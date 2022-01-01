Eastside restaurants you'll love

IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.

TEXAS FEAST

(No Substitutions / BEST VALUE)

2 Lbs. Smoked Brisket

Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12 bones)

4 Sausage Links

4 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters

2 Pints Potato Salad

2 Pints Charro Beans

1 Pint Cream Corn

1 Pint Banana Pudding

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

Pickles

Onions

Texas BBQ Sauce

