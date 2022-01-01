Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD$6.59
Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo ON Wheat Bread. (no fruits or nuts)
More about The Brown Bag SA
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Platter$12.00
Our signature albacore tuna salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado.
Tuna Salad$10.00
Our housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Side Tuna Salad$5.50
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$10.00
Our housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Tuna Salad Platter$12.00
Our signature albacore tuna salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado
Side Tuna Salad$5.50
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Item pic

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$9.99
spring mix, red onion, carrots,
avocado, seared cajun tuna, crispy wontons, apples &
strawberries served w/ house made dressing.
More about Bakudan Ramen
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$11.00
Tuna, Seaweed
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
BG pic

 

Arrosta

1803 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad$12.50
More about Arrosta

