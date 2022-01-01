Spaghetti in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about The Slice Pizzeria
The Slice Pizzeria
7121 West, US Hwy 90, San Antonio
|Spaghetti
|$10.99
Spaghetti noodles, red sauce, and meatballs. (w/ side of Toast)
More about Southtown Pizzeria
Southtown Pizzeria
728 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.50
Three well seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasta, sauteed with marinara sauce.
More about The Pasta Bar
The Pasta Bar
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$9.99
Spaghetti and tomato sauce with meatballs. Served with a warm garlic stick.