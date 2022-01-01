Eggplant parm in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|EGGPLANT PARM
|$12.99
Plump slices of tender eggplant, lightly breaded and fried until crisp. Topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
More about Arrosta - 1803 Broadway Street
Arrosta - 1803 Broadway Street
1803 Broadway, San Antonio
|Al Forno Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.25
More about Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine
Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine
728 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.50
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
More about The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$9.99
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese and a side of spaghetti al pomodoro. Served with a warm garlic stick.