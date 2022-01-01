Soft shell crabs in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB
|$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Soft Shell Crab
|$13.19
Lightly corn starched deep fried served with ponzu sauce.
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB
|$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB
|$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Soft Shell Crab Basket
|$14.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries
|Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy
|$14.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB
|$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Soft Shell Crab Basket
|$14.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries
|Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy
|$14.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Soft Shell Crab Basket
|$14.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries
|Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy
|$14.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Soft Shell Crab
|$13.19
Lightly corn starched deep fried served with ponzu sauce.