Pastries in San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Gulabjamun premium pastry
|$4.99
|Falooda Premium Pastry
|$4.99
Falooda Premium Cake mix with a very famous Indian beverage Falooda flavors to make an easy yet gourmet-looking dessert.
|Cold Pastry
|$3.99
Amazingly Moist Pastry. These are French Pastry sizes but made in Indian flavors. Please pick the flavor you need.
NOTE: If the flavor you requested is not available for that day, we will send a pastry which is closely similar to your requested flavor.
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Pastries
Our Pastries are baked fresh every morning, daily quantities are limited.