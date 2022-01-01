Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eastside restaurants you'll love

Eastside restaurants
Eastside's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Eastside restaurants

Smoke BBQ Restaurant image

 

Smoke BBQ Restaurant

501 East Crockett, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Size BBQ Feast (feeds 10 / Best Value) (not allowed in SKYBAR)$110.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
TEXAS FEAST
(No Substitutions / BEST VALUE)
2 Lbs. Smoked Brisket
Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12 bones)
4 Sausage Links
4 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters
2 Pints Potato Salad
2 Pints Charro Beans
1 Pint Cream Corn
1 Pint Banana Pudding
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
Jumbo Family BBQ (not allowed in SKYBAR)$55.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
(No Substitutions)
1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6 bones)
1 Lb. Signature Smoked Brisket
2 Smoked Sausage Links
2 Smoked Chicken Quarters
1 Pint Potato Salad
1 Pint Charro Beans
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
Schools Out For Summer Special (available 6/2 through 6/5 Only)$34.99
Feeds 5 to 6ppl / TO GO ONLY
1 Lb Prime Brisket
1 Lb Smoked Turkey
2 Sausage Links
2 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters
1 Pint Mac & Cheese
1 Pint Charro Beans
1 Potato Salad
Bbq Trimmings
More about Smoke BBQ Restaurant
The Cherrity Bar image

RAMEN

The Cherrity Bar

302 Montana St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
tonkotsu$15.00
pork bone broth, noodles, pickled soft-boiled egg, fried garlic, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, crispy skin on pork belly
tofu yaki soba$11.00
pan-fried tofu topped with togarashi, resting on a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger
More about The Cherrity Bar
The East Bar image

 

The East Bar

829 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
More about The East Bar
Pastiche image

 

Pastiche

1506 E Houston St, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Pastiche
