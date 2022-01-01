Chicken soup in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|MED CHICKEN SOUP
|$8.99
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chicken Tortiilla Soup
|$9.79
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Chicken Soup
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice and cilantro.
|Chicken Soup Combo
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice and cilantro.
One flauta and side of refried beans topped with queso fresco
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.49
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
|Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.29
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
|Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.29
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.