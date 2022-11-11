Restaurant header imageView gallery

WonderSlice

312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Ste.6107

Inside Food Hall at Pearl (Bottling Department)

San Antonio, TX 78215

Signature Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

18 inch pizza with tomato sauce, cheese blend, and signature cup & char pepperoni.

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$25.00

18 inch pizza with tomato sauce, cheese blend, house-made meatballs, ricotta, and fresh basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$25.00

18 inch pizza with garlic oil base, cheese blend, chopped roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Calabrese Pizza

Calabrese Pizza

$25.00

18 inch pizza with tomato sauce, cheese blend, spicy salami, Calabrian chilies, and fresh basil

Ball Park Pizza

Ball Park Pizza

$25.00

18 inch pizza with red sauce, cheese blend, Italian sausage, red onion, broccoli rabe, and crushed red chili flake

Green Monster Pizza

Green Monster Pizza

$25.00

18 inch pizza with parmesan cream base, cheese blend, RICOTTA, zucchini, pesto, and red pepper flake.