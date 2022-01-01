French fries in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
French Fries (Full)$4.59
French Fries (Half)$3.59
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries (Half)$3.59
French Fries (Full)$4.59
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$4.00
Chicken Strips and French Fries$7.99
Chicken strips with french fries.
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family French Fries$6.25
French Fries$2.19
More about Sea Island
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family French Fries$6.25
French Fries$2.19
More about Sea Island
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
More about The Good Kind
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family French Fries$6.25
French Fries$2.19
More about Sea Island
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family French Fries$6.25
French Fries$2.19
More about Sea Island
Barbed Wire Burger Co image

HAMBURGERS

Barbed Wire Burger Co

11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
L French Fries$3.15
More about Barbed Wire Burger Co
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries (Half)$3.59
French Fries (Full)$4.59
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded French Fries$7.00
Crisp seasoned fries with cheddar cheese, queso, peppered bacon, crema and chives
French Fries$5.00
More about Sangria on the Burg
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family French Fries$6.25
French Fries$2.19
More about Sea Island
La Gloria image

 

La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.89
More about La Gloria
Item pic

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.75
More about Burgerteca
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries (Half)$3.59
French Fries (Full)$4.59
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
Restaurant banner

 

Chef's Table Grill

1546 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.99
More about Chef's Table Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries-60ct$47.88
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$3.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
More about The Brass Tap
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY image

 

BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

2411 Broadway St., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Chicken Strips (3) + French Fries$8.00
More about BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

