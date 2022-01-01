Eastside restaurants you'll love
Smoke BBQ Restaurant
501 East Crockett, San Antonio
|Texas Size BBQ Feast (feeds 10 / Best Value) (not allowed in SKYBAR)
|$110.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
TEXAS FEAST
(No Substitutions / BEST VALUE)
2 Lbs. Smoked Brisket
Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12 bones)
4 Sausage Links
4 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters
2 Pints Potato Salad
2 Pints Charro Beans
1 Pint Cream Corn
1 Pint Banana Pudding
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
|Jumbo Family BBQ (not allowed in SKYBAR)
|$55.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
(No Substitutions)
1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6 bones)
1 Lb. Signature Smoked Brisket
2 Smoked Sausage Links
2 Smoked Chicken Quarters
1 Pint Potato Salad
1 Pint Charro Beans
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
|Schools Out For Summer Special (available 6/2 through 6/5 Only)
|$34.99
Feeds 5 to 6ppl / TO GO ONLY
1 Lb Prime Brisket
1 Lb Smoked Turkey
2 Sausage Links
2 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters
1 Pint Mac & Cheese
1 Pint Charro Beans
1 Potato Salad
Bbq Trimmings
RAMEN
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St, San Antonio
|tonkotsu
|$15.00
pork bone broth, noodles, pickled soft-boiled egg, fried garlic, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, crispy skin on pork belly
|tofu yaki soba
|$11.00
pan-fried tofu topped with togarashi, resting on a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger
Pastiche
1506 E Houston St, San Antonio