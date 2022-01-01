Spinach salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about The Cove
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Spinach Salad
|$3.50
|Apple and Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Organic Spinach, Organic gala apples, walnuts, blue cheese, raisins and our house made creamy vinaigrette.
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
|Half Spinach Salad
|$5.00
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
|Full Spinach Salad
|$9.25
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
|Full Spinach Salad
|$9.25
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
|Half Spinach Salad
|$5.00
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
More about Tycoon Flats
Tycoon Flats
2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
|BABY SPINACH & FRESH FRUIT SALAD
|$14.25
Fresh Baby Spinach, blue cheese crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Craisins, red onions, homemade roasted pecans, fresh sliced strawberries, fresh blue berries & rasberry vinaigrette
|ORIGINAL BABY SPINACH SALAD
|$13.50
Fresh Baby Spinach, feta cheese crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Craisins, red onions, homemade roasted pecans, mandarin oranges & raspberry vinaigrette