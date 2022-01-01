Tuna rolls in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber
|Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Red Tuna,Rice ,Seaweed
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
|$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
|Flamed Tuna Rock Roll
|$13.59
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$12.79
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
|$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
|$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$9.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
|$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Flamed Tuna Rock Roll
|$13.59
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$12.79