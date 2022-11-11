Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine Broadway, Alamo Heights

5800 Broadway St

San Antonio, TX 78209

Popular Items

Caldito De Pollo Cup
Enchiladas Verdes
Chicken Fajita Taco

Chiles/Especialidades

Poblano pepper filled with ground beef, potatoes and queso Monterrey. Battered, then lightly fried and covered with Salsa Española.

Chile en Nogada

$22.00Out of stock

Tradicional de Carne

$14.95

Poblano pepper filled with ground beef, potatoes and queso Monterrey. Battered, then lightly fried and covered with Salsa Española.

Vegetal Relleno

$14.95

Poblano pepper filled with crunchy zucchini, golden corn, poblano strips and queso Monterrey. Baked and covered with Salsa Española.

Shrimp Relleno

$20.95

Poblano pepper filled with a blend of fresh grilled shrimp, chopped tomatoes, onions, golden corn and queso Monterrey, topped with sour cream. Baked and served over poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.

Chile Relleno a la Adelfa

$19.95

Poblano pepper filled with chicken and queso Monterey, and covered in our cilantro sauce. Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.

CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUEÑA

$35.95

A flavorful, grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak served with a traditional enchilada de queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.

ASADA TAMP w/ Shrimp

$39.95

A flavorful, grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak served with a traditional enchilada de queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Puntas de Puerco

$14.95

SPICY! 7 oz. lean pork marinated with roasted garlic and covered in our Salsa de Chile Chipotle.

Tacos De Camaron

$22.95

Grilled fresh shrimp in two lightly fried, handmade corn tortillas topped with fresh cabbage, sliced avocado, tomato, onion and Crema Chipotle.

Tacos De Pescado

$19.95

Grilled fresh strips of Tilapia in two lightly fried, handmade corn tortillas topped with fresh cabbage, sliced Hass avocado, tomato, onion and a SPICY Salsa de Mango y Habanero.

Mar Y Tierra

$26.95

7 oz. grilled chicken breast covered with our signature Crema Chipotle and served with four grilled fresh Gulf shrimp in our signature Crema Cilantro.

Pesca Del Dia

$28.95

Fresh 7 oz. grilled filet of red snapper topped with your choice of our Crema Cilantro, Crema Chipotle, or Salsa Veracruz (onion, green pepper, tomato, capers and green olives). Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.

Pollo En Crema Poblana

$19.95

Grilled 7oz. chicken breast covered with our Crema Poblana. Served with poblano corn white rice and grilled vegetables.

Pollo Asado

$18.95

Grilled 7oz. chicken breast served on a sizzling comal and covered with sautéed mushrooms, poblano peppers and onions

Pollo Al Chipotle

$18.95

Pollo Al Cilantro

$18.95

Grilled 7oz. chicken breast covered in our signature Crema Cilantro or Crema Chipotle. Served with poblano corn white rice and Esalada Esmeralda. Can’t decide? Try half and half!

Pollo 1/2 & 1/2

$18.95

Pollo Con Mole

$18.95

Chicken breast covered in our authentic Mole de Xico sauce, topped with ajonjoli and served with poblano corn white rice.

Flautas De Pollo

$17.95

Three crispy chicken and cheese flautas topped with our chilled combination of guacamole and crema, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato.

El Exclusivo

$17.95

La Paloma

$17.95

Email Offer

$7.95

Enchiladas/Fajitas

Enchiladas '09

$24.95

Two chicken enchiladas, one covered in our signature Crema Chipotle and the other covered in our signature Crema Cilantro.Topped with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.

Enchiladas De Mole

$16.95

Two beef or chicken enchiladas covered in our authentic Mole de Xico and topped with queso fresco and garnished with fresh onion. Served with poblano corn white rice

Enchiladas San Miguel

$17.95

Two enchiladas with mushrooms in Salsa Guajillo, covered with queso fresco. Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.

Enchiladas Dimas

$21.95

Fresh Gulf baby shrimp and mushroom enchiladas covered in our Salsa Dimas (with white wine). Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.

Enchiladas Verdes

$17.95

Two cheese or chicken enchiladas covered in our tangy tomatillo sauce, melted queso Monterrey, and topped with sour cream. Served with guacamole.

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$15.95

Two irreconcilable chicken enchiladas topped with melted queso Monterrey, one covered with Salsa Verde, the other with Salsa Ranchera.

Enchiladas De Carne

$12.95

Two beef enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.

Enchiladas De Queso

$12.95

Two Monterrey cheese enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.

Vegetarian Fajita Plate

$10.95

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms and bell peppers served on a sizzling comal. Served with refried beans, poblano corn white rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Pound

$21.95

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms and bell peppers served on a sizzling comal. Served with refried beans, poblano corn white rice, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.

Chicken Fajita Plate

$17.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Pound

$35.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.

Mixed Fajita Plate

$15.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Mixed Fajita Pound

$39.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.

Beef Fajita Plate

$21.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Beef Fajita Pound

$43.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.

Shrimp Fajita Plate

$20.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Fajita Pound

$41.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.

Works Fajita Plate

$20.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Works Fajita Pound

$39.95

Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.

Crispy Plate

$12.95

Ensaladas/Sopas

Ensalada Sulema

$8.95

Baby spinach, queso fresco, berries, slices of apple and shaved almonds topped with chipotle-cilantro vinaigrette.

Ensalada Sulema w/ Chicken

$18.95

Grilled chicken, baby spinach, queso fresco, berries, slices of apple and shaved almonds topped with chipotle-cilantro vinaigrette.

Ensalada De Guacamole

$10.95

Our homemade guacamole served on a bed of chopped lettuce and tomato, topped with cilantro dressing

Ensalada Esmeralda Vegetarian

$9.95

A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas and queso fresco served with our cilantro dressing on the side

Esmeralda Side Salad

$4.95

A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, and queso fresco served with our cilantro dressing on the side

Ensalada Esmeralda Chicken

$14.95

A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, queso fresco, and grilled chicken served with our cilantro dressing on the side

Ensalada Esmeralda Beef

$22.95

A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, queso fresco, and beef served with our cilantro dressing on the side

Ensalada Esmeralda Shrimp

$22.95

A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, queso fresco, and grilled shrimp served with our cilantro dressing on the side

Ensalada Chabelita

$21.95

A ripe Hass avocado half overflowing with fresh Gulf shrimp, corn, red pepper, chile serrano and chopped cilantro on a bed of hearts of romaine lettuce, with tomato wedges and green onion. Served with a light Hass avocado dressing on the side.

Sopa De Tortilla Cup

$10.95

Traditionally served without chicken. Crispy corn strips, queso Monterrey, Hass avocado and cilantro in our savory chicken broth.

Crema Ligera Poblana Cup

$7.95

A delicious light cream of chile poblano enhanced with flavorful golden corn. Garnished with cilantro and sour cream.

Pozole Cup

$10.95

Shredded pork and hominy, served with sliced cabbage, onions, radishes and lime wedges on the side.

Caldo Tlalpeno Cup

$10.95

Spicy! Diced chicken breast soup garnished with tomato, cilantro, garbanzo beans, tortilla strips and fresh Hass avocado in our savory chicken broth.

Caldito De Pollo Cup

$12.95

Diced chicken breast with cilantro, Hass avocado, potatoes, carrots and rice in our savory chicken broth.

Brooke Veggie

$10.95

Brooke Chicken

$14.95

Brooke Beef

$15.95

Brooke Shrimp

$18.95

Antojitos

Guacamole Olmeca

$13.95

Hass avocado mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and orange juice, seasoned with salt and pepper, then topped with chilitos toreados.

Botana Grande

$38.95

(3) quesadillas al carbón; (3) flautas; (8) bean and cheese nachos and (6) fried cream cheese jalapeños. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Botana Chica

$24.95

(2) quesadillas al carbón; (2) flautas; (4) bean and cheese nachos and (4) fried cream cheese jalapeños. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Tacos Al Pastor

$11.95

(3) taquitos with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro, onion, pineapple, lime wedges and Salsa de la Señora

Tacos De La Calle

$18.95

(3) beef taquitos grilled with cilantro and onion, garnished with fresh cilantro, onion, lime wedges and Salsa de la Señora.

Coctel de Camaron

$18.95

16oz Fresh Gulf shrimp and pico de gallo mixed in a tangy red sauce, with just a hint of spice. Served chilled with sliced Hass avocado and crackers.

Ceviche Del Mar

$11.95

16oz Fresh cooked fish, with cilantro, onion and tomato in a lime juice and olive oil-based marinade. Served chilled with sliced Hass avocado and crackers.

Queso Fundido

$9.95

Chorizo and melted queso Monterrey served sizzling on a skillet.

Queso Fundido w/ Shrimp

$13.95

Chorizo, melted queso Monterrey, fresh Gulf shrimp, tomato and poblano pepper served sizzling on a skillet.

Quesadilla Cheese

$4.50

Served with guacamole.

Quesadilla Chicken

$6.95

Served with guacamole.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$5.95

Served with guacamole.

Quesadilla De Camaron

$7.95

Served with guacamole.

Quesadilla Al Carbon

$8.95

Served with guacamole.

Queso Tostadas

$10.95

(serves 4 to 6)

Guacamole Tostadas

$14.95

(serves 4 to 6)

Bean/Cheese Nachos (8)

$7.95

Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Bean/Cheese Nachos (12)

$9.95

Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Chicken Nachos (8)

$16.95

Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Chicken Nachos (12)

$18.95

Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Beef Nachos (8)

$20.95

Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Beef Nachos (12)

$22.95

Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Shrimp Nachos (8)

$18.95

Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Shrimp Nachos (12)

$20.95

Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

6 Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

A La Carte

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.95

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.95

Pork Tip Taco

$5.00

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.50

Chalupa Compuesta

$5.50

Beef Chalupa

$5.00

Chicken Chalupa

$4.50

Bean and Cheese Chalupa

$4.00

Flauta w/ Toppings (1)

$3.95

Beef Enchilada A La Carte

$3.95

Cheese Enchilada A La Carte

$3.50

Verde Enchilada A La Carte

$3.95

Tamale

$3.25

Spanish Rice

$2.95

White Rice

$2.95

Borracho Beans

$2.95

Refried Beans

$2.95

Celiac Beans

$2.95

Small Queso

$2.95

Side Vegetables

$3.95

White Cheese

$2.50

Cheddar A La Carte

$2.50

Guac La Carte

$2.95

Sour Cream

$1.95

Pico De Gallo

$1.95

Tortilla

$0.30

Jalapenos

$1.25

Relleno Beef Ala Carta

$9.95

1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Avocado Slices

$2.95

Shrimp Taco A La Carte

$5.95

Fish Taco A La Carte

$5.95

Crispy Taco A La Carte

$3.50

Lime Juice Shot

$0.50

Adelfa Relleno A La Carte

$8.95

Side Salad

$2.00

+Grilled Shrimp

$1.50

+ 2 oz Beef

$3.00

Gordita A La Carte

$5.00

Side Produce

$0.50

Veggie Relleno A La Carte

$5.00

Side Crema de Cocina

$2.50

Postres

Pastel De Tres Leches Vainilla

$8.50

vanilla tres leches topped with pecans.

Pastel De Tres Leches Chocolate

$8.50

chocolate tres leches topped with pecans.

Flan

$6.95

Authentic rich custard with a layer of soft caramel on top.

Bunuelo & Helado de Vanilla

$7.95

Fried flour tortilla covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce and pecans

Bird Mexican Brownie

$7.95

With vanilla ice cream and cajeta. (baked by Bird Bakery)

Mango Sorbet

$3.50

Helado De Vainilla

$3.50

Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake

$8.50

Hot Chocolate and Churros

$7.95

Kids

Kids Enchilada Plate

$7.95

One cheese enchilada, served with spanish rice and refried beans

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$7.95

One cheese quesadilla, served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Kids Tamale Plate

$7.95

One pork tamale, served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Plate

$7.95

One crispy chicken taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Kids Crispy Beef Taco

$7.95

One crispy beef taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Kids Nachos Plate

$7.95

4 count bean and cheese nachos, served with spanish rice and refried beans

Pounds Qt/Pt

Small Chips

$1.50Out of stock

1/2 Lb Tostadas

$2.00

1 Lb Tostadas

$4.00

Pollo Al Cilantro Cubed Lb

$16.95

Pollo Al Chipotle Cubed Lb

$16.95

Picadillo Lb

$13.95

Puntas De Puerco Lb

$13.95

Veggie Fajita Lb (Veggies only)

$10.95

Chicken Fajita Lb (meat only)

$15.95

Beef Fajita Lb (meat only)

$17.95

Mixed Chicken & Beef Fajitas Lb (meat only

$16.95

Shrimp Fajitas Lb (meat only)

$18.95

The Works: Beef, Chicken, Shrimp Lb (meat only)

$17.95

De La Calle Lb (meat only)

$18.95

Al Pastor Lb (meat only)

$16.95

Pint Enchilada Sauce

$8.95

Quart Enchilada Sauce

$12.95

Pint Rice

$4.25

Quart Rice

$6.25

1/2 Pan Rice

$25.00

Pint Beans

$4.25

Quart Beans

$6.75

1/2 Pan Beans

$25.00

Pint Queso

$8.95

Quart Queso

$16.95

Pint Pico De Gallo

$3.95

Quart Pico De Gallo

$7.95

1/2 Pint Salsa

$2.95

Pint Fresh Salsa

$3.95

Quart Fresh Salsa

$7.95

Pint of Guacamole

$9.95

Quart of Guacamole

$17.95

Handmade Tortillas Dozen

$3.00

Fried Jalapeno Poppers Dozen

$12.00

Chicken Flautas Dozen (plain)

$17.00

Tamales Dozen

$14.00

Enchiladas de Queso Dozen

$19.00

Beef Enchiladas Dozen

$24.00

Enchiladas Verdes Dozen (Cheese/Chicken)

$24.00

Enchiladas Rancheras Dozen (cheese or chicken)

$24.00

Round Tres Leches Vanillla

$39.95

Round Tres Leches Chocolate

$39.95

Large Tres Leches Vanilla

$69.95

Large Tres Leches Chocolate

$69.95

Party Platter

$69.95

12 Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Pint Sour Cream

$7.95

Pint Cilantro Dressing

$6.95

Tortillas

No Tortillas

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.25

Water/No Bev

COKE

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fresca

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

TopoChico

$3.00

A&W Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Big Red

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Beer

Miche Mix

$4.95

Bohemia

$4.75

Carta Blanca

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Dos Equis

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Indio

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75Out of stock

Sol

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Budwieser

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Shiner Bock

$3.95

O'Doul's (non-alcoholic)

$3.95

Red Bridge (Gluten-Free)

$3.95

Michelada

$5.95

Michelada Mexicana

$6.95

Wine

GLS Hess Select Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Liberty School Cabernet

$8.50

GLS Le Crema Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Blackstone Merlot

$8.00

GLS Caymus Cabernet

Out of stock

GLS Silver Oak Cab

Out of stock

GLS Coppola Merlot

Out of stock

GLS Duckhorn Paraduxx

House Wine

$5.00

BTL Conundrum Red 2019

$45.00

La Marca Btl

$28.00

BTL Le Crema Pinot Noir

$47.00

BTL Duckhorn Paraduxx

$98.00

BTL Liberty School Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Hess Select Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Franciscan

$50.00

BTL Caravan

$75.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$110.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$140.00

Sangria Carafe

$19.95

GLS Kendall Jackson Chard

$10.00

GLS Toad Hollow Chard

$8.50

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GLS Kenwood Sauv Blanc

$10.00

HH White Wine

$5.00

GLS Caymus Conundrum

Out of stock

GLS Sonoma Cutrer

Out of stock

GLS Cakebread

Out of stock

BTL Kenwood Sauv Blanc

$35.00

BTL Caymus Conundrum

$55.00

BTL Toad Hollow Chard

$35.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$35.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$45.00

BTL Cakebread

$90.00

BTL Table Rose

$30.00

GLS Wycliff

$6.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Vueve Clicquot

Out of stock

BTL Wycliff

$20.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Piper Sonoma Brut

$45.00

BTL Vueve Clicquot

$130.00

Carafe Mimosa

$19.95

Virgin Drinks

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Virgin Marg

$4.50

Virgin Colada

$6.50

VirginMary

$4.50

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$4.50

Shots

B-52 Shot

$10.00

Banderita

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Cordials

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

Chambord Raspberry

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Viuda de Sanchez Sangrita

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Cocktails

House Margarita Frozen

$8.50

House Margarita Rocks

$8.50

Premium Margarita Frozen

$10.95

Premium Margarita Rocks

$10.95

The '09

$11.95

The Heights

$11.95

The Skinny Margarita

$11.95

The Vip

$11.95

Small Frozen

$5.95

Small Rocks

$5.95

Small Premium Frozen

$7.95

Small Premium Rocks

$7.95

Pumpkin Margarita

$6.50

Mango Rita

$10.50

Mango Chamorita

$10.95

Strawberry Rita

$10.50

Raspberry Rita

$10.50

Peach Rita

$10.50

Sangrita Rita

$10.95

Prickly Pear Rita

$10.50

Cantina Meltdown

$11.95

Jalapeno-Rita

$10.50

Coronarita

$10.95

Dosarita

$10.95

The '09 Mojito

$8.95

Cinco Jalapeno-Tini

$8.95

Effen Cucumber-Tini

$8.95

Paloma

$8.95

Ranch Water

$11.95

Mula Mexicana

$9.95

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.95

Sangria

$7.95

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.95

Mimosa

$7.95

Peach Bellini

$8.95

Strawberry Daquiri

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Appletini

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Vampiro

$9.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Pint Margarita Mix

$7.00

Quart Margarita Mix

$14.00

Carafe

House Margarita Carafe

$25.95

Premium Margarita Carafe

$45.95

Catering Food

Muy Tejano Catered

$16.95

Ciudad de Mexico Catered

$21.95

Lindo San Antonio Catered

$23.95

El Tapatio Catered

$25.95

Coyoacan Catered

$29.95

El Jarocho Catered

$29.95

Catering TO-GO

Muy Tejano TO GO

$19.95

Ciudad de Mexico TO GO

$14.95

Lindo San Antonio TO GO

$17.95

El Tapatio TO GO

$21.95

Coyoacan TO GO

$22.95

El Jarocho TO GO

$29.85

Catering Bar Packages

Catering Bar 2 Options

$12.00

Catering Bar 3 Options

$22.50

Non Alcoholic Beverage

$4.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Catering Rentals

Tea/Water Goblet

$1.50

Margarita Glass

$1.75

Appetizer Plates

$0.75

Catering Staffing

Buffet Attendants

$85.00

Bartenders

$100.00

Servers

$85.00

Overtime Hours

$20.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale Mexican Cuisine, a combination of tex mex and Mexican fare.

Location

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

