Egg benedict in San Antonio
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Eggs Benedict*
|$15.00
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit cup. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
|Barbacoa Eggs Benedict*
|$17.00
Our in house Barbacoa on two muffins. Topped with two poached eggs toppedwith our barbacoa dripping gravy served with potatoes.
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Ham and Egg Benedict
|$16.99