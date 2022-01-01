Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

1,106 Reviews

$$

312 Pearl Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brasserie Classics

Juniper Azul

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Pain D'epice

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lions Tail

$12.00

Irish Goodbye

$12.00

Pear Plane

$14.00

Mauresque

$15.00

Sparkling

Perfect Thyme

$13.00

Bougee Mimosa

$12.00

French 95

$13.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Mezcal Le Marais

$15.00

La Bicyclette

$9.00

Left Bank

$8.00

Not a Classic Champagne

$9.00

Love Potion

$12.00

La Vie En Rose

$11.00

Creations

Paris-Texas

$15.00

French Colada

$16.00

Margaurite

$15.00

French Pink Fairy

$15.00

Bordeaux Sour

$15.00

Tipsy Earl Gray

$13.00

Creme Brulee Tini

$14.00

Apple of my Rye

$14.00

Elixer Verte

$14.00

Mon Suze Suze

$14.00

Cinq Mai

$13.00

Cold Pressed Juice

Red Tomato Juice

$9.00

Victoria Pineapple Juice

$9.00

Apple Yuzu Juice

$9.00

Gamay Pink Rosé

$9.00

Apricot Bergeron Nectar

$9.00

Red Raspberry Nectar

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

312 Pearl Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Gallery
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou image
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou image
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston