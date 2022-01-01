Spinach salad in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$3.50
Apple and Spinach Salad$9.50
Organic Spinach, Organic gala apples, walnuts, blue cheese, raisins and our house made creamy vinaigrette.
More about The Cove
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spinach Salad$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
Half Spinach Salad$5.00
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
Full Spinach Salad$9.25
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spinach Salad$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
Full Spinach Salad$9.25
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
Half Spinach Salad$5.00
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BABY SPINACH & FRESH FRUIT SALAD$14.25
Fresh Baby Spinach, blue cheese crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Craisins, red onions, homemade roasted pecans, fresh sliced strawberries, fresh blue berries & rasberry vinaigrette
ORIGINAL BABY SPINACH SALAD$13.50
Fresh Baby Spinach, feta cheese crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Craisins, red onions, homemade roasted pecans, mandarin oranges & raspberry vinaigrette
More about Tycoon Flats
Item pic

 

WD Deli

3123 Broadway, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Chicken Salad$9.75
A W.D. Staple
More about WD Deli

