

1,257 Reviews

$$

819 N Loop 1604 E

San Antonio, TX 78232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Buffalo Bites

$9.50

Chips & Queso

$9.50

Embers Fries

$12.50

Fried Jalapeno

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

Fried Mushrooms

$10.50

Guacamole

$10.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.50

Quesadilla

$10.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Wings

$13.50

Pizzas

Margherita

$13.00

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Pepperoni Extreme

$14.50

Butchers Block

$15.00

The Buff Chick

$15.00

The PPP

$15.00

Embers Calzone

$13.50

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BYOP

$15.00

S&M

$15.00

Maui Waui

$15.00

Focaccia Bread

$4.00

SM Focaccia Bread

$2.00

Embers Supreme

$15.00

The Spicy Canadian

$15.00

Burgers

All American

$14.50

Jalepeno Pepper Jack

$15.00

Pineapple Express

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Real Big Mac

$15.00

Smoke House

$15.50

Swiss Burger

$15.00

Avocado Chicken

$12.00

Turkey Avocado

$12.50

Black Bean Veggie

$10.00

Sliders (Not Lunch)

$12.50

The F.A.B.

$19.50

TEX-MEX

$15.00

The Cherry Bomb

$15.00

Closed On Sunday Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Salads

Chopped Chicken Salad

$13.50

Chicken Ceaser

$13.50

Salmon Salad

$18.50

Santa Fe

$9.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caeser

$3.50

Grill

12oz Ribeye

$25.00

16oz Ribeye

$30.00

6oz Sirloin

$15.00

9oz Sirloin

$17.00

NY Strip

$22.00

Add 5oz Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add 6oz Sirloin

$10.00

Add Burger Patty

$5.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Balsa Chicken

$15.50

Bella Chicken

$15.50

Chicken Florentine

$15.50

Grilled Chops

$15.50

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Salmon Florentine

$19.50

Smokey Mountain Chicken

$16.00

Bella Chops

$15.50

Ribs & More

3 Little Pig

$18.00

Half Rack

$20.00

Full Rack

$30.00

Rib & Tenders

$23.00

Fried Chops

$15.50

Lemon Crusted Flounder

$14.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.50

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Pastas

Parmesan Shrimp

$16.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.00

Cajun Chicken & Mushroom

$16.00

Sides

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Zucchini

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Roasted Corn

$2.50

Side Winder Fries

$3.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Ultimate Brownie

$6.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Kids

Kid Pasta

$6.00

Kid Tender

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

NA Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

819 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

Directions

