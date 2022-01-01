Tiramisu in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tiramisu
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Tiramisu Mouse
|$5.50
Mattenga's Pizza
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio
|Tiramisu
|$5.99
Another classic Italian Dessert. Literally means "Pick Me Up!". It's a rich treat blending the bold flavors of Cocoa and Espresso With Savory Mascarpone Cheese, Layered with Layered Lady Finger Biscuits. This pairs with the Chocolate Stout in a fantastic way. You have to try it to believe it!
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Tiramisu
|$6.99
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park
|Tiramisu
|$5.00