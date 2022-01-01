Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve gyoza

Gyoza Chicken image

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$7.99
Gyoza Chicken$13.75
Rich chicken broth, shio base, chicken gyoza(4), spinach,
green onion, thin noodles
Gyoza$7.99
fried pork & vegetable dumplings (6)
More about Bakudan Ramen
The Cherrity Bar image

RAMEN

The Cherrity Bar

302 Montana St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza (5)$10.00
(grilled) filled with ground pork, cabbage, green onion, and miso
More about The Cherrity Bar
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA VEGATABLE$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
GYOZA$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Gyoza image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$7.19
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA VEGATABLE$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
GYOZA$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA VEGATABLE$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
GYOZA$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA VEGATABLE$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
GYOZA$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Gyoza image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$7.19
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Gyoza image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$7.19
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Chicken Katsu

Texas Burgers

Cucumber Salad

Mahi Mahi

Kebabs

Philly Rolls

Pork Ribs

Carbonara

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston