Latin American

The Jerk Shack

1,092 Reviews

$$

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103

San Antonio, TX 78251

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Beef Patty
Mac N Cheese (VF)

Likkle Tings

Beef Patty

$6.00+

Savory Flaky Pastries stuffed with seasoned ground beef made by Royal Caribbean Bakery. (GET TWO for $10)

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

3 Green tomatoes battered and fried served with our signature jerk ranch

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Sweet Plantains sliced and fried to a caramelized texture. (GF) (VF)

3 Coco Honey Butter Rolls

$5.00

Fresh soft rolls baked daily, warmed with honey-butter.

1 Coco-Honey Butter Roll

$2.00

Jerk Egg Rolls

$4.00+Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls served with our hot pepper sauce. Add one to your Meal $4. Order 2 for $7.

Big Tings Plates

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$22.00

Tender pieces of chicken slow cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs. Served with sauteed cabbage and rice and peas (GF)

Curry Shrimp

$27.00

Shrimp cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs and spices. Served with rice and peas, sauteed cabbage. Garnished with 2 fried plantains (GF)

Rundown Shrimp

Rundown Shrimp

$27.00

Spicy Shrimp tossed in a peppery sauce of achiote, peppers, herbs and spices. Served with Rice and Peas, sauteed cabbage and carrots. Garnished with 2 plantains (GF)

Vegetarian Curry

$18.00

Fried Faux Chicken in a curry sauce, peppers and onion. Served with rice n peas, and saute cabbage.

Brown Stew Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Served with our rice and peas, and cabbage and carrots. No substitutions.

Today Specials

Fried WINGS

$10.00Out of stock

7 fried wings. Choose your sauce. Habanero Hot , Asian Hot (Spicy Sweet), Pineapple (Sweet), Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, or Plain,

Thursday Lunch Box Special

$14.00

Choose Between Jerk Chicken and Fried Chicken and 2 sides of your choice!

Piggy Back Plate

$20.00Out of stock

Chopped jerk pork with 2 piece pork ribs, topped with our Jerk BBQ, a coco-honey butter roll and choice of 2 sides.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00Out of stock

Sauteed shrimp, peppers, onions in herb butter broth, on top of our cheesy grits, garnished with scallion pesto and fried onions (No Substitutions)

3 Taco Flight

$18.00Out of stock

1 chicken, 1 pork, 1 shrimp taco. Served with a side of your choice.

Smothered Pork chops

$22.00Out of stock

2 Fried pork chops smothered in Jerk Mushroom Gravy, served with the choice of 2 sides, and plantains.

Jerk Pork Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

2 sliders, chopped jerk pork topped with Jerk bbq, Served with our famous Masala Fries and a Fountain Drink.

Caribbean Jerk Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Jerk chopped chicken or pork on top of our cheese sauce, pineapple pico, and pickled onion, and avocado crema, on a bed of seasoned tortilla chips.

Chopped Bbq Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Tings

Legs and Thighs Only
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken marinated in Jamaican Herbs and spices and grilled to perfection (GF)

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken fried crispy in our house blend of spices (Not Spicy)

Family Pack

$65.00

14 Piece of Fried or Jerk or Mixed Chicken +$6 , choice of 3 shareable sides, and an order of plantains.

3 Piece Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Mix Tings Plates + 2 Sides

Upgrade sides to Shareable for $4.00 ea

3 piece Chicken

$20.00

Fried Chicken or Jerk Chicken in our house blend of spices (Legs and Thighs Only). Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Mix Chicken Plate

$24.00

2 Piece Jerk, 2 Piece Fried, 2 single sides of your choosing.

Chopped Plate

Chopped Plate

$23.00

Pork or Chicken marinated in spicy Jamaican herbs and spices, grilled and chopped to perfection. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

(3) Jerk Ribs

(3) Jerk Ribs

$23.00

Pork marinated in spicy Jamaican herbs and spices, grilled and chopped to perfection. Served with a choice of 2 sides. (GF)

Chicken Snack

Chicken Snack

$9.00

1 piece of Jerk or Fried Chicken and a choice of single side with a roll.

Sides

SINGLE $6.00 SHAREABLE $9.00 Make it "DUTTY" add chopped chicken or pork and BBQ to you side. Perfect sizeable snack.
Mac N Cheese (VF)

Mac N Cheese (VF)

$6.00+
Our Famous Masala Fries (VF) (GF)

Our Famous Masala Fries (VF) (GF)

$6.00+
Pineapple Slaw (VF) (GF)

Pineapple Slaw (VF) (GF)

$6.00+
Potato Salad (VF)(GF)

Potato Salad (VF)(GF)

$6.00+

Rice and Peas (GF)

$6.00+

Sauteed Cabbage N Carrots (VF) (GF)

$6.00+

Brown Sugar N Orange Yams (GF) (VF)

$6.00+

Collard Greens (VF) (GF)

$6.00+

Creamy Cheese Grits

$6.00+

Chop Tings

Served with a choice of 1 single Side
Chopped Sandwich

Chopped Sandwich

$14.00

Jerk Chicken or Pork topped with Pineapple Slaw and Jerk BBQ. Served with a choice of 1 side. MAKE IT "DUTTY" for $4.00 (add Mac & Cheese)

3 Chopped Tacos

3 Chopped Tacos

$18.00

Choice of Jerk Chicken or Jerk Pork w/ avocado creme, pineapple pico. Served with a choice of 1 side.

Vegetarian Tacos

$18.00

Faux Jerk Chicken 3 tacos w/ avocado creme, pineapple pico and cabbage on a flour tortilla(VF)

16 Oz Chopped Chk

$12.00Out of stock

16 oz Chopped Jerk Pork

$12.00Out of stock

FOR SUNDAY PICK UP ONLY 16 oz of pork marinated in spicy Jamaican herbs and spices, grilled and chopped to perfection. (NO Substitutions)

8oz Chopped Pork

$6.00Out of stock

Drink

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Sierra Mist, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Crush Orange, Big Red, Dr. Pepper. Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Lemonade

International Soda

International Soda

Jamaican Ginger Beer, Creme Soda, Kola Champagne, Pineapple Soda, Pink Ting, Green Ting, Bottled Water

Dessert

Rum Raisin Brownie

Rum Raisin Brownie

$7.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Merch

Black and Red Logo T-Shirt

Small T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XLarge- T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XXLarge -T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We have re-located to the 10234 SH 151, Suite 103 San Antonio, Texas, 78251. Close to Seaworld

Location

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

