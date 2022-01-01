Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

The Slice Pizzeria

7121 West, US Hwy 90, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$10.99
Spaghetti noodles, red sauce, and meatballs. (w/ side of Toast)
More about The Slice Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Southtown Pizzeria

728 S Presa St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.50
Three well seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasta, sauteed with marinara sauce.
More about Southtown Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

The Pasta Bar

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatballs$9.99
Spaghetti and tomato sauce with meatballs. Served with a warm garlic stick.
More about The Pasta Bar
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$1,800.00
More about Pesto Ristorante

