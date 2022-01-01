Eggplant parm in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGGPLANT PARM$12.99
Plump slices of tender eggplant, lightly breaded and fried until crisp. Topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
Arrosta - 1803 Broadway Street

1803 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Al Forno Eggplant Parmigiana$18.25
Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine

728 S Presa St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.50
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$9.99
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese and a side of spaghetti al pomodoro. Served with a warm garlic stick.
