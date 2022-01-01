Cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Enchilada cheese
|$2.99
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Kids Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$6.99
One cheese enchilada with rice and refried beans
|Cheese Enchilada (1)
|$3.00
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$11.99
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$9.79
|Single Cheese Enchilada
|$1.95
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|(1) Cheese Enchilada
|$3.00
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
|Lunch Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.90
Two enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
La Gloria
21819 I-10, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Rojas Cheese
|$14.50
|Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
|$14.50
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Double Cheese Plate
|$7.99
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Rancheras Dozen (cheese or chicken)
|$24.00
|Cheese Enchilada A La Carte
|$3.50
La Gloria at The Pearl
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
|$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.