Mattenga's Pizza Quiet Plain Dr 6- Mattenga's Quiet Plain Dr.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mattenga's Pizzeria is all about family. Matt & Enga wanted to create the best pizza atmosphere as possible for families to comfortably eat and drink with their little ones. We know how important high quality food is to parents, so we make all our dough fresh daily, use only the finest ingredients and hand toss each pizza to create a crisp baked pizza pie.
Location
2804 Quiet Plain Drive, Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78245
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Trapper's Sushi - Dove Creek
No Reviews
415 West Loop 1604 S, Suite 112 San Antonio, TX 78253
View restaurant
The Good News Burgers - Potranco
No Reviews
9822 Potranco Rd Suite #110 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio