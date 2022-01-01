Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
More about Specht's Texas
Mad Mushroom Burger image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Mad Mushroom Burger$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.00
Angus Beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$11.49
More about The Shack
Elsewhere Kitchen image

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Grilled Mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic aioli
More about Elsewhere Kitchen

Map

Map

