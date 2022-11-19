Smoke Shack BBQ Thanksgiving Orders imageView gallery

Smoke Shack Catering Catering

29 Reviews

$

3714 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

THANKSGIVING

Whole Turkey Meal

$149.99

17-20 pound smoked turkey comes with your choice of 3 quart size sides. SERVED COLD- with reheat instructions

Turkey Breast Meal

$104.99Out of stock

4-5 pound smoked turkey breast comes with your choice of 3 quart size sides. SERVED COLD- with reheat instructions

Whole Turkey

$119.99

17-20 pound smoked turkey. SERVED COLD- with reheat instructions

Turkey Breast

$74.99Out of stock

4-5 pound smoked turkey breast. SERVED COLD- with reheat instructions

Extra Sides

$10.99

These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.

Gravy

$5.99+

Cranberry Sauce

$5.99+

Dozen Rolls

$8.99

Additional Meats

Meat Market Specialty Links

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Please call us at 210-957-1430 if you have any questions, or email us at bastethanksgivingever@gmail.com.

Location

3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

Gallery
Smoke Shack BBQ Thanksgiving Orders image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine - Broadway, Alamo Heights
orange starNo Reviews
5800 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Bird Bakery - San Antonio - 5912 BROADWAY STREET
orange starNo Reviews
5912 BROADWAY STREET San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
BISTR09
orange starNo Reviews
6106 Broadway Alamo Heights, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
orange starNo Reviews
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Pinch Boil House - 5130 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
5130 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Pigpen - Pigpen
orange star4.0 • 263
106 Pershing San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Smoke Shack
orange star4.7 • 29
3714 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston