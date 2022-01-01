Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOT & SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤$10.00
carrots, bamboo, tofu, egg, mu’er, scallions, chili oil
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤$8.00
carrot, bamboo, tofu, egg, woodear, scallions, SH chili oil
More about Sichuan House
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot& Sour Soup[32OZ]酸辣汤$6.49
eggs, woodear mushroom, shredded bamboo, carrots, green onions, soft tofu, chili oil, MILD spicy, serve in 32 OZ
More about Shifu Noodle
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot and Sour Soup$3.99
Tofu, eggs, celery, mushroom, carrots, bamboo shoots and spicy topped with green onions
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Chalupas

Miso Soup

Garlic Bread

Scallops

Mochi Ice Cream

Chicken Katsu

Tortilla Soup

Veggie Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston