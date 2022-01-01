Egg rolls in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve egg rolls
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Kati Rolls with Eggs
|$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spiced Eggs, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
NOODLES
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
|Egg Rolls (5)
|$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
|Fried Egg Rolls (4)
|$4.50
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Bougie Egg Roll
|$10.00
Two egg rolls filled with lemongrass pork, shrimp, cabbage, carrots, celery, pickled mustard greens served with hot honey mustard on the side.
|Bougie Egg Roll (2)
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|PORK Egg Rolls
|$5.50
|VEGGIE Egg Rolls
|$5.50
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Mex Egg Rolls - 12ct
|$14.79