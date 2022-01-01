Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kati Rolls with Eggs$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spiced Eggs, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Egg Rolls (5) image

NOODLES

Thai Taste

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls (5)$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
Fried Egg Rolls (4)$4.50
More about Thai Taste
Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bougie Egg Roll$10.00
Two egg rolls filled with lemongrass pork, shrimp, cabbage, carrots, celery, pickled mustard greens served with hot honey mustard on the side.
Bougie Egg Roll (2)$10.00
Two egg rolls filled with lemongrass pork, shrimp, cabbage, carrots, celery, pickled mustard greens served with hot honey mustard on the side.
More about Best Quality Daughter
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
PORK Egg Rolls$5.50
VEGGIE Egg Rolls$5.50
More about Pinch Boil House
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mex Egg Rolls - 12ct$14.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Pinch Boil House image

 

Pinch Boil House

5130 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE Egg Rolls$6.50
PORK Egg Rolls$6.50
More about Pinch Boil House

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Hummus

Waffles

Burritos

Sashimi

Maki

Tuna Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Pork Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston