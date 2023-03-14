Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earth Burger -- Nacogdoches Rd.

2501 Nacogdoches Road

San Antonio, TX 78217

ENTREES

Mains

Earth Burger

Earth Burger

$13.75

Our massive half-pound signature burger blend with lettuce, tomatoes, fried pickled onion haystack, and earth sauce™

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$9.59

Single patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, and earth sauce™

Classic Jr.

Classic Jr.

$4.99

Jr. patty, mayo, pickles

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$11.59

Double patties, double cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, and earth sauce™

The Ranchero

The Ranchero

$9.59

Single patty, cheese, fried pickled onion haystack, pickles, and bbq ranch

Quinoa Burger

Quinoa Burger

$8.99

Roasted quinoa patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

Fish-less Sandwich

Fish-less Sandwich

$8.59

Crispy breaded fishless filet, lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce

Chik-N® Sandwich

Chik-N® Sandwich

$8.59

Crispy breaded chik-n® filet, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo

Buffalo Chik-N® Wrap

Buffalo Chik-N® Wrap

$8.99

Chik-n® tenders tossed in buffalo sauce topped with kale salad and poblano ranch, wrapped in a tortilla

Chik-N® Tenders

Chik-N® Tenders

$7.49

Three crispy chik-n® tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Warp Wrap

$8.99

Plant-based egg, potato and sausage hash, cheese, and bbq ranch, wrapped in a tortilla

Kids Meals

All kids meals come with fries, drink & cookie.

Burger

$7.49

Jr. patty, ketchup and pickles. Served with fries, drink & cookie

Chik-N® Tenders

$7.49

Two crispy fried chik-n® tenders. Served with fries, drink & cookie

Corn Dog

$7.49

Served with fries, drink & cookie

Grilled Cheez

$7.49

Served with fries, drink & cookie

Sides

Loaded Tater Fries

Loaded Tater Fries

$6.99

Crinkle cut fries, crispy tots, and fried pickled onion haystack with earth sauce™ and bacon bits

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$2.75

With sunflower seeds and carrots

Edamame

Edamame

$2.49

With sea salt