Tuna salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about The Brown Bag SA
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|TUNA SALAD
|$6.59
Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ON Wheat Bread. (no fruits or nuts)
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Tuna Salad Platter
|$12.00
Our signature albacore tuna salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado.
|Tuna Salad
|$10.00
Our housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
|Side Tuna Salad
|$5.50
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Tuna Salad
|$10.00
Our housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
|Tuna Salad Platter
|$12.00
Our signature albacore tuna salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado
|Side Tuna Salad
|$5.50
More about Bakudan Ramen
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$9.99
spring mix, red onion, carrots,
avocado, seared cajun tuna, crispy wontons, apples &
strawberries served w/ house made dressing.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Tuna Salad
|$11.00
Tuna, Seaweed