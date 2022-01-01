Tempura ice cream in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tempura ice cream
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|Tempura Ice Cream
|$7.00
Vanilla or matcha green tea ice cream, inside a pastry puff with a crispy tempura finish. Choice of chocolate and/or strawberry sauce.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|Tempura Ice Cream
|$7.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|Tempura Ice Cream
|$7.00
