Tortas in San Antonio

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Torta de Jamón
|$13.00
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa
La Gloria
21819 I-10, San Antonio
|Torta Loca de Carnitas
|$12.00
Pork, lettuce, tomato, avocado on Telera Bread. Served with house made potato chips.
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Torta de Pastor
|$12.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with marinated pork, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.
|Torta Campechana
|$13.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with marinated pork and angus beef, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$11.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with chilaquiles with salsa of your choice, guacamole, cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, and cilantro.