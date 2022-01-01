Chicken rolls in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Kati Rolls with Chicken
|$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Boneless sautéed Chicken, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Zaatar Lebanese Grill
9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Chicken Shawarma Roll
|$10.95
Thin sliced chicken shawarma, pickles, hummus, onion & garlic sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.
|Chicken Tawook Roll