Mushroom burgers in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Mad Mushroom Burger
|$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.00
Angus Beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.