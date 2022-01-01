Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Shrimp Tempura
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
Avg 4.5
(2007 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
$8.99
lightly battered fried shrimps (6)
More about Bakudan Ramen
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
No reviews yet
SWEET SPICY TEMPURA SHRIMP BOWL
$14.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
