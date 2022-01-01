Gyoza in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve gyoza
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Gyoza
|$7.99
|Gyoza Chicken
|$13.75
Rich chicken broth, shio base, chicken gyoza(4), spinach,
green onion, thin noodles
|Gyoza
|$7.99
fried pork & vegetable dumplings (6)
RAMEN
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St, San Antonio
|Gyoza (5)
|$10.00
(grilled) filled with ground pork, cabbage, green onion, and miso
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|GYOZA VEGATABLE
|$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
|GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Gyoza
|$7.19
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|GYOZA VEGATABLE
|$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
|GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|GYOZA VEGATABLE
|$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
|GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|GYOZA VEGATABLE
|$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
|GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Gyoza
|$7.19
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.