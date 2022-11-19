Smoke Shack Catering Catering
29 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Please call us at 210-957-1430 if you have any questions, or email us at bastethanksgivingever@gmail.com.
Location
3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine - Broadway, Alamo Heights
No Reviews
5800 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurant
Bird Bakery - San Antonio - 5912 BROADWAY STREET
No Reviews
5912 BROADWAY STREET San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurant
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
No Reviews
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurant
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
No Reviews
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurant