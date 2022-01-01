Fried rice in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve fried rice
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|VEGETABLE FRIED RICE 蔬菜炒饭
|$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭
|$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Sichuan Fried Rice 川味辣炒饭
|$11.00
chili broad bean paste, jalapeños, scallions, egg
|Spicy Fried Rice 炒饭加辣椒
|$11.00
chili oil, egg, scallion
|Fried Rice 炒饭
|$10.00
egg, scallion
NOODLES
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fried rice, with egg, tomato, onions.
|Spicy Fried Rice with Basil
|$13.00
Stir-fried rice with basil, jalapeños, red bell peppers, and onions
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|House-Special combo Fried Rice 特色什锦炒饭
|$10.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, SPICY
|Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭
|$9.49
Chicken, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
|Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭
|$9.49
Beef, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
Crawfish Cafe
12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio
|Shrimp Fried Rice - Side
|$3.99
|Cajun Fried Rice
|$10.99
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$7.99
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|House Fried Rice
|$10.00
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.99
Stir fry Shrimps,Rice, Eggs, Chopped onions top with Green onions and Slices fresh Cucumber.
|Land Combo Fried Rice
|$15.99
Stir-fry Rice mix of Chicken, Beef,Pork ,Eggs ,Onions , Green Onions, Cucumber
|Tofu Fried Rice
|$11.99
Tofu, eggs , onions , rice . Top with green onions and side of cucumber.
Golden Lotus
24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks
|Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
A meal that is bursting with flavors. The basil makes the rice fulfilling and adds an extra special taste to the fried rice sauce.
|Golden Lotus House Special Fried Rice
|$15.00
Chicken and shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bean sprouts, egg in a delicious sauce made from scratch daily. Topped with a fried egg, lime and cucumbers.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$13.00
A nice smoky curry flavor with all the original Thai fried rice ingredients.
SUSHI
Botika
303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio
|Side of Veggie Fried Rice
|$8.00
|Kids Veggie Fried Rice
|$6.00
BB's Tex-Orleans
5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.