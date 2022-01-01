Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict*$15.00
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit cup. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
Barbacoa Eggs Benedict*$17.00
Our in house Barbacoa on two muffins. Topped with two poached eggs toppedwith our barbacoa dripping gravy served with potatoes.
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Item pic

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
Takeout
Ham and Egg Benedict$16.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
Consumer pic

 

Green Vegetarian Cuisine - Quarry

255 E Basse Rd, Suite 940, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Eggs Benedict$10.50
Fresh Mexican avocado and your choice of tofu or eggs served any style on toasted fococcia roll, smothered in chipotle hollandaise with crispy hashbrowns.
More about Green Vegetarian Cuisine - Quarry

