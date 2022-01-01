French fries in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|French Fries (Full)
|$4.59
|French Fries (Half)
|$3.59
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|French Fries (Half)
|$3.59
|French Fries (Full)
|$4.59
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|French Fries
|$3.99
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Side French Fries
|$4.00
|Chicken Strips and French Fries
|$7.99
Chicken strips with french fries.
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Family French Fries
|$6.25
|French Fries
|$2.19
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Family French Fries
|$6.25
|French Fries
|$2.19
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|French Fries
|$3.99
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|French Fries
|$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Family French Fries
|$6.25
|French Fries
|$2.19
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Family French Fries
|$6.25
|French Fries
|$2.19
HAMBURGERS
Barbed Wire Burger Co
11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio
|L French Fries
|$3.15
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|French Fries (Half)
|$3.59
|French Fries (Full)
|$4.59
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Loaded French Fries
|$7.00
Crisp seasoned fries with cheddar cheese, queso, peppered bacon, crema and chives
|French Fries
|$5.00
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Family French Fries
|$6.25
|French Fries
|$2.19
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|French Fries
|$2.75
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio
|French Fries (Half)
|$3.59
|French Fries (Full)
|$4.59
Smashin Crab
2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio
|French Fries-60ct
|$47.88
Tommy's Restaurant #7
938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio
|French Fries
|$3.29
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY
2411 Broadway St., San Antonio
|Chicken Strips (3) + French Fries
|$8.00