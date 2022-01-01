Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber
Tuna Roll$8.00
Red Tuna,Rice ,Seaweed
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$13.59
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$12.79
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Spicy Tuna Roll image

SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$16.00
More about Botika
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$13.59
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$12.79
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$13.59
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$12.79
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

