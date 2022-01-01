Hot and sour soup in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|HOT & SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤
|$10.00
carrots, bamboo, tofu, egg, mu’er, scallions, chili oil
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤
|$8.00
carrot, bamboo, tofu, egg, woodear, scallions, SH chili oil
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Hot& Sour Soup[32OZ]酸辣汤
|$6.49
eggs, woodear mushroom, shredded bamboo, carrots, green onions, soft tofu, chili oil, MILD spicy, serve in 32 OZ