Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Enchilada cheese$2.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Enchilada Plate$6.99
One cheese enchilada with rice and refried beans
Cheese Enchilada (1)$3.00
Kids Cheese Enchilada Plate$6.99
One cheese enchilada with rice and refried beans
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$9.79
Single Cheese Enchilada$1.95
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) Cheese Enchilada$3.00
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Cheese Enchiladas image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Enchiladas$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Lunch Cheese Enchiladas$10.90
Two enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Item pic

 

La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Rojas Cheese$14.50
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese$14.50
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
More about La Gloria
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas Double Cheese Plate$7.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Rancheras Dozen (cheese or chicken)$24.00
Cheese Enchilada A La Carte$3.50
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese image

 

La Gloria at The Pearl

100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
More about La Gloria at The Pearl
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas Plate (3)$8.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Paninis

Chocolate Cake

Gyro Wraps

Asian Salad

Cheesecake

Tamales

Green Smoothies

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston