Fried rice in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve fried rice

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE 蔬菜炒饭$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sichuan Fried Rice 川味辣炒饭$11.00
chili broad bean paste, jalapeños, scallions, egg
Spicy Fried Rice 炒饭加辣椒$11.00
chili oil, egg, scallion
Fried Rice 炒饭$10.00
egg, scallion
More about Sichuan House
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Taste

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried rice, with egg, tomato, onions.
Spicy Fried Rice with Basil$13.00
Stir-fried rice with basil, jalapeños, red bell peppers, and onions
More about Thai Taste
Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
More about Best Quality Daughter
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Special combo Fried Rice 特色什锦炒饭$10.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, SPICY
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭$9.49
Chicken, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭$9.49
Beef, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
More about Shifu Noodle
Cajun Fried Rice image

 

Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice - Side$3.99
Cajun Fried Rice$10.99
Vegetarian Fried Rice$7.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant image

 

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant

5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Fried Rice$10.00
More about Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.99
Stir fry Shrimps,Rice, Eggs, Chopped onions top with Green onions and Slices fresh Cucumber.
Land Combo Fried Rice$15.99
Stir-fry Rice mix of Chicken, Beef,Pork ,Eggs ,Onions , Green Onions, Cucumber
Tofu Fried Rice$11.99
Tofu, eggs , onions , rice . Top with green onions and side of cucumber.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Golden Lotus

24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$13.00
A meal that is bursting with flavors. The basil makes the rice fulfilling and adds an extra special taste to the fried rice sauce.
Golden Lotus House Special Fried Rice$15.00
Chicken and shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bean sprouts, egg in a delicious sauce made from scratch daily. Topped with a fried egg, lime and cucumbers.
Curry Fried Rice$13.00
A nice smoky curry flavor with all the original Thai fried rice ingredients.
More about Golden Lotus
Botika image

SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Veggie Fried Rice$8.00
Kids Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
More about Botika
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

