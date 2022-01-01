Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gulabjamun premium pastry$4.99
Falooda Premium Pastry$4.99
Falooda Premium Cake mix with a very famous Indian beverage Falooda flavors to make an easy yet gourmet-looking dessert.
Cold Pastry$3.99
Amazingly Moist Pastry. These are French Pastry sizes but made in Indian flavors. Please pick the flavor you need.
NOTE: If the flavor you requested is not available for that day, we will send a pastry which is closely similar to your requested flavor.
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Item pic

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastries
Our Pastries are baked fresh every morning, daily quantities are limited.
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
BG pic

 

Arrosta

1803 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
6 (Half Dozen) Assorted Pastries$18.00
More about Arrosta
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering image

 

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

4212 McCullough, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Pastry Trays$3.49
More about Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

