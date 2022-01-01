Philly rolls in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve philly rolls
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|PHILLY SPEC ROLL
|$10.00
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Fried Philly Roll
|$11.39
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|PHILLY SPEC ROLL
|$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|PHILLY SPEC ROLL
|$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|PHILLY SPEC ROLL
|$10.00
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Fried Philly Roll
|$11.39