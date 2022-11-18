- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Huebner/ Leon Creeks
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Smashin Crab - Alamo Ranch
Smashin Crab Alamo Ranch
55 Reviews
$$
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway
Suite 110
San Antonio, TX 78253
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
1/2 Po'Boy + Side
Muffuletta + Side
Featured Menu Items!
Cook at Home Boil Kit - Bywater Large
Feeds 4-5 with 2LB Snow Crab, 2LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0
Smash'd Margarita To Go
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Handmade Margarita served on the rocks. Choose your flavor. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!
The Cast Net
1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Clams 1/2LB Veggies 1 Lobster Tail 1 Corn 1 Potato
The Magnolia
1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Snow Crab 2 Dungeness Crab Clusters 1 Lobster Tail 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage
Specialties
Cajun Pastalaya
Sausage, shrimp, chicken, peppers and linguini in a Cajun cream sauce
Catfish Atchafalaya
Blackened Catfish smothered in a crawfish cream sauce on a bed of Dirty Rice
Crawfish Etouffee
Rich creamy crawfish stew served alongside steamed white rice
Dirty Gobbler
Plump, juicy and delicious golden-brown Smoked Turkey legs stuffed with our signature Dirty Rice and topped with a savory gravy.
Lobsta Pasta
Grilled lobster tail with garlic butter linguini , parmesan and crostini
Lobster Tchoupitoulas
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
Shrimp Pasta
Grilled collassal shrimp with garlic butter linguini, parmesan, and served with a few crostini
Appetizers
Big Eazy
Have it all! Catfish, shrimp, calamari and soft shelled crab, all golden fried with hush puppies & Cajun Fries
Boudin Balls
Ground pork, rice and spices rolled into 4 large balls crispy fried served with remoulade
Calamari Strips
Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce
Chargrilled Oysters
Gulf oysters loaded with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Fried Okra
Breaded and deep fried okra
Fried Pickles
Breaded and deep fried pickles
Gator
Tender white meat alligator nuggets dusted with Cajun spice and served with remoulade
Hush Puppies
Deep fried dough that is made from cornmeal batter with extra seasonings
Jambalaya Bites
Bite sized balls of rice, sausage, bell peppers wrapped in panko, deep fried and topped with parmesan
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Jumbo Lump Crab formed into two crispy cakes topped with remoulade and green onion
Pick 3 App
Pick 3 full size appetizers
Raw Oysters
Plump, mild and smooth gulf oysters
Redfish Spillway
Grilled Redfish & Jumbo Lump Crab tossed in our Spillway Sauce with Parmesan, loaded on to crostini
Shrimp and Grits
Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp and trinity sauce
Seafood Boils
The Cast Net
1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Clams 1/2LB Veggies 1 Lobster Tail 1 Corn 1 Potato
Trolley Stop
3LBS Head On Shrimp 1 "Queen" Snow Cluster 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage
Perfect Storm
1LB King Crab 1LB Head-On Shrimp 1LB Mussels 2 Corn 2 Potato
The Magnolia
1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Snow Crab 2 Dungeness Crab Clusters 1 Lobster Tail 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage
The Crab Trap
3LBS Snow Crab 1LB Head On Shrimp 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage
Westwego
1 "Queen" Crab Cluster 2 Lobster Tails 2LBS Mussels 1LB Veggies 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage
The Catch
1LB King Crab 2LBs Snow Crab 1 1/2 LBS Dungeness Crab Clusters 3 Corn 3 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage
King's Ransom
3LBS King Crab 1LB Head On Shrimp 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage
Build Your Own Boil
Want to build your boil bag your way?! Here you can choose your proteins, additions, sauce and heat.
Side Sauce
Get an extra side of your favorite sauce!
Po' Boys & Sandwiches
Lobster Roll
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
Muffuletta Sandwich
Genuine New Orleans sandwich known for its layers of meat, cheese and a spicy tangy olive salad. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips
Bayou Bread
A sandwich made with Crawfish etouffee and mixed cheeses, on a garlic butter loaf, grilled to perfection! Served with Cajun fries
Shrimp Po'Boy
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
Catfish Po'Boy
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
Combo Po'Boy
(Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod)
Baskets
Shrimp Basket
Fried Shrimp served with Cajun Fries
Catfish Basket
Cornmeal battered and golden fried Catfish; served with Cajun Fries and remoulade
Cod Basket
Fried Cod served with Cajun Fries
Chicken Tender Basket
Fried Chicken Tenders served with Cajun Fries
Soft Shell Crab Basket
Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries
Wing Basket
Choose 6 or 12 wings fried and tossed in your favorite sauce!
Combo Basket
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
Redfish Basket
Cajun grilled redfish served with steamed rice
Salmon Basket
Garlic citrus butter grilled salmon served with steamed rice
Sides
1/2 LB Veggies
Medley including chopped broccoli, cauliflower, green beans and bell pepper
Cajun Fries
French fries dusted in Cajun seasoning
Clam Chowder
A creamy soup filled with tender clams, creamy potatoes and smoky bacon
Coleslaw
Creamy coleslaw
Cornbread
Sweet cornbread
Dirty Rice
The good stuff made with beef, pork peppers and onions
Gumbo
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
Jambalaya
One pot recipe with chicken, sausage, shrimp and rice!
Onion Rings
Battered and deep fried onion rings
Potato Salad
Potato Salad
Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans, sausage and ham topped with steamed white rice and green onion
Soppin Bread
Loaf of toasted French bread for dipping
Steamed Rice
Steamed white rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries
Side Sauce
Condiments
Kids
Desserts
Banana Puddin
A sweet treat with layers of creamy vanilla custard and cookie crumbs
Bread Puddin
Bread chunks baked with custard sauce and topped with caramel
Pecan Pie A La Mode
A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar
Root Beer Float
Scoops of vanilla ice cream floating in bubbly foamy root beer
Turtle Brownie A La Mode
Rich fudgy brownies are crowned with pecans, gooey caramel topping and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Soft Drinks
Coke
Fountain Drink
Diet Coke
Fountain Drink
Dr Pepper
Fountain Drink
Barq's Root Beer
Fountain Drink
Sprite
Fountain Drink
Minute Maid Lemonade
Cold refreshing Lemonade
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Fountain Drink
Sweet Tea
Brewed and sweetened, just the way you like it!
Unsweetened Tea
Brewed tea
Coca Cola
Bottle Drink
Orange Fanta
Bottle Drink
Big Red
Bottle Drink
Topo Chico
Bottle Drink
Signature Cocktails (Valid ID Required - Alcohol)
Bayou Tea
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Brewed Sweet Tea spiked with Deep Eddy Peach Vodka. Now available by the gallon!
Category 5 Hurricane
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Dangerous blend of tropical juices with Gold & Silver Rum; Now available by the gallon!
The Eye Hurricane
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Mixture of Silver and Coconut Rums, vodka, orange juice, and pineapple juice. This signature drink is complimented with grenadine, then garnished with both a cherry and orange slice
Storm Surge Hurricane
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Mixture of Silver and Spiced Rums, cranberry juice, orange juice, and pineapple juice. This signature drink is complimented with blue curacao, then garnished with both cherry and orange slice
Broken Levee Hurricane
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Mixture of Silver and Dark Rums , orange juice, and passion fruit. This signature drink is complimented with grenadine, then garnished with both a cherry and orange slice
Hurricane Flight
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! A variation of our 4 signature Hurricane drinks!
Fleur de Lis
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Elderflower Liqueur, Grapefruit, Vodka, Fresh & Refreshing!
Smash'd Margarita
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Handmade Margarita served on the rocks. Choose your flavor: Classic, Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Prickly Pear, Watermelon or Guava; Now available by the gallon!
Margarita Flight
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! A flight of your SMASH'D Margarita favorites! Classic, Prickly Pear, Mango and Strawberry!
Spicy Margarita
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Shaken mixture of our Signature SMASH’D Margarita Mix, Ancho Reyes Verde Liqueur, and Jalapeno Pepper
Smash'd Mary
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! House made Cajun Bloody Mary with Pickled Veg & Crab Leg garnish
Smash'd Daiquiri
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Traditional Rum Daiquiri on the rocks. Choose your flavor: Classic Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Peach and Prickly Pear
Cajun Mule
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime, Cajun Rum
Sangria
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! White Peach 'Gria or Winter 'Gria, depending on the season!
Oyster Shooter
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Vodka, Bloody mix and a Raw Oyster. Sluuurp!
Red Lemonade
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Locally distilled Bourbon, Orange Liqueur, house made Sweet-n-Sour
By The Gallon (Valid ID Required - Alcohol)
Bayou Tea
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Brewed Sweet Tea spiked with Deep Eddy Peach Vodka. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!
Smash'd Margarita
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Handmade Margarita served on the rocks. Choose your flavor. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!
Hurricane
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Dangerous blend of tropical juices with Gold & Silver Rum. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!
Sangria
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! White Peach 'Gria or Winter 'Gria, depending on the season!
Hurricane Flight Gallon
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Take home a Hurricane Flight by the gallon! You will enjoy one quart of each of our 4 delicious flavors!
Smash'd Margarita Flight Gallon
Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Take home a flight of SMASH'D Margarita favorites by the gallon! Classic, Prickly Pear, Mango and Strawberry all served by the quart.
Cook at Home Boil Kits
Bayou St. John Small
Feeds 2-3 with 2LBS of Shrimp, 2 Pieces of Corn, 2 Potatoes, 8 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0
Bayou St. John Large
Feeds 4-5 with 4LBS of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0
Bywater Small
Feeds 2-3 with 1LB Snow Crab, 1LB Dungeness Crab, 1LB of Shrimp, 2 Pieces of Corn, 2 Potatoes, 8 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0
Bywater Large
Feeds 4-5 with 2LB Snow Crab, 2LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0
Grand Isle
Feeds 6-7 with 1LB King Crab, 2LB Snow Crab, 1LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 1LB Mussels, 2 Lobster Tails, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0
Extras
Crab Cracker
Stainless steel
Trinity Seasoning Tin
Trinity Seasoning - Create the Smashin Crab magic in your own kitchen by adding butter, garlic and lemon!
Cajun Seasoning Tin
Cajun Seasoning - Create the Smashin Crab magic in your own kitchen by adding butter!
Classic Seasoning Tin
Classic Seasoning - Smashin Crab dry rub seasoning, great on seafood, chicken or pork!
Mallet
Smash those crabs!
Pint Glass
16oz Pint Glass
Shot Glass
1.5oz Shot Glass
Flight Board
Smashin Crab branded flight board holds 4-8oz mason jars
Smashin Crab T-Shirt
Various colors
Necklace
Its always Mardi Gras at Smashin Crab!
Flex Band Hat
Smashin Crab Flexible Band Hat
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 110, San Antonio, TX 78253