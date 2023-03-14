- Home
Earth Burger -- Nacogdoches Rd.
No reviews yet
2501 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78217
Popular Items
COMBOS
Regular Combos
Earth Burger
Our massive half-pound signature burger blend with lettuce, tomatoes, fried pickled onion haystack, and earth sauce™. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Classic Burger
Single patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, and earth sauce™. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Classic Jr.
Jr. patty, mayo, pickles. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Double Cheese Burger
Double patties, double cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, and earth sauce™. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
The Ranchero
Single patty, cheese, fried pickled onion haystack, pickles, and bbq ranch. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Quinoa Burger
Roasted quinoa patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Fish-less Sandwich
Crispy breaded fishless filet, lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Chik-N® Sandwich
Crispy breaded chik-n® filet with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Buffalo Chik-N® Wrap
Chik-n® tenders tossed in buffalo sauce topped with kale salad and poblano ranch, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Chik-N® Tenders
Three crispy chik-n® tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Warp Wrap
Plant-based egg, potato and sausage hash, cheese, and bbq ranch, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
