Bars & Lounges

Park Bar

review star

No reviews yet

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6

San Antonio, TX 78215

Cocktail

Prickly Pear Margarita

$11.00

Our signature pink margarita on the rocks garnished with a Tajin rim, cucumber wheel and Lime Wedge. A sweet and sassy local favorite!

Classic Lime Margarita

$10.00

Classic lime margarita on the rocks garnished with salt and a lime wedge.

Frozen Mango Margarita

$9.00

A Bottling Department Classic served Mangonada style for San Antonio Flare! Frozen Mango Margarita with a chamoy swirl, garnished with a tajin rim and lime wedge.

Frozen Boozy Berry Lemonade

$11.00

Our house frozen Strawberry Lemonade with Vodka or Gin added!

Frozen Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Spicy Hibiscus Mule

$10.00

Lavender Lemon Spritz

$11.00

A fresh & floral Spring Spritz! Locally sourced Lavender & Honey, Lemon juice, and Southside Soda Lemoncito, mixed with vodka or gin.

Roses are Red Sangria

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

6oz of sparkling wine with your choice of juice!

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Our house made Bloody Mary mix garnished with a tajin rim, lime wedge, cucumber slice, and pimento stuffed olives.

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Hibiscus Hot Toddy

$9.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Boozy Coffee - What's Brewing

$9.00

Draft Beer

Modelo - Lager

$7.00

Modelo Lager - Pitcher

$28.00

V!VA - Bexar Bock

$8.00

V!VA Bexar Bock - Pitcher

$32.00

High Wheel - Betty

$7.00

High Wheel Betty - Pitcher

$28.00

Ranger Creek - Love Struck Hefe

$8.00

Ranger Creek - Love Struck Hefe - Pitcher

$32.00

Bishop - Ciderdaze

$8.00

Bishop - Ciderdaze - Pitcher

$32.00

Independence - Stash IPA

$8.00

Independence - Stash IPA - Pitcher

$32.00

Beer

Lone Star - Light

$5.00

12 IBU, 3.8% ABV, 110 Calories, 8.3G Carbs Lone Star Light uses the finest hops with hearty grains from the Central and Northern Plains. Malted barley and corn extract combine to provide Lone Star with nature’s finest ingredients for brewing. Lone Star’s ingredients give this beer its full natural flavor. The choicest hops lend complexity and aroma to this beer, and its proprietary mashing regimen creates the perfect balance of alcohol, body, and character.

Freetail - Bat Out Of Helles

$5.00
Dos XX - Mexican Lager

Dos XX - Mexican Lager

$5.00

10 IBU, 4.2% ABV Dos Equis Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome. A golden pilsner style beer with a nuanced blend of malts, spices and earth tones. Flavorful yet light-tasting and smooth. Balanced composition and clean finish.

Second Pitch - Hot Wells - Hefeweizen

Second Pitch - Hot Wells - Hefeweizen

$6.00

Alamo - Amber Lager

$5.00
V!VA - Ski Porter

V!VA - Ski Porter

$6.00
Independence - Chocolate Porter

Independence - Chocolate Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Texas Select - N/A Lager

$4.00

Vista - Daybreak

$12.00

Martin House - Double Berry Sour

$7.00

Community - Mosaic IPA

$7.00

Equal Parts - Gorlami Pilsner

$6.00

Lone Pint - Yellow Rose IPA

$7.00

Karbach - Free & Easy N/A IPA

$5.00

Friends & Allies - Hazy IPA

$7.00

Martin House - Upside Down Pineapple

$7.00

903 - Magic Bar Stout

$7.00

Karbach - Love Street Citrus

$6.00

Cider, Seltzer, & Sake

Mighty Swell - Variety Seltzers

$5.00

Austin E. Cider - Original

$6.00

Real Seltzer - Variety

$5.00

Lost Horizon - Sneak Theif

$9.00

Lucky Dog - Sake

$9.00

A fun and playful drink that comes in a juice-box. Sake, a rice based wine has notes of lychee, lemon and herbs.

Snow Angel - Nigori Sake

$9.00

Austin E. Cider - Spiced Peach

$6.00

Wine

Brut - Paul Chevalier

$9.00+

Frizzante - Bending Branch

$14.00+

Pet Bat - Pet Nat

$14.00+

Sparkling Pinot Meunier - Lost Draw

$14.00+

Prosecco - Il Siffone

$13.00+

Verde Verde - Albarino Blend

$13.00+

Fall Creek - Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Becker Vineyards - Chardonnay

$13.00+
Moscato - Llano

Moscato - Llano

$13.00+

Texas Rose - Cosmic Armadillo

$13.00+

High Plains Rose - Lost Draw

$14.00+

Tempranillo - Pedernales

$15.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Fall Creek

$14.00+

Sangiovese - Axis Jack

$14.00+

Red Blend - Lewis Wines

$14.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Becker Iconoclast

$14.00+

Non Alcholic

Richards Rainwater - Still Water

Richards Rainwater - Still Water

$3.00

Rambler - Sparkling Water

$3.00

Frozen Berry Lemonade

$6.00

Non alcoholic frozen house made Strawberry Lemonade. A delicious treat!

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Warm Apple Cider

$6.00

Hibiscus Hot Tea

$6.00

Coffee - What's Brewing

$4.00

Michi-N/Ada

$7.00

Our house-made michilada mix topped with Topo Chico.

N/A Mule

$7.00

Michi Setup

$3.50

Kids Juice

$3.00

Cup of Water

N/A Hibiscus Mule

$7.00

N/A Lavender Lemon Spritz

$7.00

Southside Soda - Lemoncito

$4.00

Merchandise

Park Bar Koozie

Park Bar Koozie

$3.00
Park Bar Embroidered Patch

Park Bar Embroidered Patch

$5.00

park bar Bar Keys

$5.00

Green logo Wine key or Pink tab bottle opener

BOTTLING DEPT. Enamel Pin

BOTTLING DEPT. Enamel Pin

$3.50

Park Bar Beanie

$20.00

BOTTLING DEPT. Hat

$15.00

park bar Hat

$20.00
Park Bar Sweatshirt

Park Bar Sweatshirt

$30.00

Independent Crew neck sweatshirt with the park bar logo

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our mission starts with food. Food brings us together, it helps us tell stories about who we are and where we come from. We like to think of Bottling Department as a place where this can unfold, and where collaboration is fostered between farmers, ranchers, chefs and people who simply love food. As such, our mission is about providing a space for emerging chefs to hone their craft and where affordable options from the local culinary community are available for all.

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

