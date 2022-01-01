Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$13.19
Lightly corn starched deep fried served with ponzu sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Basket$14.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries
Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy$14.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Basket$14.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries
Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy$14.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Basket$14.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries
Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy$14.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$13.19
Lightly corn starched deep fried served with ponzu sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$13.19
Lightly corn starched deep fried served with ponzu sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

