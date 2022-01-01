Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kati Rolls with Chicken$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Boneless sautéed Chicken, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Zaatar Lebanese Grill

9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Roll$10.95
Thin sliced chicken shawarma, pickles, hummus, onion & garlic sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.
Chicken Tawook Roll
More about Zaatar Lebanese Grill
SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teri Chicken Roll$16.00
More about Botika

