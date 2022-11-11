- Home
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine Broadway, Alamo Heights
No reviews yet
5800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Chiles/Especialidades
Chile en Nogada
Tradicional de Carne
Poblano pepper filled with ground beef, potatoes and queso Monterrey. Battered, then lightly fried and covered with Salsa Española.
Vegetal Relleno
Poblano pepper filled with crunchy zucchini, golden corn, poblano strips and queso Monterrey. Baked and covered with Salsa Española.
Shrimp Relleno
Poblano pepper filled with a blend of fresh grilled shrimp, chopped tomatoes, onions, golden corn and queso Monterrey, topped with sour cream. Baked and served over poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.
Chile Relleno a la Adelfa
Poblano pepper filled with chicken and queso Monterey, and covered in our cilantro sauce. Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.
CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUEÑA
A flavorful, grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak served with a traditional enchilada de queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.
ASADA TAMP w/ Shrimp
A flavorful, grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak served with a traditional enchilada de queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Puntas de Puerco
SPICY! 7 oz. lean pork marinated with roasted garlic and covered in our Salsa de Chile Chipotle.
Tacos De Camaron
Grilled fresh shrimp in two lightly fried, handmade corn tortillas topped with fresh cabbage, sliced avocado, tomato, onion and Crema Chipotle.
Tacos De Pescado
Grilled fresh strips of Tilapia in two lightly fried, handmade corn tortillas topped with fresh cabbage, sliced Hass avocado, tomato, onion and a SPICY Salsa de Mango y Habanero.
Mar Y Tierra
7 oz. grilled chicken breast covered with our signature Crema Chipotle and served with four grilled fresh Gulf shrimp in our signature Crema Cilantro.
Pesca Del Dia
Fresh 7 oz. grilled filet of red snapper topped with your choice of our Crema Cilantro, Crema Chipotle, or Salsa Veracruz (onion, green pepper, tomato, capers and green olives). Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.
Pollo En Crema Poblana
Grilled 7oz. chicken breast covered with our Crema Poblana. Served with poblano corn white rice and grilled vegetables.
Pollo Asado
Grilled 7oz. chicken breast served on a sizzling comal and covered with sautéed mushrooms, poblano peppers and onions
Pollo Al Chipotle
Pollo Al Cilantro
Grilled 7oz. chicken breast covered in our signature Crema Cilantro or Crema Chipotle. Served with poblano corn white rice and Esalada Esmeralda. Can’t decide? Try half and half!
Pollo 1/2 & 1/2
Pollo Con Mole
Chicken breast covered in our authentic Mole de Xico sauce, topped with ajonjoli and served with poblano corn white rice.
Flautas De Pollo
Three crispy chicken and cheese flautas topped with our chilled combination of guacamole and crema, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato.
Enchiladas/Fajitas
Enchiladas '09
Two chicken enchiladas, one covered in our signature Crema Chipotle and the other covered in our signature Crema Cilantro.Topped with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.
Enchiladas De Mole
Two beef or chicken enchiladas covered in our authentic Mole de Xico and topped with queso fresco and garnished with fresh onion. Served with poblano corn white rice
Enchiladas San Miguel
Two enchiladas with mushrooms in Salsa Guajillo, covered with queso fresco. Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.
Enchiladas Dimas
Fresh Gulf baby shrimp and mushroom enchiladas covered in our Salsa Dimas (with white wine). Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two cheese or chicken enchiladas covered in our tangy tomatillo sauce, melted queso Monterrey, and topped with sour cream. Served with guacamole.
Enchiladas Divorciadas
Two irreconcilable chicken enchiladas topped with melted queso Monterrey, one covered with Salsa Verde, the other with Salsa Ranchera.
Enchiladas De Carne
Two beef enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.
Enchiladas De Queso
Two Monterrey cheese enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.
Vegetarian Fajita Plate
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms and bell peppers served on a sizzling comal. Served with refried beans, poblano corn white rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Pound
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms and bell peppers served on a sizzling comal. Served with refried beans, poblano corn white rice, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
Chicken Fajita Plate
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Pound
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
Mixed Fajita Plate
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Mixed Fajita Pound
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
Beef Fajita Plate
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Beef Fajita Pound
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
Shrimp Fajita Plate
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajita Pound
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
Works Fajita Plate
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Works Fajita Pound
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
Ensaladas/Sopas
Ensalada Sulema
Baby spinach, queso fresco, berries, slices of apple and shaved almonds topped with chipotle-cilantro vinaigrette.
Ensalada Sulema w/ Chicken
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, queso fresco, berries, slices of apple and shaved almonds topped with chipotle-cilantro vinaigrette.
Ensalada De Guacamole
Our homemade guacamole served on a bed of chopped lettuce and tomato, topped with cilantro dressing
Ensalada Esmeralda Vegetarian
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas and queso fresco served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Esmeralda Side Salad
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, and queso fresco served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Ensalada Esmeralda Chicken
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, queso fresco, and grilled chicken served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Ensalada Esmeralda Beef
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, queso fresco, and beef served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Ensalada Esmeralda Shrimp
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, queso fresco, and grilled shrimp served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Ensalada Chabelita
A ripe Hass avocado half overflowing with fresh Gulf shrimp, corn, red pepper, chile serrano and chopped cilantro on a bed of hearts of romaine lettuce, with tomato wedges and green onion. Served with a light Hass avocado dressing on the side.
Sopa De Tortilla Cup
Traditionally served without chicken. Crispy corn strips, queso Monterrey, Hass avocado and cilantro in our savory chicken broth.
Crema Ligera Poblana Cup
A delicious light cream of chile poblano enhanced with flavorful golden corn. Garnished with cilantro and sour cream.
Pozole Cup
Shredded pork and hominy, served with sliced cabbage, onions, radishes and lime wedges on the side.
Caldo Tlalpeno Cup
Spicy! Diced chicken breast soup garnished with tomato, cilantro, garbanzo beans, tortilla strips and fresh Hass avocado in our savory chicken broth.
Caldito De Pollo Cup
Diced chicken breast with cilantro, Hass avocado, potatoes, carrots and rice in our savory chicken broth.
Brooke Veggie
Brooke Chicken
Brooke Beef
Brooke Shrimp
Antojitos
Guacamole Olmeca
Hass avocado mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and orange juice, seasoned with salt and pepper, then topped with chilitos toreados.
Botana Grande
(3) quesadillas al carbón; (3) flautas; (8) bean and cheese nachos and (6) fried cream cheese jalapeños. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Botana Chica
(2) quesadillas al carbón; (2) flautas; (4) bean and cheese nachos and (4) fried cream cheese jalapeños. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Tacos Al Pastor
(3) taquitos with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro, onion, pineapple, lime wedges and Salsa de la Señora
Tacos De La Calle
(3) beef taquitos grilled with cilantro and onion, garnished with fresh cilantro, onion, lime wedges and Salsa de la Señora.
Coctel de Camaron
16oz Fresh Gulf shrimp and pico de gallo mixed in a tangy red sauce, with just a hint of spice. Served chilled with sliced Hass avocado and crackers.
Ceviche Del Mar
16oz Fresh cooked fish, with cilantro, onion and tomato in a lime juice and olive oil-based marinade. Served chilled with sliced Hass avocado and crackers.
Queso Fundido
Chorizo and melted queso Monterrey served sizzling on a skillet.
Queso Fundido w/ Shrimp
Chorizo, melted queso Monterrey, fresh Gulf shrimp, tomato and poblano pepper served sizzling on a skillet.
Quesadilla Cheese
Served with guacamole.
Quesadilla Chicken
Served with guacamole.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Served with guacamole.
Quesadilla De Camaron
Served with guacamole.
Quesadilla Al Carbon
Served with guacamole.
Queso Tostadas
(serves 4 to 6)
Guacamole Tostadas
(serves 4 to 6)
Bean/Cheese Nachos (8)
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Bean/Cheese Nachos (12)
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Chicken Nachos (8)
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Chicken Nachos (12)
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Beef Nachos (8)
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Beef Nachos (12)
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Shrimp Nachos (8)
Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Shrimp Nachos (12)
Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
6 Jalapeno Poppers
A La Carte
Beef Fajita Taco
Chicken Fajita Taco
Pork Tip Taco
Bean & Cheese Taco
Chalupa Compuesta
Beef Chalupa
Chicken Chalupa
Bean and Cheese Chalupa
Flauta w/ Toppings (1)
Beef Enchilada A La Carte
Cheese Enchilada A La Carte
Verde Enchilada A La Carte
Tamale
Spanish Rice
White Rice
Borracho Beans
Refried Beans
Celiac Beans
Small Queso
Side Vegetables
White Cheese
Cheddar A La Carte
Guac La Carte
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Tortilla
Jalapenos
Relleno Beef Ala Carta
1 Grilled Chicken Breast
Avocado Slices
Shrimp Taco A La Carte
Fish Taco A La Carte
Crispy Taco A La Carte
Lime Juice Shot
Adelfa Relleno A La Carte
Side Salad
+Grilled Shrimp
+ 2 oz Beef
Gordita A La Carte
Side Produce
Veggie Relleno A La Carte
Side Crema de Cocina
Postres
Pastel De Tres Leches Vainilla
vanilla tres leches topped with pecans.
Pastel De Tres Leches Chocolate
chocolate tres leches topped with pecans.
Flan
Authentic rich custard with a layer of soft caramel on top.
Bunuelo & Helado de Vanilla
Fried flour tortilla covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce and pecans
Bird Mexican Brownie
With vanilla ice cream and cajeta. (baked by Bird Bakery)
Mango Sorbet
Helado De Vainilla
Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake
Hot Chocolate and Churros
Kids
Kids Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada, served with spanish rice and refried beans
Kids Quesadilla Plate
One cheese quesadilla, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Kids Tamale Plate
One pork tamale, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Plate
One crispy chicken taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Kids Crispy Beef Taco
One crispy beef taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Kids Nachos Plate
4 count bean and cheese nachos, served with spanish rice and refried beans
Pounds Qt/Pt
Small Chips
1/2 Lb Tostadas
1 Lb Tostadas
Pollo Al Cilantro Cubed Lb
Pollo Al Chipotle Cubed Lb
Picadillo Lb
Puntas De Puerco Lb
Veggie Fajita Lb (Veggies only)
Chicken Fajita Lb (meat only)
Beef Fajita Lb (meat only)
Mixed Chicken & Beef Fajitas Lb (meat only
Shrimp Fajitas Lb (meat only)
The Works: Beef, Chicken, Shrimp Lb (meat only)
De La Calle Lb (meat only)
Al Pastor Lb (meat only)
Pint Enchilada Sauce
Quart Enchilada Sauce
Pint Rice
Quart Rice
1/2 Pan Rice
Pint Beans
Quart Beans
1/2 Pan Beans
Pint Queso
Quart Queso
Pint Pico De Gallo
Quart Pico De Gallo
1/2 Pint Salsa
Pint Fresh Salsa
Quart Fresh Salsa
Pint of Guacamole
Quart of Guacamole
Handmade Tortillas Dozen
Fried Jalapeno Poppers Dozen
Chicken Flautas Dozen (plain)
Tamales Dozen
Enchiladas de Queso Dozen
Beef Enchiladas Dozen
Enchiladas Verdes Dozen (Cheese/Chicken)
Enchiladas Rancheras Dozen (cheese or chicken)
Round Tres Leches Vanillla
Round Tres Leches Chocolate
Large Tres Leches Vanilla
Large Tres Leches Chocolate
Party Platter
12 Jalapeno Poppers
Pint Sour Cream
Pint Cilantro Dressing
Tortillas
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Water/No Bev
COKE
DIET COKE
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Fresca
Lemonade
Coffee
TopoChico
A&W Rootbeer
Shirley Temple
Big Red
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Fiji Water
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Club Soda
Apple Juice
Ginger Beer
Beer
Miche Mix
Bohemia
Carta Blanca
Corona
Corona Light
Dos Equis
Heineken
Indio
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Sol
Tecate
Victoria
Budwieser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Shiner Bock
O'Doul's (non-alcoholic)
Red Bridge (Gluten-Free)
Michelada
Michelada Mexicana
Wine
GLS Hess Select Cabernet
GLS Liberty School Cabernet
GLS Le Crema Pinot Noir
GLS Blackstone Merlot
GLS Caymus Cabernet
GLS Silver Oak Cab
GLS Coppola Merlot
GLS Duckhorn Paraduxx
House Wine
BTL Conundrum Red 2019
La Marca Btl
BTL Le Crema Pinot Noir
BTL Duckhorn Paraduxx
BTL Liberty School Cabernet
BTL Hess Select Cabernet
BTL Franciscan
BTL Caravan
BTL Caymus Cabernet
BTL Silver Oak Cab
Sangria Carafe
GLS Kendall Jackson Chard
GLS Toad Hollow Chard
Pinot Grigio
GLS Kenwood Sauv Blanc
HH White Wine
GLS Caymus Conundrum
GLS Sonoma Cutrer
GLS Cakebread
BTL Kenwood Sauv Blanc
BTL Caymus Conundrum
BTL Toad Hollow Chard
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard
BTL Sonoma Cutrer
BTL Cakebread
BTL Table Rose
GLS Wycliff
GLS La Marca Prosecco
GLS Vueve Clicquot
BTL Wycliff
BTL La Marca Prosecco
BTL Piper Sonoma Brut
BTL Vueve Clicquot
Carafe Mimosa
Virgin Drinks
Cordials
Cocktails
House Margarita Frozen
House Margarita Rocks
Premium Margarita Frozen
Premium Margarita Rocks
The '09
The Heights
The Skinny Margarita
The Vip
Small Frozen
Small Rocks
Small Premium Frozen
Small Premium Rocks
Pumpkin Margarita
Mango Rita
Mango Chamorita
Strawberry Rita
Raspberry Rita
Peach Rita
Sangrita Rita
Prickly Pear Rita
Cantina Meltdown
Jalapeno-Rita
Coronarita
Dosarita
The '09 Mojito
Cinco Jalapeno-Tini
Effen Cucumber-Tini
Paloma
Ranch Water
Mula Mexicana
Moscow Mule
Pina Colada
Sangria
Old Fashioned
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Peach Bellini
Strawberry Daquiri
Cosmopolitan
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Whiskey Sour
Cuba Libre
Black Russian
Appletini
Blue Hawaiian
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
Vampiro
Mexican Martini
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Pint Margarita Mix
Quart Margarita Mix
Catering Food
Catering TO-GO
Catering Bar Packages
Catering Rentals
Lunch (Deep Copy)
Enchiladas De Chipotle*
Two chicken enchiladas covered in our signature Crema Chipotle. Topped with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and borracho beans
Enchiladas De Mole*
Two beef or chicken enchiladas covered in our authentic Mole de Xico and topped with queso fresco and garnished with fresh onion. Served with spanish rice and borracho beans
Enchiladas Verdes*
Two cheese or chicken enchiladas covered in our tangy tomatillo sauce, melted queso Monterrey, and topped with sour cream. Served with guacamole, spanish rice and borracho beans
Enchiladas Queso*
Two Monterrey cheese enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.
Enchiladas Beef *
Two beef enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.
Pollo Al Cilantro*
Pollo Al Chipotle*
Pollo 1/2 & 1/2*
Pollo En Crema Poblana*
Grilled 7oz. chicken breast covered with our Crema Poblana. Served with poblano corn white rice and grilled vegetables.
Pollo Asado*
Grilled chicken breast served on a sizzling comal and covered with sautéed mushrooms, poblano peppers and onions.
Chile Tradicional De Carne*
Poblano pepper filled with ground beef, potatoes and queso Monterrey. Battered, then lightly fried and covered with Salsa Española
Chile De Vegetales*
Poblano pepper filled with crunchy zucchini, golden corn, poblano strips and queso Monterrey. Baked and covered with Salsa Española.
Chicken Fajitas*
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Beef Fajitas*
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Mixed Fajitas*
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajitas*
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Flautas De Pollo*
Two crispy chicken and cheese flautas topped with our chilled combination of guacamole and crema, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato.
Puntas De Puerco*
SPICY! lean pork marinated with roasted garlic and covered in our Salsa de Chile Chipotle.
Sopa Y Chicken Fajita Taco*
Choice of soup with Chicken fajita taco
Sopa Y Beef Fajita Taco*
Choice of soup with beef fajita taco
Sopa Y Enchilada Verde*
Choice of soup with enchilada verde
Sopa Y Ensalada Esmeralda*
Choice of soup with ensalada Esmeralda
Sopa Y Flautas*
Choice of soup with 2 flautas
Jr. Esmeralda Vegetarian*
Ensalada Esmeralda Chicken*
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, grilled chicken and queso fresco served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Ensalada Esmeralda Beef*
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, grilled beef, and queso fresco served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Ensalada Esmeralda Shrimp*
A blend of crisp iceberg, romaine and spinach lettuces mixed with tortilla strips, red onion, tomatoes, rajas poblanas, grilled shrimp, and queso fresco served with our cilantro dressing on the side
Small Pastel Tres Leches*
Helado De Vainilla*
Mango Sorbet*
Jr. Brooke Vegetarian*
Jr. Brooke Chicken
Jr. Brooke Beef
Jr. Brooke Shrimp
Chef's Special
Gorditas de Beef (Thur-Fri)
Gorditas de Pollo (Thur-Fri)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Upscale Mexican Cuisine, a combination of tex mex and Mexican fare.
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209