Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken soup

La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
MED CHICKEN SOUP$8.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortiilla Soup$9.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Soup
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice and cilantro.
Chicken Soup Combo
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice and cilantro.
One flauta and side of refried beans topped with queso fresco
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$7.49
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup$5.29
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.29
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.25
More about El Taco Stone Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Migas

Gorditas

Steak Fajitas

Fried Pickles

Chalupas

Italian Salad

Beef Shish Kebabs

Po Boy

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston