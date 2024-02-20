Armadillos Texas Style Burgers - Downtown 1423 McCullough Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burgers, Sandwiches, Wings, Nachos, and Salads Beer, Wine, and Margaritas
Location
1423 McCullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
