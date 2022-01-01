Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta de Jamón$13.00
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Item pic

 

La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Loca de Carnitas$12.00
Pork, lettuce, tomato, avocado on Telera Bread. Served with house made potato chips.
More about La Gloria
Item pic

TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta de Pastor$12.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with marinated pork, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.
Torta Campechana$13.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with marinated pork and angus beef, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.
Torta de Chilaquiles$11.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with chilaquiles with salsa of your choice, guacamole, cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, and cilantro.
More about Chilaquil
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Torta$8.99
Pastor Torta$9.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak

