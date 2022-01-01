Main picView gallery

Piatti Eilan

review star

No reviews yet

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Building 7 Ste 7114

San Antonio, TX 78256

Popular Items

Farfalle
Ciabatta sourdough
Spaghetti

Antipasti

Baked goat cheese

$12.00

olives, tomato crudo, crostini

Bruschetta

$10.00

tomato crudo, basil pesto, garlic, sourdough

Burrata

$15.00

fig jam, flatbread

Carpaccio

$16.00

seared beef filet, arugula, pecorino, capers, lemon, evoo

Ciabatta sourdough

$5.00

piatti signature dipping oil

Fried calamari

$16.00

roasted tomato salsa

Grilled portobello mushroom

$12.00

mozzarella, basil, pine nuts, sun-dried tomato pesto, balsamic

Italian meats & cheeses

$28.00

marcona almonds, fig jam, bread

Zuppa E Insalate

Bibb lettuce

$12.00

pickled onions, goat cheese, candied walnuts, preserved lemon dressing

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, pecorino, herbed croutons, garlic anchovy dressing

Iceberg wedge

$11.00

red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, creamy gorgonzola dressing

Misticanza italiano

$9.00

garden lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, pecorino, champagne vinaigrette

Pomodoro soup

$9.00

slow cooked tomatoes, basil cream

Panino - LUNCH ONLY served until 3:30 pm

Grass fed beef burger

$16.00

herbs, pickles, provolone, basil pesto aïoli

Herb grilled chicken

$15.00

provolone, basil pesto aïoli

Portobello mushroom

$14.00

zucchini, red pepper, onion, mozzarella, basil pesto aïoli

Turkey

$15.00

applewood smoked bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, dijon, basil pesto aïoli

Pizze

Margherita

$16.00

marinara, mozzarella, basil

Meat lover's

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, coppa capicola, kalamata olives

Pepperoni

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella

Italian sausage

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella

Pasta

Farfalle

$22.00

grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan cream sauce

Linguine ai frutti di mare

$30.00

shrimp, calamari, white fish, clams, mussels, spicy lobster broth

Pappardelle

$22.00

bolognese, parmesan, evoo

Penne

$22.00

grilled chicken, asparagus, walnut-arugula pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan

Ravioli

$20.00

spinach & ricotta, lemon cream sauce

Rigatoni

$22.00

fennel sausage, basil, garlic, basil, oven-roasted tomatoes, goat cheese

Spaghetti

$19.00

tomato sauce, basil, garlic

Secondi

Grilled organic scottish wild isle salmon DINNER ONLY served after 4:00pm

$28.00

herb roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, lemon butter

Grilled organic scottish wild isle salmon LUNCH ONLY served until 3:30pm

$20.00

sautéed spinach, lemon butter

Organic chicken breast al mattone

$25.00

citronette sauce, seasonal hash

Pan seared blackened ahi tuna

$18.00

sautéed spinach

Parmesan crusted chicken breast

$20.00

dijon cream, butter garlic angel hair pasta

Sautéed tilapia piccata

$18.00

lemon-caper white wine sauce, spinach

Shaved zucchini tagliatelle

$22.00

grilled chicken, pine nuts, spinach, suga rosa

Contorni

Brussels sprouts & pancetta

$8.00

Butternut Squash

$8.00

Grilled asparagus

$8.00

Mac 'n cheese

$8.00

Sautéed broccolini

$8.00

Fries (Lunch Only til 4)

$8.00

Dolci

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate ganache cake

$10.00

Lemon tart

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00
Authentic Italian, locally driven neighborhood restaurant with a wood-fired oven...crafted by hand, but from the heart.

Location

17803 La Cantera Terrace, Building 7 Ste 7114, San Antonio, TX 78256

Directions

